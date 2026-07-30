Desperate for money, Ukraine is taking military drones and advanced weapons out of commission and is selling them on the black market to whomever has the cash. While continuing to demand the EU and US supply – more weapons. Iran continues to ‘retaliate’ for every US hit with latest being Jordan and Kuwait. At what point does the Middle East understand the US and Israel are NOT their friends?

14 countries have signed on to Saudi Arabia’s proposed Maritime Defense Alliance protecting ships traversing the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Bin Salman held a conversation with Vance and Trump wherein it condemned the US continued strikes on Iran and said this alternate route would be protected from Houthi attacks. While Trump was offered membership in the alliance, his EGO has yet to confirm US involvement wherein he is not the boss.

The latest collaboration of bombing was just extended as the Saudi’s joined the US in bombing Iraq. Bringing Iraq closer in alignment with Iran and their backers Russia and China. A move Bin Salman will regret as Saudi Arabia will now be the focus for retaliation. Playing into the hands of Israel as extending their proxy to pit the Middle Eastern countries against each other while preserving Israel. The Real Pariah. Netanyahu is laughing. Bin Salman will find himself in the same courtyard as Saddaam and Assad. And Israel will set its sights on Saudi oil.

An ally for a singular purpose and once achieved – an Enemy.

Netanyahu has returned home after telling Trump in no uncertain terms that there will be NO DEAL with Iran. He scolded Vance for not being Jewish enough and publicly humiliated him for the record. Netanyahu avoided New York this trip but vows he will attend a UN conference in September despite calls for his arrest.

THE CIRCULAR: Israel tells Trump to attack Iran because Israel hates Iran. Trump complies putting the US in the crosshairs and Americans at risk. Israel tells Trump to defend the Strait after it’s ‘unexpected’ closure by Iran. Troops die. Netanyahu comes to DC to force Trump to continue the unrelenting bombing of Iran and make no deal. Trump claims he will bomb Iran and 93 million citizens to smithereens. Netanyahu applauds and says Iran started the war. Generals warn Trump the US military arsenal is squeezed and we need to backoff until inventories can be replenished which would take 2-5 years. Netanyahu’s last warning to Trump: IF Iran attacks Israel, vengeance will be swift and complete. Netanyahu resumes bombing in Lebanon. Crossing Iran’s Red Line.

It would appear a lot of blackmail was reiterated during Netanyahu’s brief visit. And everyone has been thus warned… Bowed Head. Folded Hands. Promises Kept.

Morocco is opening its border and allowing upwards of 2,000 immigrants to cross into Spain. Morocco is an ally of Israel. Any country that’s defies Israel’s global dominance is subject to destruction. Whether by fires or by immigrants or by weather anomalies. There are exactly two countries who continue to defy that breech of sovereignty – China and Russia.

CSIS anticipates a US conflict with China, Iran, Russia and North Korea. Why? No reason whatsoever other than the need for continuous wars to usher in a New Age of something that no one can identify because it isn’t relevant… All that is relevant is war and nuclear war appears more and more to be the preferred outcome. The biggest deterrent for nuclear war is the devastation it would leave for sustaining ANY life. Most bunkers are based on a 30 day time frame. Although those with the ability to drop $100 million can expect a bit more. Given the state of humanity, imagine 1,000 neighbors in your bunker going stir crazy and greed crazy as they realize supplies won’t last. Melee. Absolute melee would break out 30 feet underground with nowhere to flee.

“Killing me softly”: Would allow earth to survive with a significantly depleted humanity. Which is why humanoid robots are seen as the means to survival. Trained for tasks once deployed by humans. Trained for pleasure. Trained as slaves. At least that would be the mindset of the elite attempting to rid earth of the undesirables. Knowing full well they prefer real chicken and real hamburgers – fake food and vaccines are for the peasants.

Trump wanted it all. He wanted to be Emperor. America was the means. But the Deep State never had any intention of allowing Trump et al to be a part of their CLUB. Anyone being blackmailed is NOT part of the Club. By definition of blackmail – they are inferior. They are tools and they are expendable. What they do serves a purpose – creating the necessary divide, disparity, and destruction for the end date implementation – 2030.

Trump says he hasn’t time for America – he is too busy with mounting WARS. We don’t have a President. We don’t have a Congress. We have leeches sucking life out of humanity. The sustainable goals of ending poverty and hunger are achieved thru depopulation. Improving health and education is a myth as a handful of nations ban homeschooling to promote compromised education standards as we watch proficiency standards TANK!

As we approach 2030 more countries are likely to initiate similar laws banning and/or restricting homeschooling.

August is nearly upon us and Congress will disperse on a month long vacation while denigrating millennials for not working hard enough. Many will be called for their annual Israeli wall capitulation, others will partake in the practices which have gotten them blackmailed. And once again we will be privy to how truly nonessential these people and their staff really are in running America. Into The Ground.