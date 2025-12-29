The Aleph Institute is a Zionist organization run by various Rabbi’s including Rabbi Sholom Lipskar, for the purpose of ordering a US President to fully pardon any fellow Zionist. Including Philip Esformes serving 20 years for massive Medicaid fraud in the amount of $1.3 billion. As part of that fraud, he would use Oxy and Fentanyl to get patients addicted so they remained in his nursing home and Medicaid facilities. His sentence cited; healthcare fraud, illegal kickbacks, bribery, and money laundering. Trump pardoned him in 2020 after he spent one year in a federal prison at the behest of Jared Kushner and the Aleph Institute.

Rabbi Sholom was of Bolshevik stock who ultimately moved to Florida where he ran the Aleph Institute promoting Chabad. Chabad follows the concept of intellectual promotion and kabbalist ideology which is grounded in mysticism and philosophy. The Torah is their main directive although there are multiple other texts promoted for true study. Establishing the first Chabad theatre in Florida, it has been visited by DeSantis, Rick Scott, and Milei. It is embedded in the DoD and gets government funding.

Technically, a charity which receives government funding limiting services to one group based on religion, ie Jews, is considered discrimination and illegal.

Why would Trump pardon Esformes? AI: “reports indicate a “booming business” has emerged where individuals seeking pardons have paid substantial sums of money to Trump-connected lobbyists and allies to help elevate their cases and gain access to the president, bypassing the official Justice Department process.” A judicial committee was reviewing certain pardons and their potential for being pay-to-play, based on a number of connected pardons: Trevor Milton, Paul Walczak, and Changpeng Zhao. The bribery investigation found evidence of the scheme but ‘dropped the case’.

Milton donated $2 million to a pro-Trump PAC. Paul Walcczak’s mother paid $1 million for a dinner at Mar a Lago. Changpeng was pardoned after his company made business deals with a Trump family crypto venture, which generated significant potential revenue for the Trumps.

The problem with these pardons is not simply the bribery, but in pardoning these white collar crimes, the debts owed to victims are erased. In these three cases, the total debt erased was $1.3 billion.

While Esformes was fined by the Federal government upon his conviction, like every good little elite, he likely had millions stashed in offshore accounts. Apparently, Dershowitz was instrumental during Trump’s first regime in determining who should be pardoned. Given the Aleph Institute’s Jewish control begs the question – Ghislaine Maxwell & Epstein…

Did Israel pay to fake Epstein’s suicide and fake Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison pics? Are they both in Argentina? And is this evidenced in the redacted files? Or is it the blackmail that Netanyahu has on Trump?

It is no coincidence that Trump’s net worth has doubled since taking office in January. According to Forbes, as of September his incoming $3.9 billion net worth had risen to $7.3 billion. The conflicts of interest are Red Flags that every government official is ignoring. Raising alarms and redirecting to small scale comparables such as Walz:

Trump Media and Technology Group, owner of Truth Social, is merging in a $6 billion all-stock deal with TAE Technologies, a nuclear fusion energy company, aiming to use public markets to fund fusion power plants to meet rising energy demand, especially for AI, transforming Trump Media from a struggling social platform into a speculative clean energy play with a planned utility-scale plant by mid 2026. An absolute conflict of interest!

Founded in 1998, funding for TAE has included: Goldman Sachs, Google, Chevron, Paul Allen of Microsoft, Rockefeller, Wellcome Trust, Kuwait, Richard Kramlich of New Enterprise Associates, Russian based, Rusnano, and Anatoly Chubais a Russian Jew. While Truth Social has floundered as a media entity, TAE’s decision to merge with Trump could indicate greased hands to assist with regulation and fast-track ‘decisions’.

Trump Media is run by Devin Nunes. Donald, Jr. is on the Board. Other board members come from the Bush administration.

It is truly amazing that the Federal Government has 18 intelligence agencies and not one has discovered any fraud in the government. Even the Walz fraud was initially discovered by 23 year old Nick Shirley, a You-Tuber, although the Patel FBI is desperately trying to take the honors. According to Elon Musk, the amount of fraud perpetrated on the federal government alone is $1.5 TRILLION annually (on the low side). About par with the annual deficit spending… Coincidence?

World Liberty Financial is a crypto company owned by the Trump family. Two of its founders, Alex and Zach are the sons of real estate lawyer, Steve Witkoff, currently serving as ‘special envoy to the Middle East… and Russia’ where he works in conjunction with Kushner. In 2025, a firm associated with the Abu Dhabi government purchased $2 billion worth of USD1 stablecoins from Trump’s World Liberty to acquire a minority stake in Binance owned by Changpeng Zhao – earning him his pardon from Trump. Pay-for-Play is ALIVE!

Trump is not the persona he portrayed in his campaign.