Trump has made overtures for Greenland, Ukraine resources, Gaza, and Canada. Each has an identifiable purpose:

Greenland: Is abundant in resources including rare earth metals essential to every country for production of cars, weapons, electronics, etc… The largest producer being China. Trump’s goal being to detach the US from relying on China for these essentials.

Ukraine: Is abundant in rare earth metals and given the US has invested hundreds of billions in supporting Ukraine’s economy and war, Trump wants Ukraine to pay up.

Gaza: Netanyahu’s golden pager gift for Trump was rife with ‘threat’. It revealed not a threat to blow up President Trump, but to blow up America. After defeating Palestine, one of the poorest countries in the world that doesn’t have a military, Netanyahu proudly declares they can do the same to ANY country on earth! Pounding fists into chest… he thinks he is Tarzan.

While the ability is false, the message was – he will cause great damage and millions of deaths. Israel has recently been grabbing Palestinian oil and gas and leasing it back to Israeli and British oil giants for Israeli gains. If the US controls Gaza, that oil then belongs to America. Squeezing Netanyahu. A cock fight.

Canada: Taking control of Canada would release it from the clutches of the corrupted UK Cartel Crown, thus opening the country to prosper outside of submission and realize much more freedom.

The Maga unity is dissolving into Maga factions. Within those factions, the classic liberal BOT is infused to sow discord and chaos. Putting on their best whine reminiscent of Ann Coulter who seemed to have zero understanding of Constitutional law despite being an attorney vocally eviscerated Trump within one week of his first presidency because he ‘didn’t build the wall’. Thereafter, Trump could do nothing to please the queen.

Today is no different. Trump has been in office less than one month and there is a growing faction of naysayers holding Trump to the wall for not completing every promise he made as candidate Trump. Finding fault. Judgement. Eviscerating. Behind the veil of a de-unifying agenda that mimics liberalism. He doesn’t even have a cabinet installed yet, and the rhetoric is flying!

America has been under the thumb of the Cartel Bankers and politicians for likely 120 years as they grew their offensive and installed thousands of interconnecting webs of derision infiltrating every dominant industry and then spreading their dark agents into cities, like toads eating magic mushrooms. We were all subjugated these last four years and should be valiantly supportive – assisting in any way possible. Our chains have been cut, yet some prefer to remain in the basement of Hell.

Imagine if all that dark energy was Light! It seems so simple. Just - BE GOOD. From my vantage point this is the query of the millennials - 'why can't you just be good and let us all prosper'? Imagine the evolution we have lost squashed by the Masters of Darkness – the Cartel utilizing foot soldiers from the Mossad and CIA to do their bidding. President Trump, civilian Trump entered the foray as flawed but willing. Maybe we don’t ‘deserve’ him. Or maybe liberalized BOTS are inserting themselves into the Maga world pretending to be Patriots … Wyatt Peterson? Fomenting derision against Trump?

Don’t be sheeple and follow the dark road presented by those who will never be satisfied with the ‘performance’ of anyone. Those are the neoconservatives who claim Reagan as their profile. The same Reagan who gave us the Iran Contra Affair, George Pedo Bush, The Franklin Scandal, 8 years to bring inflation down, invasion of Grenada, a prime rate of 21.5%, etc…

Between 1981 and 1989 (Reagans Presidency): Israel initiated wars with Palestine, Lebanon, and Iraq. They bombed a nuclear facility, sold US aide military equipment to Iran, doubled the settler population in the West Bank, they were cited by the UN for genocide, and were never SANCTIONED. The idolization of Reagan is exceptionally short-sighted.

Reagan tried. The Deep State still won. Subsequently, the Neo’s of the Deep State adopted Reagan as their symbol. Be Careful what You Wish For.