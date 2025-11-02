Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
3h

I'm reminded of Ed Sullivan - " It's gonna be a really big shew. "

Yes, another episode of, " As The World Still Turns ". Or, " The Psychotic and the Always Restless ".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture