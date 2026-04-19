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Dr. Heather Ensworth is a clinical psychologist and an astrologer. A recent YouTube video of hers is on pathological narcissism.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrTVXso0RDY

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Franz Kafka
8h

"Who has Trump not debased? A easy answer – Zionists."

Zionists, and Trump, cannot be further debased. Thus, Trump holds true to the spiritual powerlessness/nullity law which limits demons and has no real, lasting effect on anything.

The Iranian concept of an eternal soul, which may predate the Christian concept, is a lesson for all. It defangs the demons. The Paschal Sermon written by St John Chrysostom many centuries ago asks rhetorically:

"O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory?" - Corinthians.

The Talmudo Satanist Jews take pleasure not merely in murdering but in torturing people before killing them to see if it is true, but the joke is on them, as they cannot see.

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