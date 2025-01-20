PART II:

National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education (NCITE): Director, Gina Ligon. PhD = Psychology.

The DHS private sector partners with outside stakeholders for counterterrorism, border management, infrastructure security and national preparedness. They do so thru a subsidiary labeled Workforce Enhancement, within a program called Loaned Executives. Created in 2010, these expert loaned executives work inside HHS filling “discreet needs” without pay. Congressional Handlers. They operate as the shadow government.

These executives include some of the finest and the 2nd tier Handlers who report to the first tier – the Octopus Head. Obama was just as much a puppet as Biden. Obama’s handler was Michael Bloomberg who accompanied him on every flight, in every detail, in every initiative that Obama, via the McKinsey and Co “My Fair Lady” grooming took place.

That is McKinsey’s role – to take Eliza and turn her/him into a suave, groomed adult capable of whatever inherent talent they may possess. For example: Obama was transformed from a drug dealer to a Senator, to a President utilizing his looks, his blackness, and his ability to orate. AOC was turned into a bewitching figure – but they could do nothing with her head. They work with your strengths.

Through NCITE, T2C Global became a formative agency to assist with Defense needs as opposed to manufacturing needs (Part 1 - previous blog). Working within the DoD, Secretary of State, Homeland Security, the intelligence Community and Partner Governments, they provide ‘global defense services’ – code for High quality former special op Mercenaries. Their Executive VP, Jim Kotlyn, is a former Navy Seal/Sp Op. And they are HIRING!

These agency’s “Loaned Executives” operate as the ‘shadow government’ instructing the elected officials to steer clear, keep their mouths shut, and take their unearned pay and ‘insider benefits’ while they run the show. No one is immune.

Within the US Department of Commerce is the Open Government Plan 2024 thru 2026. They control data. DATA is the basis of social credit crypto currency. Accumulating a data base on every American including their social networks, voting, personal information, medical, financial, banking, and consumption in order to control social credit scores. This agency was also created in 2010. Its Director is Charles Cutshall. His LinkedIn goal is to assure ‘trust in government’ thru control driven compliance.

Another agency within S&T is NIST. Its sub agencies within NCITE and the DoD tranche include Miltech – via Montana State University. Miltech’s vendors include T3 Academy. The CEO of T3 is Nadhem Alhamad, from the UAE, whose training was conducted via MI6 in the UK. His top LinkedIn voices include: John Eades – molding more effective leaders and Sarah Johnston – Executive Resume writer for global Leaders and Branding. The McKinsey Drill.

Everything is something of a Hollywood base creation. Actors playing their roles to appear competent, knowledgeable, and professional. While the ‘Loaned Executives” perform the work and tend to be the best of the best!

UPholding the illusions are: Aspen Institute. Huffington. The Atlantic. Paypal. CSIS. Prudential. ALL far left Deep State persona. They are led to believe their efforts are instrumental to “saving democracy”. And their inflated egos have visions of dollar signs.

SVIP Portfolio - VIDEO ANALYTICS: An affiliate of S&T. Creating deep fakes using AI technology. The long Hollywood award for the Syrian civilian gas attacks. This is where it becomes slippery in the Musk and Ramaswamy partnerships. I vacillate.

RTI International operates under the auspices of DHS: They are - North Carolina Universities – Duke, State and Chapel Hill. Their focus is diseases and vaxes. Their research is thru CDC, NIH, WHO, and ultimately they became an adjunct to USAID. Their job is to work with Big Pharma to create an endless supply of black-book money. Via Pharma ‘biologics’. Just ask Dr. David Martin who has been rather vocal about WHO, Fauci and the Pandemic. Not to their credit. But a VOICE in the Storm.

The purpose of Homeland Security is to mitigate/prevent terrorism and natural disasters. Within that aura is Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Director, Jen Easterly, appointed by the Biden Handlers. She was confirmed via a “Voice Vote” wherein the yea’s and nays are an estimation of sound. Seriously. She was an appointment in 2013 by the Obama Regime.

It is notable that outgoing Christopher Wray warned that Infrastructure would be the devastating terrorist/CIA/Mossad target 2025. It is also imperative to understand that although the Biden Regime is exiting stage left, they have most likely ‘booby-trapped" everything to be ultimately blamed on Trump.

All these affiliate organizations are Deep State ingrained. Liberal. Appointed by the shadow government handlers. And have the motive of bringing down America to achieve the ultimate Israeli Agenda. The mercenaries are the US military. AI will produce Deep Fake Videos suggesting devastation that does not exist. Most of these agencies do not publish their leadership, board and/or team. Funding is always the US government, no other private industries are mentioned although the composite ones are likely a given – Ford, Carnegie, Wellcome, etc....

In order for Trump to delist the Deep State, these supra-subagencies need to be dissolved. NOT an easy equation, but one that is best recognized as a means to an end: DEFUND. Their sources of funds = DHS, HHS, USAID, Department of State and DoD. A secondary response would be that civilian infrastructure within the federal government apparatus be wiped. The third response would be to eliminate the NSA, FBI and CIA. Because they control the Federal Agencies via Blackmail.

We have 17-19 separate Intelligence agencies – removing 15 would have little impact on anything but corruption. The Federal Reserve. Trump’s pick for the US Treasury is a Jewish Scott Bessent whose history is everything Soros. An interesting pick to be sure. There are two possible reasons for Trump’s pick of Bessent: 1) Trump is rogue, 2) Trump will use his Jewish picks to dissolve their control over America by forcing them into the Open.

The shadow government is operating in Full View. Technically, they are not hiding, they just drill deep into the legitimate agencies just like the Mafia of old. Buying into legitimate businesses to launder the money and create legitimate wealth. What better protection from arrest than via The Government Itself!

This drill is a small cleave into the apparatus of the Octopus. But it unveils the prominent fact: “Civilian Executives” are running the Regime Legally. Although Deceitfully. They have infiltrated every major industry including: Federal Reserve/Banking, Military Industrial complex, Big Pharma, and Manufacturing. Peel away their funding, and the civilian NGO’s will fall like plastic pins. Because, in the end, their entirety for existence is their Own Money.