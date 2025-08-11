Trump’s first 200 days have been hailed as a BOON for America! He has brokered Peace and deserves the Nobel Prize. He has made massive deals benefitting America to the tune of hundreds of billions. He has halted all immigration and deserves a Medal of Freedom. He has lifted America’s economy to 3% Growth. Inflation is down and employment is up! YEAH…sigh.

Since taking office Trump has bombed, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Russia, Iran and Somalia. The ‘deals’ are pledges from economies and corporations which are experiencing recessions and lost revenue and haven’t a dime to disperse. Immigration was definitely curbed and many thousands of gang members were deported – TRUTH. Unfortunately, he also exercised that high against those deserving to remain which spawns anger and deceit. The 3% growth was stated per the BEA Director, Vipin Arora, who was appointed by Biden. The first growth rate was -.5% creating an average of 1.75% growth and Economic estimates predicting 1.5% for the year. According to ADP, employment is negative, job growth is negative, and the numbers represent a sign the economy is contracting at Mach 10.

According to Scott Ritter, Trump’s nuclear subs positioned outside Russia as a direct result of a ‘mean tweet’ by Medvedev, reveals an ego driven militant strategy as ignorant and maniacal as the drop on Hiroshima. The “Dead Hand” is designed to target America and Europe in retaliation – and all will die or wish they had.

Apparently, we have a James Bond villain running the country with his demon sidekicks within SPECTRE enforcing a massive destabilization of Fraud and Fakery. Putin has warned there will be 2 occurrences before the Alaska Summit; 1) a false flag using the Black Sea to incite a nuclear strike by Trump, and 2) an EU led sabotage of the summit is likely. And has now been publicly announced to take place Wednesday to include Zelenskky as well as Germany, France, UK, Italy, Von der Leyen, etc…

Given Zelenskky routinely screams he will not relent any conditions as demanded by Russia, there really are only two alternatives, wipe Ukraine off the map – or replace Zelenskky & the entire Cabinet. Such replacements would have to be approved by both Russia and the US – or it is a worthless endeavor.

Although Trump continues to claim he is concerned about ‘people dying’ that sentiment has all the merit of a street kid from Little Rascals. Apparently, the deaths of children, women, and men in all the countries Trump has bombed are of little value. Eye-Roll. And so, Trump’s words have little impact except where the rifts are suddenly rising, in particular – India.

Switzerland was given a 39% Tariff rate causing them to back out of their order of 36 F-35’s. A deal worth nearly $4 Billion. John Deere’s pledge to invest some $20 billion is on the heels of significant drops in revenue and net income 2025 as a result of tariffs. And the EU’s Balance Sheet reveals Net Capital (Assets – Liabilities) of 1.26% of Assets From a corporate viewpoint – Not Stellar when pledging $750 Billion investments in the US. Trump is NOT a finance man.

John Solomon of Trump’s cadre has announced that he wants the White House to create a Truth Commission. Just like Biden’s Nina Jankowicz known as the singing nun of Censorship Tsarism! That lasted a few months as every Maga lit into the agenda. Oddly, those same Maga are vying for the exact same thing under a different ad banner…Truth.

While China’s Jinping looks on in anticipation of the Summit between Trump and Putin, he sees it as a signal of whether Trump can be trusted. Another Iran debacle is of a high probability for the ‘bookies’. Without its rare earths, China knows it has no leverage, therefore it remains until/if an alternative can be invented – like sound wave technology harnessed inside a disc the size of an eraser head. Many moons into the future.

In the meantime, what is – is – and China has the rare earths that Trump wants desperately.