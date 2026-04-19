Who has Trump not debased? A easy answer – Zionists. Twitter influencers are not a predicate to reality, they are paid. The Maga train is generous with Taxpayer funds. Top tier creators of illusions make hundreds of thousands if not millions peddling a solitary man because without this PR, too much Truth would reveal the clown behind the red curtain is just puffing smoke. By contrast, Bibi failed to get on the influencer train until after his reputation and respect had already dived deeply into twalette water.

Along came Iran and Legos. A clever meme creator has managed to unveil the deceptions in hilarious fashion and has garnered quite a following. They are brutal in their truth revelations but because they use Legos to make their point, it is more like reality rehomed inside a cartoon – uncensored. The company making these memes is independent with Iran as a client. But their understanding of their characters personalities adds an interesting flare to their trope.

So while Trump tries to depict himself as the second coming of Christ, screaming at Pope Leo while brandishing imagery of the Three Musketeers, Trump’s memers fall flat. The hole only growing into a cavern as Trump is left scavenging for Kingship. In the meantime, the vises of Hegseth and Patel are dragged across the screen while Erika Kirk is depicted as a shrew limelighter dancing on her husband’s grave. OUCH. Brutal. And yet…

Laura Loomer has made it her life’s work to destroy Candace Owens… having temporarily backed off Tucker Carlson. Loomer’s latest is one of her ‘deep dives’ into assets held in a Trust by Candace and her husband. Apparently, the property taxes were paid for by husband’s personal account – which Loomer falsely asserts destroys the validity of the trust. Except it doesn’t – so all her hard work demonizing and vilifying was for not.

Americans have become truly ugly in this battleship with Trump at the helm. A neurological psychosis that has infected brains across a broad spectrum. I used to ask how the few could choose to be ‘evil’ – because it is a concerted choice. Now I ask how can the many choose to be so deliberately vile and shrewish!? What brain anomaly causes a person to think this is okay?

It has a name: Intermittent Explosive Disorder – IED – Improvised Explosive Device. Trump is an IED. A homemade bomb activated by remote control… A mental health condition characterized by recurrent, impulsive and disproportionate outbursts of anger and/or violence. There is no cure. There is no life after the bomb is activated. Does Trump have a brain implant?

“Neurological anger stems from dysfunction in brain regions regulating emotions, specifically when the amygdala (emotional alarm) overreacts and the prefrontal cortex (logic/impulse control) fails to inhibit it.”

How is it that this vile behavior seems so outlandishly epidemic in America compared to other countries? How is it that Americans seem so superior in brain failure, drugs, and pornography? We literally lead the world in prescription drug use/abuse and pornography use/abuse. Pornography causes higher compulsivity and more narcissistic and histrionic personality traits among users.

In an essay in 1913 called “The God Complex: The Belief That One Is God and the Resulting Character Traits”, Ernest Jones considered extreme narcissism as a character trait. He described people with the god complex as being aloof, self-important, overconfident, auto-erotic, inaccessible, self-admiring, and exhibitionistic, with fantasies of omnipotence and omniscience. He observed that these people had a high need for uniqueness. As in a sitting President presenting himself as Christ.

When it comes to Prescription drugs, America leaves every other country in the dust despite America having the highest prices for these drugs. Part of the problem is our medical community. Most hospitals won’t discharge a patient unless they take an opioid and a prescription. Doctors push the drugs like they are dispensing chocolate. On the flip side, patients gobble them up because they perceive doctors to be godlike. “The doctor told me to…” “The doctor said so.” “My toe hurt so I went to the doctor and he gave me a prescription”.

When we talk about taking our country back – we need to recognize the hard truth that America is the Deep State. Our government is the terrorist. And as JD Vance states as though in mass awe, “No one realizes just how corrupt Congress is…” A true Sherlock statement. Senator Brownback: 9 out of 10 children ages 8 to 16 have viewed porn. Viewing pornography affects brain development.

Dr. Judith Reisman; “pornographic visual images imprint and alter the brain, triggering an instant, involuntary, but lasting, biochemical memory trail, arguably, subverting the First Amendment by overriding the cognitive speech process.” She added, “Once new neurochemical pathways are established, they are difficult or impossible to delete.”

Viewing pornography is strongly liked to – rage and aggression. The church rarely discusses these issues despite churchgoing men having a 55% to 65% proclivity. Instead, the church focuses profoundly on homosexuality despite a 1% chance of a homosexual sitting in the pews. Why? Pastors are afraid that by actually calling out their parishioners, they might leave the church and take away their tithe. In the church it is about preserving money. In Congress it is about preserving their extra-curricular activity. The abominable ‘slush fund’.

Because the vast majority of Congressional members are porn and drug addicts themselves. A cult, protecting each other even if it means pedophiles run rampant torturing children.