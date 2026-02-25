Trump is scheduled to make the Annual State of The Union Address tonight. In an unprecedented move to garner more MAGA approval, Trump has decided to invite Erika Kirk to sit in his 24 seat box with Melania. Unfortunately, Erika’s previous media hyped appearances were Hollywood Extravaganza reminiscent of a Rolling Stones concert replete with fireworks, fountains, strobe lights, and glitz. Lots of glitz, jewelry, designer fashions, wigs, makeup 2” thick and the prop – a white tissue to dab at her tearless makeup. The tutelage? We all grieve differently…

It has been reported that’s the Kirk’s children are now living with Charlie’s mom and dad given Erika’s very extreme schedule of media appearances. In my opinion, the choice to bring Erika into the State of the Union is a gross mistake that will backlash. She will become a direct media personality outshining First Lady Melania.

The State of the Union Address is a Constitutional requirement for the President to speak to Congress and provide an appraisal of the economy, the budget, progress, and priorities. Trump has promised this speech will be the longest in history. Meaning – Trump intends to reiterate false perceptions, flawed data, failed audits, tariffs, and empty promises within an ego built on narcissism. All while backing every Israel call to war and the decimation of civilians across Cuba, Palestine, Venezuela, Sudan. Somalia, Iran, etc… etc… etc… The King And I!

Trump is approaching the speech like a beauty pageant – SELL YOURSELF. By contrast, the speech was initially grounded in statesmanship. Dignity. Honor. It is more likely we will be privileged to see a President hyped on Adderall, desperate to convince Americans that we are all wealthy – we are just too stupid to notice. Thus, igniting a worse riff from which there is no reality to salvage. Will Erika take a bow? Of course! It is Hollywood!

The Positives: Crime down? But data for some states no longer exists. Alabama stopped reporting after 2019 according to their website. Arizona claims their data is backlogged and they haven’t the actual numbers for 12 months in 2025. Alaska’s crime rate is 540% higher than the national rate. California hasn’t posted anything for 2025. You get the drift.

The problem with Trump’s advisors is they don’t have the vaguest understanding of Americans because most of them are paper Americans only. Wealthy. Hanging out with the elite of the elite as they climb the ladder as fast as they can to get away from the nasty pants proletariats. The Media pundits read their script and count their money.

No one is going to change their mind as a result of this speech. It is a waste of time because it will not deliver facts and truths. Trump is likely to go off-script and make some inane threat against the anti-Semites. Calling former Maga’s stupid losers. Game OVER.

What Trump won’t address is the fact that Trump Org was granted a $1 billion contract to build Trump Tower in Australia. Trump took $10 Billion of Taxpayer funds to amp up The Board of Peace, depositing the money in his account offshore. The USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier commissioned in 2017 has been diverted to Greece because the plumbing system broke deluging the entire crew in a foot of human sewage. God moves in mysterious ways… Howard Lutnick is facing brutal accusations from 9-11 to Epstein to a mask found in Epstein’s dental horror room. And the entire White House Regime is proving Mark Twain correct – ‘if you tell the truth you don’t have to remember your lies’.

Ford posted an $8.2 billion net loss for 2025, citing electric vehicle struggles, tariffs, and supply-chain disruptions.

The value of Tesla’s brand lost $15.4 billion, about 36%, in 2025

Intel Revenue plunged 20%, and net income took a nearly 40% hit in 2025

USPS Net Loss for 2025 came in at $9 billion

Trump’s approval rating has gone from 50.5% high to a low of 39%.

While approval rating for every president gyrate erratically, Trump seems to truly not understand why he is so low. Indicating that he is primed with incorrect information dictating his responses by his advisory team led by Stephen Miller. Spending more time propping up Trump’s ego than telling him what the American People want. Giving him an even greater appearance that he is completely out-of-touch.

As we focus on Iran it is notable that NATO is attempting to secure a nuclear dirty bomb for Ukraine. Creating an environment wherein nukes seem to be the only answer for the western empire’s demise. Nuking Russia will result in Russia nuking France, Germany and the UK. As in end of Europe. Redo. Will this NATO derived discombobulation be addressed in the State of Union? No. Because Trump has been cued to only provide positive news. Not reality. Yet another faux pas for his advisory team. We want Truth, not Mr. Rogers.

Since Reagan, every President with the exception of Gerald Ford has opened the Speech with the statement, “The state of the Union is Strong”. Ford’s statement, “The state of the Union is not good”. To his credit. Viewership has declined radically since Bill Clinton’s high marks peaking in 2003 with George Bush reaching a high of 63 million down to a low Biden in 2023 - 27 million.

Personally, I won’t be watching the State of the Union Address… but then I don’t have cable.