Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Helena Glass's avatar
Helena Glass
1h

On Wordpress - they sent this post to TRASH 3 times before they would let it go LIVE!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bohdan R Douglas's avatar
Bohdan R Douglas
32m

WRONG!!! Sorry, because I like a lot of what you write but now you're swerving all over the road lately. You're disillusioned right now and I get it, but the "game" is on and you need to look back to how Pres. Trump plays his adversaries. He always has them stumbling around trying to guesstimate what the heck he is doing now. Remember that he is like a lion playing with a mouse, batting it around and then letting it go just to do it to another while everyone else is scrambling trying to figure him out. Think about it. The DemonRats kept hiding the Epstein crap and now they are begging to have it released. He continually plays people into corners causing them to stumble into his traps. And it continues.......have faith, he WILL do what he promises. He is even blasted Netanyahu numerous times.

Please roll back the negativity because we don't need a rift within the MAGA community with everything that is at stake. You are hurting the cause, because if we don't change things in the next 3 1/2 years then the United States of America will be doomed to destruction and obliteration of everything we hold dear. If we have to deal with some Zionist bullshit right now that's fine. Let's worry about the USA instead of all the static about everything else. We, The People of the MAGA movement must remain united or it's all been for nothing and 4 years from now we will be living in a Gulag once called America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture