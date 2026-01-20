An incredible concept written by Rima Najjar details The Anatomy of A Power Structure that Can Still Destroy – But Can No Longer Rule.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/anatomy-power-structure-can-destroy-can-no-longer-rule/5912756

For all intents and purposes, the Deep State Rule has died but the Python within is still holding greedily to its greatest threat against mankind – Rule By War. Eric Carle: The Greedy Python – who ate his own tail and disappeared. The desperation of Trump to hold onto power as his vacuum of control is exerted in simple Executive Orders to create unconstitutional forever wars as a psychological means of holding fiercely onto a fear based government. Stalinesquism. Trump’s perceived idol. With the caveat promised to him that he will win in 2028.

It is no different than the Mossad unleashing a million bots throughout the social media platforms to hype a lost cause. No one is converting to Jewish delight. The bots, the influencers, the double-agent influencers, the green screens, fake polls, the Syria chemical weapon ruse, NOTHING is working. Which means the Python is screaming! It’s failure evident. Destroyed by Social Media reality.

Trump’s latest ego adventure is to demand streets and libraries and Washington Buildings be named after him given he is the Grrrrreatest President of all time. Better than Lincoln… yet another detractor. Reagan won the election because Jimmy Carter destroyed America. Trump won the election because Biden destroyed America. That’s how the game is played.

When touting Twitterer splash “the CBS/YOUGOV poll across the feed”, hailing the hero Trump at 90% approval, they cherry picked a singular aspect and then did not mention that among the two party system of republicans and democrats – Independents now own the highest percentage of voters at 45% to 49%. They were NOT included. Thus, the polls are heavily weighted as RIGGED.

During Carter’s presidency, his domestic advisor was Stuart Eisenstat. He received the Courage and Conscience Award from the government of Israel and devoted much of his time to Holocaust Restitution. While domestic policies in America were trashed, Eisenstat was busily working on behalf of Israel. What is JD Vance working on? Stephen Miller? To BENEFIT American policies.

Bondi gave America a definitive answer of her priorities. With Miriam Adelson at her side, Bondi speaking at the Israeli-American Council and proceeds to tell the world how the DOJ is working for them by suing anti-Israel protesters under the FACE Act and extracting giant “anti-Semitism” settlements out of universities. All while assuring Adelson that the Jewish couple shot last year in DC will get the death penalty. Carter went down in the Legacy History books as one of the WORST Presidents EVER.

Trump is capturing THIS Legacy...

The accused shooter Bondi is referencing is Elias Rodriguez. He is anti-genocide. Never on anyone’s radar. No criminal activity. And suddenly - he looks more and more like Charlie Kirk’s fake assassin - Tyler Robinson. A CIA/FBI construct. Horse-Tripping.

Unfortunately, Bondi does NOT have the same intensity for justice with regard to the hundreds of men and women who tortured, raped and killed thousands of children within the Epstein Circuit. Huckabee visibly shakes as he reinforces his Christian Zionism label for media exploitation. But this fascination with Zion is their last hurrah given the world stage is shifting leaving the Hunger Game governments in the dust as citizens awaken across the globe.

It is notable that the focus on the midterms is about ‘free and fair elections’ , Dominion and Smartmatic demonized. Almost as though ‘thou doest protest too much’… Dominion is now owned by the GOP. The Executives of Smartmatic were indicted in 2024 by the Biden Regime for ‘taking bribes’ making their Smartmatic The four people indicted includes Elie Morena who has dual citizenship of Venezuela and – Israel. Smartmatic is out of the picture. And Dominion is now the only means of winning elections…

Will Dominion machines win the midterms for the “Republican Party”? I imagine Israel will assure this outcome. Such is the game. Whoever holds the machines – WINS!

Back to the point of Rima Najjar, Israel and Congress are holding on to a decaying power structure whose only achievement and goal is destruction. Leaving a vacuum of Rule. Their downfall 2500 years ago, 2000 years ago, 1500 years ago, and 500 years ago. Why? Because the Plot is always the same. They know nothing else. And we have shown ourselves too stupid to eradicate this vermin from earth who hijacked Jews, Christians, Muslims, and Buddhists within their Catechism of violence as a means of RULE.

WHO ARE THEY? NOT Human.