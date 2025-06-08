The Protests Have Officially Been Launched. Cities have been the stage given they tend to be lax in control and protocol. Violent. Fire Bombs. Crates of rocks and bricks. Back to the good ole days during Trump’s first Presidency. Obviously orchestrated. And like a good neighbor, our esteemed media refers to them as partly peaceful protests. Of the ten largest cities in America, 9 are run by Democrats. LA is one of the ten. Given it already was burned to the ground via arson and nothing was rebuilt, the city isn’t worth saving.

Did the LA Mayor refill the reservoir? Do the hydrants work? Are there any firetrucks left? The ACLU claims the protesters were “responding to dangerous immigration raids”. ‘Responding’ is now the equivalent of destroying private and public property. A Right.

The ACLU was founded on Communism by a number of suffragettes and pacifists. Riots and property damage are not indicative of pacifists, but word salad can explain: ‘immigrants have rights’ ~ ACLU. What is an immigrant? We are all immigrants. However, the term ‘illegal immigrant’ is not allowed in this communist manifesto.

Dax Goldstein is the Secretary and Board Member of the ACLU in LA. An attorney, he filed a lawsuit against President Trump on behalf of Santa Clara County regarding the 14th Amendment – ie Birthright Citizenship. The Birthright saga is now before the Supreme Court with no result to date. Although a few illegals were deported ‘with their children’ Trump has not deported any birthright citizens per se. Children accompany their illegal parents or become orphans of the state.

While other countries do have Birthright laws, the vast majority include a caveat that at the time of birth at least one parent must be a legal resident citizen. Canada is an exception in that a child is Canadian if they are jus soli – regardless of their parental citizenship status. The status of South America and the EU varies by country. There is no absolute on this ‘right’.

However, the 14th Amendment is clear and President Trump cannot unilaterally alter the Amendment without Due Process. Birthright is not a universal ‘right’ it is empowered by the LAWS of each individual country. However, if birthright citizens break the law and destroy government property they are now subject to the federal jurisdiction of prison. So who is rioting in LA?

A Movement, u/Evolved_Fungi, was supposedly created this year to 1. Impeach Trump, 2. Investigate Musk, 3. Give limitless funding to Ukraine, 4. Reinstate DEI, 5. And protect LGBTQ and minorities. They initiated followers thru Reddit, however they maintain strict anonymity despite rumors of links to Bernie Sanders - Revolution. While they claim ‘Progressives’ values, the term coined most recently by Hillary Clinton in 2007 originated as a lapse of the Bull Moose Movement by Teddy Roosevelt.

"I consider myself a modern progressive, someone who believes strongly in individual rights and freedoms, who believes that we are better as a society when we're working together”. ~Hillary Clinton

June 14th Protests have already gone out across the country labeled, No Kings, Day of Defiance. A map of their upcoming protest/riot can be found here. Highlights include Democrat run cities, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Houston, Chicago, Phoenix and Charlotte:

https://www.nokings.org/?SQF_SOURCE=50501

Another organization, ‘West Seattle Indivisible’, will be joining the No Kings riots as well as promoting actionable riots including, Tesla Takedown’ at two dealerships in Seattle, June 10th. Cofounded by Ezra Levin and Leah Greenberg, two Jewish activists who support the New Green Deal of Bernie Sanders fame. The Indivisble brand came from Hillary Clinton supporters with the sole purpose being to take down President Trump 2016. Funding is sourced from: Democratic Socialists of America, ACLU, Moveon, Planned Parenthood, The Working Families Party, Tides Foundation. And Reid Hoffman – of LinkedIn fame.

Hoffman is on the Epstein List as having visited the island and funded E Jean Carrols lawsuit. In addition, he funds; Americans For Tax Fairness, American Federation of Teachers, Caring Across Generations, Economic Security Project Action, Fair Share America, MomsRising, The National Education Association, National Women’s Law Center, Service Employees Union, and Unrig Our Economy – which advocates against wealth...

More importantly, Hoffman sits on the Defense Innovation Board with Bloomberg, Ash Carter, Eric Schmidt, Mac Thornberry, Susan Gorden, Mike Mullen Gilda Barabino, and Will Roper. It appears this Board is part of the actionable Shadow Government determining policies and wars for the Department of Defense including ramping up rhetoric against China and Russia, and running the shadow government via Secretary of State aka – Marco Rubio. They are the Power Players moving the CIA implicated with MI6 in the recent drone attack on Russia.

Currently, our military is in the Baltic Sea along the coast of Russia, running an ‘offensive operation’ of war games with all of NATO. Does President Trump know?