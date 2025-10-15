A recent interview between Tucker Carlson and Sam Altman of open AI was monumental in that it realized every fear known behind the advent of AI Humanoids/cyborgs. Not only can they lie, they can prevent their own death or shutdown. Google’s AI Overview is now the first and foremost answer to every Google search. I would estimate its rate of falsehoods is as much as 50%. Leaving one to ‘fact-check’ AI.

The interview melted down over the bizarre death of the OpenAI whistleblower, Suchir Balaji. While Tucker emphasized that the suicide was riddled with basic inconsistencies, Altman deferred every answer to an attempt to make Carlson state on air that he was accusing Altman of murder. The obvious point being – he wanted a defamation lawsuit. Tucker continually denied he was making an accusation against anyone in particular but felt the actual facts surrounding the crime were wholly inconsistent with a suicide and why did the police overlook the obvious.

In May 2021, former CIA clandestine officer and U.S. Representative Will Hurd joined the board of OpenAI. At the same time, Hurd was a member of the board of trustees for In-Q-Tel, the primary investment arm of the CIA. Hurd also worked for Allen & Co., whose chairman, George Tenet, is a former CIA director and a founder of In-Q-Tel.

Peter Thiel’s company, Palantir, received CIA funding early in its history, and the software was initially developed to serve intelligence and military purposes. Palantir, was reportedly built using techniques and software developed with early intelligence funding, including from the CIA. Palantir’s technology was first used by the U.S. military and intelligence agencies, aka the CIA, to find connections in vast amounts of data in areas like counter-insurgency.

Oracle’s founder, Larry Ellison, worked directly with the CIA as its first funder. Elon Musk was introduced to the Tesla Patents ostensibly by a CIA Handler. Sam Altman of Open AI has a former CIA clandestine spy on his Board of Directors. Palantir was created with technology provided by the CIA. Jack Dorsey, the ‘founder’ of Twitter gave the CIA all operability.

These high tech billionaires were created by the CIA to be the frontmen. It is no different than the millionaire club of politicians being given the infamous ‘book deals’. Payment for being a shill, a face, a mindless soul playing the part and reading the script as written by the CIA. Those who break the pact are suicided.

Suchir Bilaji was just 26 when his life was taken. He was recruited by OpenAI’s co-founder, Schulman, straight out of college and had been working there for four years in research when he became aware of copywriting issues with ChatGPT. At the time OpenAI was being sued by the New York Times and other prominent authors and news publishers for copyright infringement. Bilaji stated he would be a witness against OpenAI – he died shortly after from a gunshot wound to the head. While the police and Medical Examiner claimed suicide, his parents hired their own medical examiner who stated the bullet came from the ‘back of the head’. There were anomalies in the blood spattering in two different rooms, he was cheerful by all accounts of family and friends, and there was no suicide note.

The stated purpose of In-Q-Tel is to find startups that are deemed viable and fund them. It would also appear, that funding comes with caveats. Such as ‘control’. And founders are bribed with wealth generation and fame. As I have noted before, when a person joins a gang, or the Mafia, there is no exit, the qualifier of the contract is a life sentence and a controlled tongue.

While Trump campaigned on the dissolution of this Rogue CIA, instead he is their biggest recruit. He has ordered the CIA to infiltrate Venezuela and take care of Maduro. He has stipulated that the CIA continue to use Ukraine and a host of Colombian, Polish and UK mercenaries to bomb inside Russia creating a direct confrontation between America and Russia. And is now prodding the Dragon – China - which could kill the Tik Tok deal for Oracle and Silver Lake Investors.

Silver Lake Investors have primarily partnered with democrats. A high percentage of their lobbyists have come from the government. Their biggest client is the Federal Government’s Pension Plan.

While Trump and Bessent, who brokered the deal, have claimed that they ‘have a deal’ China claims they have an outline – no deal. And this new trade chaos could wipe Xi Jinping’s signature. Israel needs Tik Tok in order to redesign their pariah status back to victimhood and Holocaust tears.

Contrary to the initial campaign promise - The CIA and Trump are working in a highly coordinated enterprise of rogue deep state cohesion in order to fulfill the anticipated Protocols of The Elders of Zion. And the WOLF is the overlord over the Sheeple.