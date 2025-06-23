President Trump is suddenly backed by all the neoconservative war-hawks lavishing praise on his forthcoming regime change after bombing Iran. After taking an Israel First Agenda, it appears Trump was promised Kingship within the Deep State globalist world coup. Regime change in Iran will secure only one of the many countries he needs in order to forge a Kingdom. We are not the only ones stunned by this betrayal, Qatar and most of the Middle East are in shock!

His newest campaign at home is not to Make America Great, but to forge a frontal assault on Rep Massie, a moderate who appeals to Libertarians while Trump is earning praise from such neocons as Graham, Pence, Bolton – all ecstatic and blubbering affection for Israeli Zionist Trump. MAGA has been betrayed. The Middle East has been betrayed. Putin and Jinping have been betrayed.

Bombing a country while simultaneously ‘negotiating peace’ is an International War Crime called Perfidy. It is not Art of War.

Although Paul Craig Roberts sees Putin as the betrayer, he appears to lack the intellectualism of the Big Picture: I would venture that the Biden/Harris phenomena was created to purposefully set the stage for Trump to swoop in on a Black Stallion and have carte blanche to do whatever he wanted with MAGA’s deliriously waving him on – hypnotized into a mindset that Trump is a “Savior”. Anti-War Maga’s are suddenly pro-war! Palestinians continue to die every single day under horrific circumstances. And all Trump can say is he is now King of Israel…Gaza is great Real Estate.

North Korea is likely Trump's next betrayal conquest. And Russia? An additional $60 billion was tacked onto the Big Beautiful Bill for Ukraine including; munitions, weapons, military training, and intelligence sharing. The Big Beautiful Betrayer is President Trump.

The US Embassy in Qatar initiated the claim that Qatar was a target. The charge d’affaires is Stephanie Altman-Winans. She issued the ‘shelter in place’ order. The Qatari government subsequently temporarily shut down their airspace in response to her warning. According to Russian media, assaults against the US bases in Qatar, Iraq and Syria are in progress.

Simultaneously, Putin is in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Russia. After bombing the nuclear facilities in Iran, Trump threatens Iranian retaliation. While calling for peace… while calling for regime change… while calling for WWIII. I don’t know this version of Trump. But apparently, deception is his core ideology to which he brags about its success…

The fact that Trump ordered all nonessential military out of the bases in the Middle East means he has known all along that his actions would result in counter-attacks. This was purposeful.

The US base in Qatar, Al Udied, is the largest in the Middle East with roughly 10,000 US troops. This base was central to US operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria. Iraq’s US base is also under fire. IF Trump really believed Iran would just sit back and get bombed without retaliation he asserted himself as the most egregious fool in history. IF, on the other hand, his actions are to create a WWIII environment to dissolve the $40 Trillion in debt, he has joined the ranks of Fascist Deep State actors.

The Regime Change scenario Trump is promoting is a clear allegiance to the coup makers; CIA and National Endowment for Democracy. What we are witnessing is a merger of MAGA and Neocon hawks from both parties under a banner of War. Always promoting the bad guy retaliation as unjustified after we bomb them… The SPIN doesn’t work. The US under Trump is acting like Bush, Obama, and Hillary wrapped into one Big Beautiful Deep State Cartel.

President Trump has now effectively lost Russia and China, the two most powerful nations. The Middle East could call for all US Troops to leave immediately to help mitigate any further aggression further alienating America of any viable allies. Oil, as a driver of western economies is going to SPIKE. “Trump Orders Oil Sector to Keep Prices Low”… Artificially.