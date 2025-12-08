Portraying Africa. When portraying African states as ‘shitholes’, the ones making such a claim don’t seem to understand how and why these ‘shitholes’ came to be.

Imperialism reigned as 90% of the continent was divvied up among 7 European colonizers as of 1914, including: France, Britain, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Germany and Belgium. A few scattered states remained untouched simply because they had no resources of value. Raw materials that were in high demand included ivory, diamonds, cocoa, tea, tin, rubber and palm oil. These nations did not ‘invest’ in Africa, they stole – everything. Countries simply marked their territories like a dog. Cecil Rhodes was just the tip of the iceberg.

The Europeans were brutal. Using the locals as slave laborers punishment included chopping off a hand or arm for failing to meet quotas. It is believed that 50% of the indigenous populations died – either from diseases brought by the Europeans or by malnutrition, fatigue, or heinous methods of punishment. Occasionally, a revolt of the local slaves would erupt only to be quickly suppressed and more punishment inflicted. Concentration camps were established.

In the US pygmy’s were brought over and put in zoos.

While some of the nations were granted Independent status in the 20th century, they were still controlled by governments inserted by their former colonizer. We see this even today in the Sahel. Then the CIA saw opportunity knocking: Since the 1960s the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has engaged in a variety of covert activities in the east African country of Somalia. These activities have included financing pro-Western Somali political parties, funding warlords, extraordinary renditions and most recently operating black sites.

This is the same Somalia that Trump refers to as a ‘shithole’ and the people as ‘garbage’.

For over 150 years, Africa has been the playpen for the wealthy to enrich themselves. They rape the land, rape the people, and give them nothing in return. When the revolts became too much of an issue, they created ‘terrorism’ – Al Shabaad, Boko Harem, ISIL, etc… to do the dirty work of maintaining terror so that the resources could continue to flow unaccounted to Europe and the West.

US President Donald Trump has said he does not want Somali immigrants in the US, telling reporters they should “go back to where they came from”. Somalia is rich in untapped natural resources, including significant oil and gas reserves and extensive mineral deposits such as, uranium, gypsum, iron ore, copper, tin, salt, among others. Historically, Somalia was a colony of the British and Italy.

In 1969, Siad Barre, a military officer who served for the Kingdom of Italy and Britain, became a nationalist revolutionary, initiated a coup over-throwing the installed puppet master – Shermarke who was groomed by Rome. By all accounts, his rule was much like Sadaam, initiating modernization, cooperative farms, banks, industry, etc…

The Ogaden War of 1977 was met with the disapproval of the Bolshevik Soviet Union which ultimately chose to back Ethiopia instead. The Soviet Union brought in troops from Cuba and Yemen and Somalia lost. Ethiopians used such tactics as poisoning wells, killing cattle herds and targeting civilians… The US decided to occupy Somalia from 1977 thru 1988 under the pretext of saving the local populations by building bases for access to the Middle East. As a direct result, civil war skirmishes broke out, and a refugee crisis displaced 1.3 million Somali’s. Barre was removed and Ali Mahdi was inserted by the US in 1991 after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

This is the story of nearly every colony nation inside Africa. Loss of resources, political upheaval, western intervention, created terrorism, and regime change. A playbook for one purpose – to thieve the spoils. The displaced Africans migrate to the countries which enslaved them and detest what has become of them. Uneducated. Ruthless. Their psyche is filled with hate toward those who destroyed their countries. Palestinians. Iraqis. Lebanese. Sudanese. The stories are always the same. The consequence of western thievery – always the same.

Vengeance becomes their way of life.

Al Shabaad came into existence in 2006 after the Ethiopian invasion and conquest of Somalia. Ahmed Diriye is the current leader. He wants the west to leave Somalia and the western backed president, Hassan Shiehk removed from office. Hassan attended an international university in Virginia established by the UN and worked with various US NGO’s. He opened the Central Bank of Somalia wherein Yusur Abrar was named governor. She previously was VP at Citigroup and VP of Credit Risk at the American International Group (AIG). In classic modernization strategy, the Central Bank of Somalia is now involved in microfinance which could help guide it to the thumb of Bank of International Settlements (BIS).

The US is currently building five new bases in Somalia in addition to the Baledogle Airfield which offers strategic access to vital ports for the shipment of resources.