Robert Welch
13h

Running Defensive War Games in the Baltic, along the coast of Russia......????

Involving the US and all of NATO........

If it were "defensive " wouldn't it be happening at the NATO countries bordering the

Baltic ?, for example.......on their Baltic borders ???? ( Black is white - Running Offensive War Games in the Baltic, along the coast of Russia. Less confusing. LOL. )

Reminds me of what FDR did before our involvement against Japan during WW II. He had

what were termed " pop-up " cruises, where - out of the blue - our warships would take a tour of major Japanese harbors. Consider how we'd react if Japan had done the same to us - What's this, Japanese battleships cruising New York harbor ??????? ( Oh, it's just a defensive war game. Pay no heed...... )

Oh wait, I get it " War Games " . Just a sub-set of World-Wide Games. You know what goes on and has gone on for as bar back as memory permits. It's one big game, and we're the ones being gamed.......

