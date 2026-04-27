Big Pharma/Healthcare has become the defining industry driving America’s economy. In 2024, healthcare spending reached $5.3Trillion and employs over 18 million. It is the number two industry for spending and employment, second to the US Government. These two industries combined represent 28% to 30% of all US employment. They produce nothing of value to the economy, are both driven by sick people, and are the bulwarks and drivers of US growth.

Which is not ‘growth’ at all. Productivity is growth. Key factors which stimulate growth include technological innovation, investment in capital goods (machinery, infrastructure), improvements in human capital (education and training), and the accumulation of natural resources. What can we trade? What can we sell? The largest manufacturing employer in the US is Boeing. The first quarter of 2026 revealed a 50% uptick in defense earnings driven by Boeing, Lockheed, Raytheon and Northrup. None of which contributes to the ‘economy’ and stability of America.

The focus is a cycle of expansion, profit, more. While providing Americans with a continual graveyard of less. Other unproductive assets include Lawyers and Bankers. Lawyers fight for their own profits and Bankers manage the Lawyers money. They comprise upwards of 3 million in employment statistics. Incoming generations looking for work are now rejected as AI replaces key growth industries – technology and education. Every Industrial Revolution creates this schism, leaving behind the old for the new, which will make life so much better and people ~ Happy…

We are not in a season of ‘happy’. And the promise we are given is that everything will be much worse tomorrow. The question remains, can we step out of this Matrix, or is this simply our destiny?

Modern warfare generally cripples long-term GDP, destroys infrastructure, and leaves a lasting economic burden, creating a “false boom” built on destroying wealth rather than creating it. Trump wants Americans to foot the Bill for the destruction in the Middle East. Each country is estimating their respective damage, not including lost revenue, is in the range of $60 Billion+. Those countries include Iran, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. Total Tab $360 billion to $400 billion not including America’s losses. On a military budget of $1.5 trillion which equates to the largest industry responsible for ‘deficit spending’.

Data Centers service technology including AI. Not through productivity and growth, but in maintaining the lost human capital while depleting water resources which will impair agriculture, ranches and drinking water for millions. With more online, Texas Data Centers now use 50 billion gallons of water annually. The entire city of Austin uses 45.6 billion gallons of water annually hosting 61 data centers. Residents are on severe water restrictions. AI will require a 300% to 400% increase in water useage. And governments tell citizens to conserve in order for AI to exist. Growth? Productivity? No. An Industrial Revolution directly devaluing not just human capital – but humanity.

Israel has come up with a solution – desalinization plants across the coastlines – built by an Israeli company, IDE Technologies. A private company fully owned by Alfa Water Partners, run by CEO – Alon Tevor. Three wastewater treatment plants have already been built by them in America; Colorado, California, and Florida. The cost for a desalinization plant is roughly $1.7 Billion and takes 5 years to build.

Avshalom Felber is the owner of Alfa Water Partners involved in a fraud scheme wherein they used a shell company they claimed was based in Switzerland to get contracts from the Saudis, Pakistan and Kuwait. The Middle East boycotts desalinization contracts with Israel.

America needs a blueprint. A new economic model. A means of fairly sharing resources. Otherwise, we will be importing everything and exporting nothing. It is already a given that our debt is never going to diminish and continue to grow until other countries simply refuse to take our money as it deflates on a daily basis. Crypto?

Trump and Melania have both issued their own memecoins – they retained 75% of sales profiting nicely while the valuations tanked. January 19, 2025, Trump’s memecoin reached $45.47, today it is valued at $2.20 to $2.50, a fifteen-month loss of 95%. He considers himself a Crypto Genius. The conglomerate, World Liberty, is 49% owned by the UAE. There are 24.67 billion tokens in circulation with a valuation of 7.2cents per token and $1.776 billion total. The UAE’s share is thus $870 million.

Memecoin gambling – The Casino Effect. Nothing of value produced. All this money and nothing. This is a perfect example of the Economic BUST that Trump and his Mafia Partners are producing for America. Add WAR to the equation, and America is spiraling rapidly into a black hole.

Mass production of robots is a few years away with Tesla Optimus, UBTECH Walker, Agibot and Unitree Robotics. Made in China with the exception of Tesla.