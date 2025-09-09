So, our Fair President of Peace has now assisted in the bombing of Qatar and declared open warfare inside Mexico where hundreds of thousands of American citizens reside and vacation. If the Bombing of Gaza is an indication of how the US plans to liberate Mexico, the War Maker will uphold massive genocide wherever its footprint is left. The IDF in Doha, “measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence.” From a military terrorist organization claiming no genocide in Palestine.

While Netanyahu clarified that no other countries took part in the attack, it is reported that UK and US planes were in the air providing coordinates. Given the US has a base in Qatar, whose purpose is to protect the sovereignty of the nation, it goes without saying that the Middle East should be ramping up protection. Parts of Jordan and Saudi Arabia are on Israel’s radar for the completion of their mission of a Greater Israel.

IN addition, the deal being negotiated was Trump’s – making the operation look eerily like the fake deal with Iran only to bomb them days later. Furthering the reality that Russia, China, and Venezuela cannot trust anything coming out of the American government. The fact that Netanyahu released a ‘tweet’ claiming no other countries were involved simply means the assumption that the US and UK were involved is closer to 99% Fact.

The Ethiopia Dam, GERD, is finished and operational. Israel has declared the first phase of Gaza is complete and the final extermination of all Palestinians is to be undertaken. immediately.

One need only wake up to the news this morning to embrace the fact that the Wars, all Wars, are at the instruction, initiation, and commencement of America and Israel. And Trump is everything presumed as his actions this year far outweigh his verbal rhetoric. He has adopted the Jewish right of lying.

Qatar is a non-NATO ally meaning any attack on its sovereignty must be considered an attack on all NATO countries – but this attack was pre-empted by the UK and US with non-NATO Israel committing yet another war crime. Unabated. An interesting precursor to Peter Navarro openly declaring that the BRICS won’t last because all the member’s hate each other. While simultaneously threatening India – a ‘former’ ally of the US.

What causes a trade deficit? The short answer: the US consumes more than it sells because its manufacturing was replaced with Hedge Funds and Bankers who produce – NOTHING. Which follows the trajectory of why the US has more billionaires who produce nothing – and have now eliminated the employees of the manufacturing sector extending our lack of manufacturing output! Meaning we need to import even MORE.

This is what happens when you have billionaires and lawyers running a country. While emphasizing destructive wars further depleting our resources. A cycle that Navarro, Bessent, Rubio and Trump have escalated.

Donald Trump just had the most lucrative year of his life. The president is now worth a record $7.3 billion, up from $4.3 billion in 2024, when he was still running for office. Having announced upgrades and Bitcoin investments via Trump’s Truth Social account, he aims to squeeze Twitter/X out of the market in due fashion in retaliation toward his ‘former friend’ Musk. Revealing, you don’t want to be a friend of Trump.

Which seems to shadow the bullypit of the defunct MAGA Pills who have decidedly taken on the memes of democrats screaming and gyrating profanities and damning to Hell toward anyone who does not fulfill their Trump quota.

Qatar is in a very precarious position. Given the US Air Base is inside the country, given Trump will not hesitate to incite WWIII in the Middle East – given Trump was complicit in the strike, given Trump has become the global War god, an immediate retaliation would require much more than Qatar. They are a peaceful nation with a small military. This was coordinated. And outside of Israel, Trump has burned through every ally.

Looks like Trump’s White House Ballroom might have to take a backseat as he has ignored ALL Congressional Laws regarding bombing of sovereign countries. While violating all International Laws regarding sovereign rule.