According to the Media, the Great Replacement Theory is a ‘conspiracy theory’ that falsely asserts that Jews and others are orchestrating a plot to replace white populations. In the late 19th century, a prominent French journalist warned that Jews would “destroy” French culture. Why? A means of destroying intellectualism. Exactly why DEI was initiated which advocated for hiring based on race instead of skill. Now we are facing an existential shortage of qualified workers. Where have all the Hawkings disappeared to?

The concept of replacing the white male population has roots in ancient history as antisemitism has existed since the money lenders opted their power. But The Protocols of Zion put the agenda into a format, a time table, and a step-by-step process with those who claim the Protocols are a forgery specifically include Free Masons and Zionists. As in the wolf guarding the hen-house.

Before the Protocols, before the Free Masons there were the Rosicrucian’s whose order was revealed in a manifesto in 1610 - Fama Fraternitatis Rosae Crucis which claims the birth of the order sometime in the early 14th century. Like mythology, the Germelschausen family is considered myth, or legend, and is said to be the father source of Rosicrucianism having come from – Germany. Mysticism, healing, physics, occultism, astrology and math are central core esoteric knowledge.

Rosicrucianism was popular throughout the Period of Enlightenment and adopted by the Free Masons as well as the Black Nobles. The occult aspect wasn’t necessarily how we would describe it today; it was more about hidden knowledge, alchemy, and humanity’s spiritual potential. Something akin to American Indians being one with nature. Not unlike many today who search for reality vs the illusion we have accepted. Ultimately, the knowledge of the Enlightenment period was quashed and civilization in America was reduced to cowboys, shacks, outdoor toilets, and remedial reading.

Only now has it resurfaced, and the Keepers of the Gate are desperate to maintain the remedial. That would be DEI. It would be flooding countries with persons who have no education, stunted knowledge, and their only wisdom that of survival. In essence, these elites/Cabala’s are not Rosicrucian’s, they are some sort of bastard child attempting to put the genie back in the bottle. The Rosicrucian’s desperately wanted to share their knowledge, they wrote essays, books, gave lectures, taught in universities, and were a powerful critical thinking influence.

So, who quashed them?

The Church. The early church saw Rosicrucian’s as a power threat. In order to denounce them, they expanded the definition of occult to satanism and renamed philosophy, nature, astrology and alchemy as the devil’s work. Effectively, the ‘knowledge’ was thus hidden. So how did this church mantra get hustled by Zionists and Free Masons?

The movement went underground by the late 18th century due to opposition from the Church and denunciations that they embraced demonic attributes. They took their knowledge with them.

By 1900, Rosicrucianism had basically been completely quashed. AMORC was organized in 1915 by Harvey Spencer Lewis, but the ancient knowledge was now already hidden and the handful of ‘new Rosicrucianism bore little resemblance to the order of ancient knowledge. Astrology was considered a pseudoscience, philosophy was replaced with science as fact, and alchemy was relegated to witches brew by the Rockefellers. The occult was effectively labeled satanism in the church and intellectualism was relegated to the basement where it remains for most.

In its place the Protocols of The Elders of Zion rose to assure that the ancient knowledge would never be shared with the proletariats. The Vatican was central in burying the ancient knowledge and likely participated in The Protocols with the Zionists. Herzl is credited as the father of Zionism. He was considered a Neolog Jew advocating more of a political ideology rather than a religious one. Neolog Judaism was a branch of the Enlightenment wherein modernization of the religion was instituted by Rabbi Aaron Chorin creating a schism. Today’s secular Jews evolved from the Neolog schism.

Assimilation became popular and the religion of Judaism was for the minority. This is where Ashkenazi’s are differentiated – they are secular, therefore they have no Biblical heritage. The Rosicrucian’s effectively disappeared along with traditional Jews. The Church aligned with the secular Ashkenazis. And Knowledge was no longer the tree of life – but the tree of death.

A transfer of power shifted away from The People and was thus relegated to only a select group – we call the Kabal. However, all knowledge likely has been preserved and is buried in the 52 mile tomb that sits beneath Vatican City. Protected and Hidden.