Kennedy Jr. FAILED Test #1: BOOM

Less than one month in office, Kennedy was faced with a ‘created’ crisis – Measles. Despite his many previous videos, articles, and statements against the MMR Vaccine – within days of 2 children dying, Kennedy rolled over like a Caste Sheep bleeting bahhh. It was revealed shortly after that embarrassing moment that both children were the victims of medical malpractice and didn’t die ‘of’ measles – but were subsequently tested positive. Likely to defray the Malpractice Lawsuit.

Damage Control? None. The man’s political career is over before he had a chance to pee in the oval office. Why? He got scared. Instead of doing his Due Diligence, and researching what happened to the children and why, he ran with the MMR promotion having previously stated it is The Cause of Autism. Maybe he’s off his game given the affair allegations and his wife none to happy. But caving within a month? That must be a record.

Where do measles cases originate? Illegal immigrants already infected. In 1990, measles cfases spiked to 27,808 falling to 85 in 2000. After falling, they spiked again in 2014 and 2019 before tanking in 2020 to 13 as Trump instituted border security. During the Biden Regime, measles once again began a steady climb hitting “a reported” #205 in 2024. Even more interesting is where the data originates.

Our World In Data provides the numbers for the CDC. Oxford University in the UK provides the data for America’s CDC. Founded by German Max Roser, his biggest concern with earth is global population growth and inequality. In 2021, he received the CoVid Heroes Award for helping people see the data. His assistant holds a psychology degree. The team slogan is “Sustainability By The Numbers”. As inOu WEF puppets.

According to the CDC, measles outbreaks tend to occur during spring break due to high travel situations. The highest concentration of cases is in Texas where illegal crossing peak. 94% of Texans are vaccinated against the measles. One child who died had pneumonia and was intubated when she died.

By contrast, what is gaining zero attention from the media and is far more scary is the fact that a Boston Hospital has revealed that 17 nurses who worked in the maternity section and were vaccinated with the same CoVid batch all have been diagnosed with brain tumors. Kennedy has yet to comment. Nor has he visited their families. Nor has he expressed any grief.

The CDC is ABSENT. The Acting Director, Susan Monarez, an appointee of Obama and Biden, awaiting confirmation – has said NOTHING. Our World in Data – has said NOTHING. Narratives are bought and sold. To serve a purpose. And that purpose is NOT to benefit but to harass.

Unfortunately, Kennedy has proven himself a pawn of narratives.

What is clear is that Kennedy is off his game, his confidence has been quashed and he is desperate to quell the whims of his wife who is rather miffed that her husband, a well known philanderer, is philandering still. Olivia Nuzzi seems to be taunting him, moving to LA, attending all the functions he and Hines would normally attend, and posting seductive pictures of herself. All a game in the eyes of a woman whose ego is only matched by her blithe knowledge of the wedge she has created and the pleasure it brings her to watch them squirm.

Kennedy is thus reduced to a bumbling daffy duck afraid to do, say, or appear to be doing the wrong thing whether in his MMR vaccine reversal or his subservience to his wife while still infatuated by his once mistress. His mojo is gone. The dashing prince turned into a frog. And he has lost the respect so necessary to survive in the political world of debasement and corruption.

A weak man – all that he supported for decades in the Pharma theatre has dissolved in one fell moment – a moment created for that purpose via a measles fraud. The democrats have taken down their traitor. The measles deaths are now revealed to be massive medical malpractice, but the damage to reputation is a hit he won’t recover from. Like Ron DeSantis, Kennedy is no TRUMP.

Was Olivia Nuzzi hired to take down Kennedy?