Paul Craig Roberts is writing on Lew Rockwell about the Paper Tiger comment made by Trump when referring to Putin. In summation, Mr. Roberts doesn’t understand why Putin didn’t just nuke Ukraine into oblivion the first week of the war. The fact that such an attack would have tortuously killed 25 million people seems to go over Mr. Robert’s head… The fallout of the subsequent nuclear storm would have sent winds west to east and south infecting Turkey, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and the Black Sea. The mindset of which is a death wish – a disease that seems to have infected more than a few amongst us.

Mr. Roberts seems to have joined the neohawk conservatives in seeing nothing wrong with bombing earth to oblivion. All life forms. Reminiscent of Netanyahu – the Global Pariah.

Paper Tiger: The term refers to something or someone who claims or appears to be powerful or threatening but is actually ineffectual and unable to withstand challenge. When Trump and Roberts advocate for annihilation of a country through ‘name calling’ the world has truly gone mad. “Russia needed to quickly win before the West got deeply involved and widened the war–Putin created the impression in the West that Russia was either unwilling or unable to fight.” ~ Paul Craig Roberts.

This analysis from two men who never fought in a war. And two men who obviously have no compassion for ‘life’. The irony is not lost given Mr. Roberts commentary that the west suffers from excess nihilism – a philosophy that devalues life! Certainly, we are all weary of war. Ukraine and Israel – a united front against reason and value. But, the surest way to end the war in Ukraine would be to get the CIA, Mossad and MI6 out of the country!

Instead, the Trump administration is attempting to goad Putin with ridiculous assertions encompassing all the tact and critically strategic intelligence of a gnome. The ONLY reason there is a war at all is because of Western nihilism in particular – throughout the White House/

Surely, Mr. Roberts understands that the war was initiated by the US. And that Putin is attempting to save lives. Trump’s foreign policy is now being hailed as a great success by Hillary Clinton. The same Hillary who mocked the lives of US soldiers in Benghazi. Wherein war becomes the rule instead of the exception.

When Trump joined forces with al Qaeda the entire landscape shifted. When Trump declares he is going after Soros, is he aware that his choice for Treasury Secretary worked for Soros? What charges has Comey been indicted on? 1) False statements, and 2) Obstruction of justice. Technically, these two charges are one and the same given false statements falls under the category of obstruction of justice. Basically, Comey is being charged with lying.

The federal statute provides for a fine and/or a prison sentence of up to five years. Prosecutors must prove not only that Comey misled lawmakers but that he did so knowingly. The judge assigned the case is Michael Nachmanoff, a Jewish man appointed by Biden in 2021. The prosecutor, Allison Halligan was handpicked by Trump. Halligan was an ‘insurance lawyer’ with zero prosecutorial experience. She is 36. It is a dead case.

After a two month investigation, the prosecutors earlier this week summarized their findings -- that probable cause does not exist to secure an indictment, let alone a conviction at trial. The slam dunk could find Comey suing the federal government for falsely accusing him of a crime. The decision was Trumps. An obvious distraction given the WH had made NO indictments after 4+ years of research and 10 months in office.

The hope is that this will quay the growing dissent regarding Trump’s refusal to bring charges against anyone while quashing the Epstein files.

Halligan will lose the case. Trump will call her incompetent. And her entire career will be twalette water at 36 years old. She is the Paper Tiger. Chosen for her lack of experience as the sacrificial lamb.

As for Ukraine? The stage is being established with false accusations of breached air space without one country providing a lick of evidence. The latest claim by Zelenskky is that Hungarian drones breached Ukraine’s airspace – as recorded on pieces of paper by Ukrainian authorities… The push for a world war may be the only way Israel can repudiate its Global Pariah status. Mr. Roberts – are you saying “Russia Did It”?