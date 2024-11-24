When referencing the Soviet Union, too often the term communist is left alone like a dangling participle without adding Bolshevik. Bolsheviks made the Soviet Union. Not the Tzar. But Marxist, Leninist, Bolshevik Jews. I grew up with history claiming the ‘peasants rose up to fight against the Tzar’. But of course, that wasn’t true. The Bolsheviks were coup makers who created poverty, malnutrition, starvation, and death.

In 1903 The Pogrom of Kishinev was the result of peasants rising up against the ‘money lenders’, ie the Jews. As a result of the towns uprising against the Money Lenders wherein 49 Jews were killed – the Bolshevik Revolution arose wherein over 10 million civilians Tzar Nickolas, his wife and 5 daughters were murdered. With assistance of France, UK, US and Japan.

There were two factions of Jews then and there are two now; the Bolsheviks and everyone else. During the Kishinev Pogrom – the Russians differentiated between these two factions claiming it was NOT about religion but about the greed of the money lenders. The same Money Changers Jesus called a den of thieves. They had turned the temple into a center of corruption and thievery overcharging peasants and turning coin into inflationary shekel.

Shekel were silver coins values by weight. Often the money-changers forged the weight to defraud the customer. In modern America that fraud would be Treasury Bills – worthless pieces of paper tied to nothing of value. Moabites, Edomites, and Phoenicians used the Shekel. Of the three, the Phoenicians fit the lineage of modern Jews. Referred to by Plato as ‘the money lovers’.

They were sea-farers brutal in their theft of resources as they sought to further their wealth. They became the Jews of the Roman Empire who wanted their own image on the money instead of Caesars. And burned Rome before expanding north.

Will President Trump be able to calm the storm of the money changers? Does he have a motive to do so? In his cabinet nominations there are storm clouds and Red Skies at night. There have been arguments amongst those advisors doing the ‘picking’. However, it should be noted that the agencies Trump wants to eliminate might provide a clue as to who he nominates where and why:

Eliminate, severely crop, or consolidate: Education Department, Veterans Affairs, HHS, State department, IRS, the Interior department, DoD, Justice Department, NPR, DEI, NATO and UN Funding, Climate Change, sell off unused government buildings, etc.. Thus nominations in these agencies and departments would be subject to a short lived job.

It is notable Trump chose a senior advisor of Soros Fund Management, Bessent, to head Treasury. There are various guesses as to why. Does Bessent have dirt on the Soros Regime? Can this nomination undermine the Federal Reserve wherein Powell refuses to step down? Could the Federal Reserve lose its power? Trump’s plan to focus on cryptocurrencies could upend the FR.

The CIA? An Act that prohibits all independent agencies from government funding would be formidable.

An EO prohibiting all DEI is quite easy.

The Media Pundits are in meltdown anxiety over the fact that Trump is not having his nominees subject to FBI background checks. Yet there is no law requiring this – as evidence by a new bill being put forth by the Democrats to make this a law – a failure before it touches the ground given it could be extended to every single Congressional Member.

To Date, Trump has ignored the GSA Transition access to resources. Possibly because it is simply another waster of money designed to “connect resources from the GSA, Office of Personnel Management, National Archives and Records Administration, U.S. Office of Government Ethics, and others, the site will also help future political appointees better understand key aspects of their roles and some of the key policies and aspects of federal service.” As an Act – this is a mandate on Congress.

According to the opening mandate of the Act, Congress must allocate suitable office space to the incoming President if he so requests. However, should Trump and Vance decide to maintain offices in their homes or at Mar a Lago, where security and leaks are much less likely to occur – that differential is a choice. Therefore, Trump and Vance have the authority to decline, Biden and the GSA do NOT.

In addition, this Act provides for the continuation of funds for office space, personnel, equipment, benefits, printing, communications, and materials to former Presidents. These allowances are currently in place for Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Trump are roughly $105 million per year (Biden not yet included). Vice Presidents get a fixed monthly allowance of $20,000. Taxpayers are subsidizing millionaires and billionaires...

I imagine this subsidy needs to be eliminated – forthwith…