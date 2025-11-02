HAVAS Media is owned and operated as a foreign agent of the Israeli government. It is one organization within a conduit that includes, Winiversary, LLC, Show Faith By Works, LLC, Friends of Ffc of California, and Graystone Public Affairs, LLC – all located at the same address in Beaumont, California. Chad Schnitger is a registered agent for three of these companies. HAVAS Media has ties to Bridge Partners, LLC and is funded thru HAVAS Group headquartered in France.

The Bollore Family owns HAVAS Group and is of the Breton Lineage with Jewish lineage thru the matrons of the Goldschmidt family. The CEO of HAVAS, Bollore, is also CEO of Vivendi founded by Napolean III, the last Emperor of France. The Goldschmidt Family is of nobility and originates from the Holy Roman Empire. Their lineage is interwoven with the Rothschild Family Tree and what is now BNP Paribas. Additional nobel interlocked ancestry include the Rosnay Family and the Bischoffsheim Family. Elite Bankers who built their empires funding wars.

HAVAS Media provides the branding and media parlay for Show Faith By Works, LLC. Show Faith By Works submit an 86 page FARA Application to The Department of Justice, Bondi. It details where they will deploy throughout California, Nevada, Colorado and Arizona and targets for ‘geofencing’ and critical campaigns listing hundreds of churches, Christian Events, Concerts, Directing Web Traffic, SEO Optimization Manipulated, Social media, and even how they will ensure mass dumping of Israeli propaganda over Christmas.

Christian athletes and celebrities will be paid endorsements, Pastors will be paid endorsements, with a targeted Christian population in the churches within these four states of just under 4 million and Christian Colleges of 3 million including 219 mega churches. The list of churches is 11 pages long and in addition to the four states targeted, includes Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. The denominations include: Baptist, Presbyterian, Lutheran, nondenominational, Calvary, independent, Methodist, and Anglical.

Their purpose as described in the FARA document states:

Counter new and evolving pro-Palestinian messaging as the global narrative shifts

Increase awareness of Palestinian ties to Hamas and support for terrorism within Evangelical populations

Educate Christians on the historical importance of Israel and its significance in the region

Use biblical arguments to highlight the importance of Israel and the Jewish People to Christians

Combat low American Evangelical Christian approval of the Nation of Israel

Their Goals as stipulated are:

Use a combination of personal and professional outreach to the Christian Community, combined with digital targeting and social media outreach to increase positive associations with the Nation of Israel while linking the Palestinian population with extremist factions. Large-scale Christian Outreach and Education to individual Christians and to Christian leaders (Pastors and Professors). Impressive physical displays of Pro-lsrael educational materials. Comprehensive Digital targeting and heavy Geofencing of ALL Christian churches in select markets

The FARA Application is basically a Protocol of Deception in order to ‘re-educate’ Christians and turn them into Secular Jews. The funding from HAVAS will be in 10 installments of $325,896. The list of celebrities and pastors they intend to harvest for this PR include: Chris Pratt, Jon Voight, Tim Tebow, Stephen Curry, Clayton Kershaw, Pastor Mark Driscoll, Pastor Rick Warren, Pastor, Greg Laurie, Social Media Influencers and the distribution of Resource Packages for every church Pastor.

In addition, an NGO, Canary Missions, is creating a database and publication of persons they deem antisemite for purposes of deportation, targeting, blocking, and removal from universities and employment. They are funded by a large number of anonymous donors as well as by Michael Leven, Megamot Shalom, and the Central Fund of Israel.

This is the PR Campaign Trump had demanded of Netanyahu when the media fallout became obvious. Did Charlie Kirk refuse to be a part of this campaign of mass hypnosis? Was that what the Intervention was about days before his assassination? Is this why Twitter feeds are 99% Israel Propaganda? Every talking point has already been scripted, including that Israel has been the sole protector of Christians and Christian Groups. In addition, a twelve point response theme delineates how to create a Hostile Anti-Palestine argument, including statements blaming Palestinians for killing aid workers, stealing aid (we saw that satellite image on Twitter yesterday).

A list of churches can be found - https://efile.fara.gov/docs/7653-Exhibit-AB-20250927-1.pdf

It is given that Trump, Patel, Bondi et al are all briefed on this massive schism of Deceit. The military under Hegseth will be the ‘enforcer’ and it would not be far from reality to think that free speech will be deemed terrorism. And people will disappear.