President Trump is getting some rather awful policy advice on both Ukraine and Palestine:

Ukraine – President Trump has announced that he wants to trade rare earth minerals in Ukraine for funds that have already been transferred to Ukraine, aka the $200ish billion.

Ukraine’s Constitution declares that a Presidential election cannot be stayed due to war or Martial Law. Because Zelenskky bypassed the March 2024 election date, he is NOT Constitutionally viable according to Ukraine's own law. Therefore, any contract he enters, every agreement he makes from that 2024 date has no power and is invalid. In 2023, Zelenskky did sign an agreement with BlackRock and JP Morgan for Ukraine territory funds pledging rare earth metals. What isn’t now in the hands of Russia is in the hands of BlackRock. The Ukraine Development Fund also allocates rights within Ukraine’s agriculture, IT, Healthcare, Pharma, e-commerce and financial services to various hedge funds including Horizon Capital. Horizon was founded in 2006 by Lenna Koszamy and Jeffrey C. Neal. They operate in Ukraine and Moldova. Their website claims they are backed by 40 US and European investors worth $700 billion. These backers are fully entrenched in the WEF Sustainable Development Plan for Ukraine. In 2019, Rick Perry pushed through oil and gas leases on land in Ukraine for an initial term of 50 years. Michael Bleyzer and Alan Cranberg are two of the owners. This was the same means that Hunter Biden's daddy deal allowed Burisma to drill after the 2014 coup.

In other words, there is nothing left in Ukraine that hasn’t been sold or pledged already, and an agreement by Zelenskky with Trump would be completely, wholly worthless. Once a liar, always a liar.

What would be Zelenskky’s motive in this Trump deal? Embarrassment. Pure and simple. He despises Trump.

As for President Trump’s green-lighting Netanyahu to cleanse Palestine of all Palestinians – this too will not be a legacy he wants. Trump will be remembered alongside Mao and Stalin. Obviously members of his ‘team’ know this and are setting him up for failure in his international detente. His strides within the US government are commendable under the guidance of Musk and those who wrote the Executive Orders. For these we are grateful. But foreign policy advisors need to either be vetted and purged or Trump will find a repeat of Trump #1.

‘Peace thru Strength’ does not mean genocide. The slogan was originally coined by Reagan whose legacy was marred by VP Bush’s philosophy ‘Peace thru Massive Wars’. It was exactly this false representation of Reagan’s tenure that brought communism out of the Soviet Union and into America forming the Deep State. Entrenching every aspect of our government in this ideology.

It was Reagan’s Star Wars that brought about the dangerous escalation of the Arms Race. Every aspect of society was focused on an enemy. That enemy meant the US must direct every available dollar toward the Military Industrial Complex.

Netanyahu thinks Israel should be bigger – how much bigger? Will this encroach on Lebanon, Jordan and Saudi Arabia? Because, I’m guessing they won’t be too pleased with America forcing them to have land annexed. I’m guessing it could force their hand against Israel. And given America’s ‘government’ is now Israel’s only ally, that isolation is not about to change anytime soon. They have no friends because of who they are - if that is anti-semitism, so be it.

It will take at least a decade for Israel to build it’s NEOM city. By then powers will have shifted dramatically. Netanyahu will be an old man. And while the west continues to engage in forever wars while it’s infrastructure and buildings crumble, in a decade, we will have lost the global gamut of evolution to prosperity. Because wars do NOT build prosperity, they build death and destruction.

Trump promised PEACE. That’s what Americans want! Do your job. Build America’s NEOM. NOT as a mandate, but as a place people will want to be. Stop thinking Israel comes first. Americans don’t want to fund Israel’s NEOM!