President Trump defers his military strategy in Iran to podcaster Mark Levin. Mark Levin states American young men will sacrifice their lives for the statehood of Israel while supporting genocide of Palestine and Lebanon. The Trump influencers cheer chaos and death believing it is all 5D Chess. And Steve Bannon is calling for the resurrection of Alexander The Great, a legendary figure whose quest was the expansion of Empires. It is noteworthy that the evidence of Alexander’s existence is thin to nonexistent which is hugely embellished by persons who also never existed…

Nonetheless, Bannon is calling for global colonization to expand the American Empire. With absolutely no thought for life, limb, breath, or soul. Of course, Bannon was well ‘acquainted’ with Epstein which seems to be a shared fact amongst the war mongers… Like Mark Levin, the call to War is a far greater quest than arresting pedophiles and murderers. All while screaming like Hyena’s at anyone who dares to disagree.

We are approaching Easter and the ‘Christians’ are divided. More young people are opting for Catholicism given the radicalization of so many evangelical churches. The problem that has evolved within the evangelical movement is too many divergences. Baptists, Protestants, Lutherans, Methodists, New Age, Pentecostal, non-denominational, etc… etc… Each claiming their version is right – and everyone else’s is wrong. Unity is usurped.

An argument has been debated wherein one side declares God listened to the prayers of warriors vs. Christ abhorred war. The warriors cite King David – Old Testament. The debate was in response to Pope Leo condemning war in the name of Christ – New Testament. The warriors – in supporting Israel and Zionism are unable to explain how this diverges from Christ – and thus, by default, the entirety of the New Testament. Which explains their abridged understanding of the ‘Hebrew Old Testament’. A switch in their brain turned to – OFF.

Debating why European countries are refusing to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz is a similar ‘brain freeze’. Reason – it is a suicide mission. Extending the war into a global operation is global suicide. America’s Military propaganda machine is lying to Americans daily. The ‘fire’ that supposedly broke out on the USS Gerald ford was the result of Iranian bombs – not an accident. And it took two weeks for the Navy to fess up to the lie while still not revealing soldiers injured or dead as a direct result!

DÉTENTE: The formal relaxation of strained relations through verbal communication. In Trump’s 5D Chess game, détente means ‘do as I say or I’ll destroy your country with bombs’. Rubio, Hegseth and JD Vance would all appear to be onboard such a revised definition. By contrast, Iran’s position was one of faith when negotiating via détente and soured via the adage; fool me once shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me. Third time is not the charm for the liar. Iran has no need for a third time and Trump has already amassed ground troops while claiming negotiations ongoing via Pakistan as mediator. A third lie – who do you shame now?

The No Kings Protests across the US were funded by over 500 NGO’s all of which are the classics we have been discussing for more than a decade: Soros, MacArthur, Ford, Indivisible, etc… This is not news, this is drudging up facts that have been known for years and years – and were considered targets in Trump’s campaign speeches. Targets he chose to ignore. The only reason he chose to ignore indictments is because he is of the same Deep State apparatus. Soros reports to Rothschild. Epstein reported to Rothschild. Netanyahu reported to Rothschild. Trump reports to Rothschild.

NO KINGS is billed as Marxist, Communist and Fascist. Because these are terms that incite war. A Civil War. Across the US, UK, France, and Italy. Rothschild is calling for civil wars. Paying both sides. Because that is how one becomes a ‘winner’. Which is also why people are gravitating to Catholicism vs Evangelicalism. Catholics call for Peace while Evangelicals call for suicide in the name of Jesus. And Zionists call for

Rothschild wants an Empire. And Trump is supposed to create that on the Family’s behalf.

Rothschild funds wars, it funds banks, it funds NGO’s whose sole purpose is to disrupt society, divide society, and create internal riots. They are not democrat or republican, they are the remnants of a rewritten history. They funded Hitler. Bolsheviks. FDR, Churchill and Reagan. Hitler was supposed to win WWII. General Patton didn’t get the memo. Now Trump has the memo: Cuba, Brazil, Colombia, Greenland, Canada.

“The US Department of Defense has reinforced its 50,000-strong force in the region with 3,500 Marines over the weekend, while another amphibious ready group – and possibly a third aircraft carrier strike group – are reportedly en route, fueling concerns over a possible ground invasion.” ~ RT. This is not the action of a man who has any motive other than World War.

The last major war the US engaged in was Vietnam. WE LOST. Over 58,000 US troops were killed and over 300,000 wounded. Wounded means loss of limbs, forever damage. It does not include the number who succumbed to PTSD. More soldiers of Vietnam died by suicide than died in the war. 50% of Homeless veterans were from the Vietnam war. War is not waving your arms in the air as though you are conducting an orchestra! ~Trump. War is you can never again enjoy the 4th of July fireworks because it brings back the horrors.

Statistics President Trump wouldn’t know given he never served, and Military Generals advising Trump dare not reveal. The cost of war is the realization that your enemy is just someone like you. A family man. A man with young children to provide for. A man with parents, brothers, sisters, and friends who have barbeques on summer weekends and laugh at stupid jokes while enjoying a beer.

WHY would anyone celebrate this? You would have to be – a monster... sitting on the sidelines drinking champagne - not beer.