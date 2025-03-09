As the UK faces a Civil War, Germany declares war against the US and Russia. The recent Russian hit in Ukraine took out 25 Mercenaries from the UK and France. Mercenaries funded by their own governments is common in the UK, France and US. The Rothschild Economist notes that Starmer has finally found his purpose in declaring war on the US. Israel is taking over Lebanon. And the al Qaeda installed and armed in Syria by Israel has begun the genocide of all Syrians, including Alawites and Christians.

Muddied. But alive. Americans are extremely lucky and grateful for President Trump curtailing the madness before we succumbed to the monsters and demons. YET. The divisive rhetoric manages to permeate from MAGA when their demands are not met instantaneously. In particular – Pam Bondi, Attorney General.

The Epstein Files. Pam Bondi was woefully prepared for what awaited her in terms of lies. She believed the FBI’s claim that the 100+ documents given to her were the entirety held by Dennehy. Her mistake realized, she has now had possession of an additional 1000 and has announced redaction without being specific. The classic media response, “Top FBI official in NY Forced out under pressure”. No mention of his failure to comply with the AG’s demand. Which could be construed as treasonous.

Still, there is a huge contingent who believe most of the evidence has already been shredded. Where are the Kash Patel firings? Reality sucked in any semblance of an America First FBI. And Kash Patel rightly believes their rogue attendance to law could result in his being suicided. Firings should be mandated immediately. But that does little to evade the assassination attempts on MAGA. And WE need to understand the gravity of that on our Maga Trump Team.

THIS IS NOT THE TIME TO CREATE DIVISIVENESS – specifically, Laura Princess Loomer. She has a good place unraveling the Game, but needs a buffer zone when it comes to spiking attitude. Reminding us of the 2016 Princess, Anne Coulter. Lots of arrogance. Ultimately costing her career path as narcissistic vibes took control.

Pence has entered the finger wagging fray revealing his AOC and Maxine maniacal vibrations. While a large number of purported billionaire democrats have revealed they simply go with the flow – if a Maga wins they become Maga, if a Democrat wins they embrace liberal fascism. Because that’s how the Money Portion of the game is played – from BOTH sides. With ONE exception. Elon Musk.

From the perspective of the Millennials, Musk is someone they Trust – because of his previous beliefs, because of his lack of need for wealth, because he represents a nongovernmental approach, because he brings in the best and the brightest of the Gen Z Generation! While the Liberals still use young Twitter entertainment hacks whose messages are built on scripts and dance moves.

By comparison to the Musk Gen Z literal geniuses, the liberals gave us AOC, Omar, The Squad of idiots and imbeciles whose backgrounds and degrees were purchased. DEEP STATE 101 – your Jesters Against Geniuses = ABJECT FAILURE. Did Soros and Rothschild learn from their mistakes? Not even close. They decided the DNC Vice Chair should be none other than David Hogg. Another AOC flog whose father is notably - FBI. Hogg was rejected by FOUR colleges – took a sabbatical and was suddenly admitted to Harvard. The Communist indoctrinated institution took him under their wing for reassignment and a McKinsey makeover. VOILA!

Another woman on my radar is Brigitte Princess Gabriel. A Lebanese who is 100% Israel to the point that ALL Palestinians – All Arabs – should be annihilated from existence. While supporting Trump. She defines herself as a National Security Expert having never attended college or any other institution – her High School diploma earned under unverified means. She despises ALL Muslims and heralds ALL Jews as Saints of God.

She is – Divisive.

FOCUS. Trump wants Russia to end the war and undoubtedly has advanced the only means to that end regarding Zelenskky. A delicate dance.

Trump wants the END of Wars – including Israel. That delicate Dance created a Middle East embrace. By declaring that the US would colonize Gaza, Trump effectively set off a maelstrom of freakish denunciation. That denunciation brought the Middle East countries to the table and thus eliminated Netanyahu’s Over-Lord. A Tactical Move. Impressive –

While Trump’s US Gaza charade was eaten up by the media, what it accomplished is a consortium of Middle East countries coming to the rescue – thus eliminating Netanyahu’s HOLD. Brilliant.

The Point. Russia needs to take care of Ukraine. The Middle East needs to take care of Palestine. THOSE two wars are the basis of a potential WWIII. CURB and delegate. The US has no business in either. Monetarily or Militarily. THUS – Trump can focus on America and her Wily Cartels of Child Molestation and Deviation and the Wily’s that coordinate and manage that Devastation of Humanity.