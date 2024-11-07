ELECTIONS: Perhaps a new way of holding elections could be implemented so that they are based on competency not money and graft. Each candidate would be given the exact same media funded spot allowance. No more NGO’s or PACs. No more elite donations. No more donations at all. Media companies would foot the bill and provide the service. Each candidate could select the media of their choice. All news outlets could share space as long as it was offered to all candidates. No opinion pieces. JUST THE CANDIDATE.

Why is the media still talking about the election when it is over? Talk about the true state of the US and global economies:

Government Revenue: We as individuals have tariffs, duties, vat taxes, income taxes, death taxes, property taxes, and sales taxes – all imposed by governments to support governments. The reason? Governments get bigger and need to find different sources of funding to pay for their growth, so they create new forms of taxation. IF the size of all governments was reduced by 75% - that money could be retained by citizens.

The revenue collected by the federal government is roughly 50% income taxes, 9% corporate taxes and 30% SS and Medicare taxes. Cutting the government would have the immediate effect of cutting the annual deficit spending which would lower inflation. In order to actually rearrange income taxes, the government would need to alter the tax system including eliminating all deductions, and creating a different type of tier; Those whose income and capital gains exceed $5 million would pay 35% flat. Those whose income is $1-$5 million would pay 25% flat. Everyone else would pay 10% flat.

The graft in state taxes would be fixed simply by resident choice. States should be able to rely on sales and income taxes. Thus forcing the state to reduce their employees and use the money for its intended purpose. This is a drastic overhaul given the federal budget estimates $1.1 trillion in outlays for aid to state, local, tribal, and territorial governments. Immigration is now the top reason for over-funding. But graft and mismanagement are high in the chain of middlemen.

I would venture we have no real need for Senators. District Representatives are a failed commodity and should also be eliminated. Neither serve a purpose that could not be redirected. Citizen employees are working 10 hour days while our Congressional Representatives work 10 hours per week – if that. PINK SLIP.

Nuclear War: Michael McCall is calling for a global nuclear holocaust while Biden is still President. Posting on X – he calls for direct internal attacks on Russia because he thinks Putin is bluffing… He claims he is willing to risk every person and animal in Europe and America while he and his dear friends hunker down in a bunker.

Democrats: The real personalities surfacing now that the election is over. Liberal Mania Hysteria is dominant as a personality disorder. Elite universities are offering grief counseling because students are so fragile they can’t cope. Imagine hiring such a pathetic lump? Maybe we should simply turn all universities into asylums. Community Colleges seem to manage rather well on limited funding. For example: Harvard’s ‘endowment’ or cash fund is roughly $55 billion… An accumulation of funding via taxpayers who never could attend.

This is why we need to eliminate the Department of Education.

Monopolies: Technically, the reason we have inflation is because of Government. Small businesses can’t compete and are absorbed or go bankrupt. Conglomerates used to be called Monopolies. Monopolies are why we have no competition. Competition keeps pricing in line. It was the job of government to maintain competition and disallow monopolies under the Sherman Anti-Trust Act of 1890. They failed.

We now have monopolies over the Media, Pharma, Banks, Technology, and Energy. All in violation of the Sherman Act. The last time the government challenged the anti-trust Act was in 2000 with Microsoft. That would be during Billy’s reign. Microsoft paid off the government officials and it all went away…

All of the issues with our government took 120 years to create. But it was the Ashkenazi’s coming to power in the 1960’s that began the death march. To make American’s subservient and classless. Because you can’t rule via authoritarian means when there are free independent thinkers.

So, Trump and Kennedy are right - the first call to action is agency and employee elimination, including Congress - they have effectively accomplished NOTHING. MAKE GOVERNMENT LITTLE AGAIN!