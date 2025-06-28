Sitting on my porch with a view across miles of trees in full bloom rising up to Pike’s Peak, I was caught in this hamster wheel thought of when and why did Trump change? And I was accosted with an obscure statement – three weeks ago, Trump released a new official portrait wherein his look is stern and ‘thin’. Contrary to his big smile portrait and a bit more ‘weighty’. The tectonic shift – completed. A Statement to world leaders – ‘it is done’. An odd focus. Unless (conspiracy thought) this is a different Trump – officially installed as of three weeks ago and every nefarious anyone in the political world is ordered to bow and scrape… “Daddy”. So beyond gross.

It seems to be an accepted conspiracy that every higher up politician has multiple dummies roaming around vamping for a fee. I have seen 6 or 7 different Biden’s. Hillary’s are easy to spot. No one could possibly look like the original! YIKES. So, it would be logical to assume there are a ‘fair number’ of Trumps. What that also presupposes is that the original may or may not exist any longer.

What if none of the originals exist and all these androids are the new reality. Who the fark knows any more? It is all so stupid to be sure. Maybe the CIA DARPA from James Bond is preparing us for an inevitable future – given America is now run by billionaire Stakeholders. Remember where that originated? World Economic Forum. Whistle, whistle – wake up!

It is exhausting, yet also invigorating to delve into the depths of the Cartel swampland. Often their ploys are so benign having been used 1000 times already nobody sees behind the Green Screen. Think Wizard of Oz. They always use the same strategies. As though they have no creativity – much like a robotic… machine. AI can only pull on what it is fed. It can not create.

To add to the fray of the Matrix is AI. AI is now well advanced wherein anyone, anywhere, can be in the frame of a hologram of reality and pushing the red button - … but not really. The Deep Fakes have surpassed the ability to comprehend which is real and which is fake. The global peril this creates is so far underplayed that every single one of us are in the bubble.

I think there is a good possibility of parallel universes super imposed on each other. That our perception of space and time is on par with a 10 IQ. And that we are SO focused on ignorant war and death ideologies that the evolution of planet earth has been at an annual rate of .1 kilometers per year. By contrast, had we instilled the honor of real inventions and classic art we would be centuries more advanced today.

That’s the hardest realization to accept. Purposeful de-advancement. All wrapped into the Psychological perversion of self-obsession.

Good Night. Guten Nacht. Bon Nuit.