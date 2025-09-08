RFK, Jr. has invoked the ire of Big Pharma and all its lobbyists tasked with influence campaigns to call out the quacks. Of course, it is the exact same model employed by the Rockefeller Institute 124 years ago – yet, what worked then is not working second round in the boxing arena. Joining RFK is DeSantis revoking mandatory vaccines for schoolchildren. While Trump banters about how the non-vaxed will sicken the vaxed… because, of course, the vax doesn’t work.

The emergence/re-emergence of curatives has risen globally as people become more and more disease riddled. Still, fear is the dominant emotion which holds back many from cleaning out their systems even when they vocalize their distrust of Pharma. This fear was created and driven for over 100 years, and will take 50 years to unravel. Patience will win.

The media hype uses slick idiocy to evade the definition of ‘mandatory’. Instead, they continue their dirty rag campaign of Kamala infused word salads; evidence based, misinformation, spurious claims, debunked = “A World Health Organization-led study published in 2024 indicated that about 154 million lives had been saved through vaccines in the previous 50 years. Nearly 94 million of those lives were saved through measles vaccines.”

Let’s unpack this study: According to the Lancet report, it isn’t a study per se, it is the use of WHO data to create algorithms and modeled estimates based on information asserted to various country’s within ‘data interpretation’. A declaration of conflict asserts many (nearly all) of the authors receive funding from GAVI, Gates Foundation, GSK, CDC, and NIH.

The basis of this paper concluded that since 1974 ‘there has been a significant global infant mortality decline’ which they attribute to vaccines exclusively instead of sanitation, water wells, hygiene and the mother’s health in order to comply with GAVI.

The vaccines that the Media focus on include:

Rubella – eradicated in 2004 – symptoms include a mild rash.

Measles – less than 1500 cases per year, mostly due to influx of illegal immigrants bringing sickness with them.

Diphtheria – eradicated in 2003.

Mumps – eradicated

The logic indicates that every disease ever known to mankind since the formation of the Rockefeller Institute in 1911 are never cured or eradicated therefore they remain a vaccine mandate until eternity. Every year when a new disease is created, it is simply added to the vaccine holocaust mandate. In another hundred years the number of vaccines would exponentiate to the realm of 500+. Until we are a walking poison plant – no longer human.

Ignoring the Pharma Lobbying impact on Congressional members is criminal. But those greased hands extend well beyond into NIH, CDC, WHO, John’s Hopkins, Harvard, Pennsylvania University and others who abide by their master the Almighty Dollar. Further implicating the need to buy approval instead of earning it through reputable evidence, trials, and science.

IF Vaccines worked the discussion would not be taking place. IF Pharma worked, they would not need to be legally shielded. Yet the vitriol of MAGA defenders seem to think Trump is playing “4-D Chess” and Bill Gates will ultimately pay for his crimes… Despite absolutely no evidence to support the claim. Fauci remains a free man. Yet as RFK, Jr. levels the game with literal evidence showing Pharma actually hid damaging evidence regarding autism, vaccine injuries, CoVid blood clots, etc… there are no murder charges.

The likelihood of Trump charging anyone of importance for their crimes via Epstein, NIH, CDC, deaths, and injuries that are so horrific the rate of disabilities is an insurance phenomenon, etc… align 100% with his stance on Palestine, Iran, Venezuela, Syria, Yemen, Sudan and Lebanon. This is the Trump in the White House. Whether he is the same individual who scored the country with his election campaign is up for debate…

Instead, Fauci received the “First Ever Presidential Citation For Exemplary Leadership by the National Academy of Medicine and continues to give speaking tours at universities.