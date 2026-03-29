Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AmericanMutt's avatar
AmericanMutt
1hEdited

People are waking up. The resistance to this Iran War is a good sign that people are simply fed up with this. Trump is going to lose big time in the mid terms because of this and has only himself to blame. He will be impeached and possibly removed this time. He will go away one way or another and will be good for many reasons the most is which the Democrats will have to conjure another boogie man and then that veneer will easily be seen through. People in American don't really want the Democrats, they are just tired of Trump. So good riddance. You said no new wars and that was the final straw for me. Yes, I like many of the other things but you lied. You also got tricked with the mrna poison jab and never admitted you were wrong. Now I have a second teenager we know of with turbo cancer that normally never happens to someone under 40. Teenagers, perfectly healthy, with rare cancers.

So Trump, you played your part and you can leave now. Please leave Iran first since we don't need to be there and the kids you didn't kill with Warp Speed do not want to die in a foreign land for your family and the Kushners.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Helena Glass
Bezoar's avatar
Bezoar
1h

https://youtu.be/IFxperlyI1I?si=Tyj5KecXm4_65JRv “ I can’t get with that…”

Reply
Share
1 reply by Helena Glass
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture