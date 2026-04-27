Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jay Dover's avatar
Jay Dover
8h

All of these trends benefit the elites who seek to depopulate the planet by various means. The only people who will maintain steady employment will be those employed in the defense (sic) sector and those working for the government which has basically, through the likes of Palantir, decided to declare the majority of the citizens criminals needing to be sent to gulags. The medical and pharma sector has been incrementally weaponized over the last 3 generations, with insurance company middlemen stepping in to make prohibitive the cost of any treatment. The stats don't lie, with doctor and pharma errors ranking third or fourth in causes of death. The idea of some sort of rebound is ludicrous in the face of a declining population, as capitalism operates like a chain letter, always needing new suckers to pay into the system to fund ever increasing debt. America now manufactures nothing in any volume to stimulate trade with others and buoy the economy, because most younger people think they'll create wealth by tapping on a keyboard or flicking a screen. Best to move somewhere where food can be grown year round, and learn a trade which produces tangible goods which are vital for survival. Most people alive in America these days aren't up to this task. They're manual work aversive and spoiled rotten by convenience. This convenience will fade away soon. By connecting all of the visible dots, one can clearly see that this is engineered. The Epstein class has big plans.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture