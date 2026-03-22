Science and Philosophy debate whether we are in a simulation or if we simply don’t have the psychic understanding of the real world that surrounds us in waves of live and spectrums of particles. Both are equally possible – simply because we don’t know. Evidence supplies science data while philosophy is based on stepping outside the box of evidence while maintaining the ideology of science.

Philosophy: It is posited by scientists that the depth of human sight and sound is hugely limited – perhaps via a form of hypnosis, perhaps via design. Some animals see colors we can’t. No two species see the world of color the same. Some see the sky as purple. Different animals differentiate shapes from their unique eye and imaging perspective. Reality isn’t simply a product of human perspective, it is a product of philosophy and imagination that is limited by barriers we create and barriers inherent in our physical construction, aka our eyes and ears.

WHY would God give humans a more limited color and sound scheme than He gave mammals and birds and even insects?

Is the reason because War is a continuum that deprives us of obtaining the untethered reality as we near the reality of the Matrix? And once the reality that we are told to believe is broken, humanity can no longer be subjected to servitude? In other words whenever humanity gets too close to the infinite understanding War cradles us in a debilitated state that obscures evolution. I keep having a rotating version of the same dream every single night – the theme is always this overwhelming need to go ‘home’ – yet there is always someone who interferes by losing or hiding m y luggage and I am not allowed to go ’home’ unless I have my luggage. I become frantic knowing I won’t be allowed to board the plane without my luggage. I think ‘home’ is not of this world.

Science: Science speculates that earth and perhaps our universe is inside a dome. That our lives are nothing more than a computer simulation as gods watch our reactions to different situations presented to us. Their evidence is the fact that we have now created our own predictive simulations – a carbon copy of what we collectively we know to be where we exist – a simulation within simulations. The Watchers are using humans to experiment with our fallibilities, the progression of events we cause and create.

The Book of Enoch: The Book of the Watchers describes the revolt of the heavenly Watchers, which leads to evil on the earth and foretells God’s judgment. The Watchers produce giants on earth by their union with human women, and these giants are evil. When the Watchers mated with human women, they became the Nephilim. God intervenes, and the story of Noah begins.

One cannot discuss reality, color and God without bringing into the fray, Akiane. If you haven’t had the pleasure of knowing this angel:

https://akiane.com

. Her career began at age 4. By nine she was a global prodigy. Her paintings traverse precisely the notions of color. Each painting a reflection of her heart for all humanity.

Adding to the layer of reality is the concept of dimensions. String theorists claim that the universe has many dimensions: 10, 11, or 26, but that all but the four are curled up so small that we can’t detect them. However, in 1919, a fifth dimension proposal was created by Theodor Kaluza who sent it to Einstein, who absolutely agreed with the concept that the fifth Dimension exists but is invisible to the human eye.

A 5D being could control time, move in any direction, and exist in different locations simultaneously, with parallel universes. This is where CERN is focused. Using particle physics to see the fifth dimension so that time travel, and parallel universes become gateways for humanity. Where God lives.

It seems plausible that sound waves and the fifth dimension would interact making it possible to travel between dimensions as a reaction of quantum effects. The theory postulates that the energy field of sound waves causes space-time to bend. What scientists and physicists agree on is that there are still so many holes in our understanding and peeling back the layers could reveal answers that have been suppressed for millenniums of years. WHY?

Humanity devolved. We devolved when Noah’s flood took all knowledge with it.

But what if the inability of humans to see and hear was multiplied by a factor of – ten. Would that new reality enable the fifth dimension? Elevating human consciousness? IS a dark element of the Nephilim who survived underground working to prohibit that? Is that ‘dark element’ what we now refer to as the Deep State? Manipulating humans into a caveman dystopia thru War so as to not disturb the evolution…and suppress KNOWLEDGE?