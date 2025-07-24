Washington is shutting down for the month of August beginning on the 23rd of July and every single media slougher declares it is to avoid an Epstein vote. The Recess Appointments Clause, Article II, Section 2, Clause 3, provides, “The President shall have Power to fill up all Vacancies that may happen during the Recess of the Senate, by granting Commissions which shall expire at the End of their next Session.” It is also a time when a slew of EO’s are typically written to avoid the common slurs that might evoked by disgruntled members of Congress.

Trump has claimed the Russiagate investigation was manipulated. In 2020, Rubio was inserted as the Acting Chairman of the investigation citing irrefutable evidence of Russia meddling. And Obama is now using Secretary of State Rubio as his get out of jail free card. Tulsi Gabbard claims the entire Russiagate evidence was built on a Hoax and was a treasonous attempt to defraud President Trump.

Who wins this mess – Gabbard or Rubio?

IF Gabbard is called a ‘liar’, her career in the White House is over. IF Rubio is called a traitor, he will stand trial with Obama. Either these events are scripted to unravel as they are doing, or there are some seriously unintelligent people advising Trump, including Susie Wiles and Stephen Miller. Personally, I have zero respect for Rubio and could not understand why Trump appointed him unless it was Art of War – keep your enemies closer…

Gabbard was a democrat who converted to republican. Rubio’s history is a bit more complicated. He was/is a neoconservative hawk “never Trumper”, whose donors have included; Soros, Koch, AIPAC, unions, Comcast, Bill Gates, Walmart, and various PACs that donate to democrats and republicans as long as those republicans are within the blue persuasion privately … Paul Ryan and McCain types.

While voting on the release of Epstein Files is considered the reason for the early dismissal, the need to call in The Cleaners for the Russiagate Diversion is also in high gear given Obama’s mic drop about Rubio. Short-term memory MAGA’s who have already been calling for failed Presidential candidate Rubio to run for president in 2028, have lost all critical thinking skills. Rubio ran against Trump in the Russiagate intel probe.

Therefore, it would appear plausible that Rubio was NOT appointed by Trump but by his Handler – I’ll go with Stephen Miller. While Miller has been run thru the liberal disgorgement of all things Miller, his arrogance and disgust for anyone beneath him shines as the brightest star of elitism. In fact, he is being honest in wearing his Chosen One Zionism on his proverbial sleeve. And either Trump is an alien poser or his brain is green fried bananas given the rhetoric and jumping jaxx he has put on display.

No longer are we made to laugh. No longer does Trump smile. The Japan trade deal is a joke! 1. The $500 billion is not earmarked, not defined, not given a timeline, and is not apparently – in writing, 2. Shigeru Ishiba, The PM who made the deal is resigning the end of this month as his party was voted out! He was slated to step down, aka resign, sooner but claims he wanted to make sure he made a ‘tariff deal’ first. Why?

The Sanseito Party is considered a far right, Afd aligned, Trump #1 aligned, nationalist party with ‘ties to Russia’. They believe in their sovereign right to nukes, the pandemic was a Deep State assemblage of depopulation, vaxes are toxic, and recognizes the globalists are attempting to takeover Japan… They represent what Trump #1 Claimed he was – the Billy Graham of American Politics.

Trump became to America, what the CIA version of Christianity became to religion. He had a way of overlording the masses like no one else – not even Obama. So, they made him ‘theirs’. Wrapped up in a package that congregated the masses like Billy Graham – the Evangelical Saint, Trump wrapped up the Maga’s! It was a glorious raucous of unified divinity. And the CIA was happy. And the CIA decided more branches needed to be cut from the Giving Tree.

When The Maga’s figure out they have been deceived it will be too late. They, of which I am no longer – will find that they were played like a fine Stratovarius violin and everything they thought Trump was fighting – Trump was ushering in. What was/is his motivation – the Promise of King. King David – who murdered, raped, stole, lied, and used his power to assassinate his greatest enemy – Bathsheba’s husband, had eight wives and yet was supposed to be God’s Chosen.

King David is described as being an Israelite – in modern infusion that would equate to a Jew – despite Jews not yet existing. But that is the draw. And Trump not having much of a Biblical training has accepted from his teachers and religious appointees to the White House: Rabbi Meir Soloveichik, Jason Bedrick, Rabbi Mark Gottlieb, Alyza Lewin, Rabbi Yaakov Menken, Rabbi Eitan Webb, and Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel. No Pastors. No Priests. No Ministers.

That my Friends is The Coup Far Eclipsing the Obama Regime Russiagate. It is a Communist, Marxist, Bolshevik treasonous takeover of America. Staged by the same persons who created – Russiagate. One – And – The – Same.