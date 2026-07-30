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Stephen
12h

**At what point does the Middle East understand the US and Israel are NOT their friends?**

Maybe when there is no drinking water.

MBS finds himself in the same position as Russia/EU - assets in the (probably) Billions tied up in the USA banking system with no way to quickly repatriate them. Trump (the idiot) has hinted he wants all the GCC countries to pay the USA for damages that, said idiot, incurred while 'protecting' them from nuclear Iran.

The kingdom stepped into quicksand - will they ever get out? Doubtful.

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