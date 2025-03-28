President Putin has suggested that the UN take responsibility for overseeing Ukraine after the Peace Agreement. A third party monitor to control and suppress a rogue Zelenskky government incapable of upholding any agreement. Thus revealing that the UK and France intentions are less than reputable as they have now sent troops into Kyiv. While Germany claims elections are illegal under the Ukrainian Constitution during war – this is a blatant lie.

Calling the EU’s bluff puts them in the global spotlight as untrustworthy – countries whose ‘Word’ is a vast wasteland. Africa is watching. Asia is watching. And the EU is making a mockery of itself in a shameful display of pathological deceit. They will lose trade. They will lose their economy and they become the pariah statehood they sought to dispense on China and Russia.

Zelenskky’s comment on Twitter that Putin will soon be assassinated is likely either a UK/France plot or a distraction. However given Von der Leyen has told the EU to prepare for war and horde 3 days of supplies including water should be concerning and possibly implies a nuclear attack as opposed to conventional warfare. The facts that most Eu countries have no intention of being drawn into war, and the UK and France haven’t the weaponry, hardware or manpower to wage anything greater than a pussy galore attack, nuclear is their only alternative.

While Rubio is nixing the UN consideration, technically it would be the most viable solution. Rubio is of the belief that Kyiv is sovereign and the UN would be violating that sovereignty. Which, of course, is ridiculous at best, and ignorant in reality. Rubio is 100% paid for by Israel, according to Open Secrets. Therefore, he takes his orders from Netanyahu, not Trump.

The fact that Israel hates all things Russia is not lost on these backstabbing responses to Putin. Today Rubio stated that he will review the Yales files which delineate records of children he claims were illegally abducted from eastern Ukraine during the beginning of the war. The fact that Azov was murdering children in these eastern districts for years is lost in reality and supplanted with an illusion sponsored by Zelenskky.

Videos have recently shown the outcome of children who remained in Ukraine on the eastern front – maimed, tortured, dead. Thousands! But that doesn’t fit the narrative espoused by Rubio’s handlers. It does reveal limited intellectual capacity of Rubio and Zelenskky. Further refuting the validity of the Yale report is the fact that the lab has reportedly tracked 300 children within Russian adoption databases, a small fraction of the 20,000 Ukrainian children that officials say are currently missing. Those ‘officials’ being – Zelenskky at the behest of the Nazi Militia which Zelenskky granted National Guard status. Whether Yale can identify the parents of those children adopted would be paramount evidence of the intent. As I remember, videos of busloads of children being evacuated as were mothers was preservation of lives. Saving them from the devastation of war while their fathers remained to fight Azov and Zelenskky.

At stake is a Ukrainian Election. How would it be conducted? How many people are even left in Ukraine? Can refuges now living for 3 years in other countries vote? How would the legitimacy be overseen? Given Zelenskky’s approval rating is 3-4% - attempting to corrupt the election would require a fark of a lot of fraud! But then American’s are supposed to believe Crockett, AOC, Maxine, and Omar are honestly elected…

It is quite possible that Ukraine’s fate may resemble that of Syria wherein terrorists, like Azov or al Qaeda, violently overthrow the country. In which case, Zelenskky would be airlifted to London. And the remaining Ukrainians subjected to the fate of the Christians and Alawites. From Netanyahu’s perspective, that solution would be preferable to Russia, his hatred so obtuse.

The UN proposal would be a temporary transitional authority to aid in election integrity while maintaining safety for the remaining citizens. Coup players such as NED, The Atlantic Council, CSIS, Democracy NOW, etc… would be prohibited from ‘participation’. There has been some talk that Trump has been in contact with Yulia Tymoshenko a former candidate during the original 2014 coup that inserted chocolate king Poroshenko into power.

Tymoshenko helped orchestrate the October Revolution coup and is exceedingly anti-Russian. The US inserting her over Zelenskky would resemble swapping a brother for his sister. It would also be considered interference and yet another coup … According to the Deep State Chatham House in London, they see only 3 eligible candidates: Julia, Porochenko, and Zelenskky. All carbon copies. All who would bend to the EU. Leaving Russia shaking its head in derision as the threat of WWIII would simply shift instead of being eliminated.

Carnegie Endowment Politika has also weighed in on a new presidential election citing, Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s ambassador to London as a possible alternative. According to their analysis a runoff between Zelenskky and Zaluzhny would result in a ‘dead heat’… Claiming Zelenskky’s 3% approval rating would translate to his securing 42% in a presidential run. AND THAT – is how fake elections are won. And WHY – the UN as temporary authority could result in reality –

Unfortunately, any actual candidate may never arise. Soros still owns Ukraine. The UK and France will manipulate on Soros behalf. Netanyahu will send in agitators. NED, whose funding was reinstated by Rubio, will instigate another Revolution. And Ukraine will simply be back to 2014 – minus half the citizens. WHY? Because It’s status as the Bread Basket of all the organ harvesting and trafficking, the child trafficking and harvesting, all the drugs shipped on ‘grain’ trains, needs to resume for the Mafia Cartel to recoup its losses. And the status quo will never change. While WWIII is simply postponed.