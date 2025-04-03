World Leaders Plan Next Step After Trump Tariffs: “…countries have responded with dismay after US President Donald Trump announced "reciprocal tariffs" ranging from 10% to 49%”. The key phrase = ‘reciprocal tariffs’ – as in Eu countries have been overcharging the US for decades and now they are getting a taste of their own poison. How Dare the US charge other countries comparable fees that have been charged on American goods! “This will result in dire consequences for millions of people” ~ Von der Leyen.

Russia is immune to the tariffs and thus trade will divert to those countries which are fair. The schism is in motion. The tariff discrepancy has led to trade imbalances for the US, aka Taxpayers, Taxpayers essentially thus supporting other countries to the detriment of our economy. Economies that grew at rates far greater than the US.

Example: Switzerland is stymied that Trump would dare to levy tariffs on their country given that in January 2024, Switzerland declared no tariffs on US Industrials. But the vast majority of US imports are NOT industrials, instead they include: gold, blood, vaccines, toxins and jewelry – all subject to tariffs. A media parlay gamut. Tch.

According to the Liberal Pundit, The Atlantic, Trump’s trade war will backfire on par with the stock market crash of October 1929. A new era of non-prosperity. Liberals are still playing the head-in-sand game regarding an American economy running without oil, causing temperatures within the engine to rise, resulting in overheating, which can cause irreversible damage to various engine parts and systems. Overheating can lead to warped cylinder heads, cracked engine blocks, engine seizure, and other serious issues. Until the car is no longer viable or repairable – a total loss.

It is true that the stock market will correct. It is over-bloated, running amok on the Autobahn going 180 kph while the engine literally cracks, parts fly, and a sheer catastrophic crash is imminent. Or, President Trump can initiate a controlled crash. There is no other option. The Maserati is shedding parts faster than an F-35 hitting the speed of sound. US manufacturing is choked. Government cannot account for over $20 Trillion in spending. Taxpayers are in debt to the HILT. Credit Card companies are charging 27% INTEREST!

And the Pundits claim the economy is the best in the world… Not a good outlook for the Globe if in fact that is near factual.

The Atlantic hit piece is written by Roge Karma, a 29 year old devout liberal with a BA in political science who thinks he is ‘building bridges’ with his narcissistic denunciation of all things Trump. The last recession in his lifetime was in 2008 at which time he was 12. His understanding of the The Great Depression is likely garnered from Hollywood sitcoms. A classic Liberal egocentric attitude benefited by his branding make-over at McKinsey & Co, Karma is senior editor at the Ezra Klein Show.

What are the market prospects for the transition?

MSM Media: Bank stocks are dropping despite Tariffs having zero direct impact. Instead, the script reads, “banks could be impacted by tariffs more than you might think. The performance of a bank is highly dependent on the health of the U.S. economy. If a recession hits, for example, consumers spend less, which means lower loan volumes, and it also tends to lead to people having trouble paying their bills, leading to rising loan losses.”

The problem with this statement is that during the entirety of the Biden Regime, the US economy by The People was collapsing under inflation hitting 60%+. The three major economies of the EU have been in a recession for at least 2-3 years. Government hiring was propping up a false economic picture as touted by The Regime and now the real numbers are being released while government workers are being laid off, NGO’s are being defunded, and the parlor game unravels.

With stock market panic vibes initiated by the Liberal MSM, the reality is a YTD drop of 3.4% to 4.3%. Story lines parlay the fear words “Sink” “Plunge” “Recession”. All to gratify the fault-line.

“Citigroup fell nearly 11%, while Bank of America and Morgan Stanley were down 9%. Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo slipped over 8% each. JPMorgan Chase, the biggest U.S. bank, dropped over 6%.”

Yet reading ‘news’ regarding the banking sector from months ago – the fallout was already in motion given the housing market has been effectively nonexistent and the commercial market has continued its downward spiral. All at the hands of Fed Jerome Powell – NOT President Trump. The decline of investments as businesses struggle against lack of consumer spending in an inflationary spiral. And the elimination of kickbacks pre-arranged from within the DOGED money laundering and fraud have all contributed to Bank Hits.

Far From OVER.

PERSPECTIVE: The Market crisis of 1973 + 1974 saw declines of 16.58% and 27.57%. 1977 was 17.27%. 1981 was 9.23%. 2002 was 16.76%. 2008 was 33.84%. 2022 was 8.78%.