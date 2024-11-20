Want to get scared to death? Introducing AI drones that fit in the palm of your hand and can be programmed via face recognition technology and loaded with 3 grams of payload that can kill you. Releasing $25 million of these drones can take out half a cities population – like Biblical Locusts. This is not the future. This technology already exists. They are called SlaughterBots. Nuclear warfare is now obsolete.

You can’t outrun the Bot. You can’t hide from the Bot. The soldier Bots can break through windows to get their human target. Autonomousweapons.org wants Congress to regulate these Bots… but we know it is too late – regulation is no different than gun laws – bad guys don’t care.

An autonomous weapon system is pre-programmed to kill a specific “target profile.” The weapon is then deployed into an environment where its AI searches for that “target profile” using sensor data, such as facial recognition.

When the weapon encounters someone or something the algorithm perceives to match its target profile, it fires and kills.

These SlaughterBots are released as a swarm – hunting and chasing their programmed target without the need for any human control – operated via a mainframe computer. The Pentagon will tell us this is to target ‘bad guys’. The same Pentagon leaders who consider Trump ‘an enemy’. The same Pentagon leaders who want to take out Russia, China, Iran and North Korea – the countries that oppose a global dictatorship. The same Pentagon complicit in 9-11...

The concept became public in 2016 – wherein we were assured this was ‘science fiction’. Censorship. They are already real. In 2021, a UN attempt to ban them collapsed. The US, UK, China, South Korea, Israel and Russia shot down the ban given they were already in development. As of 2020, DARPA was actively working on pre-operational prototypes that would make swarms of autonomous lethal drones available to the US military. Code: “Actively working” means they have been successful for a few years.

Gangs could use them to target police, other gang leaders, or a politician getting too close. There would be no way to identify who sent the SlaughterBots. Rogue governments could use them to eliminate anyone – and given their cost is so minuscule, the black market will become rife with wholesale products.

Dr Will Roper, the assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology, and logistics, described the swarm as “a collective organism, sharing one distributed brain for decision-making and adapting to each other like swarms in nature”.

Like any ‘arms race’ – everyone wants their own inventory to combat everyone else’s. A non-end military structure. A cycle that won’t stop – ever.

In addition to facial recognition, they can identify a target via a biologic data – like DNA – the same DNA extracted via the CoVid PCR test and loaded to a global database. Various organizations such as Amnesty and Human Rights Watch (Soros) have argued for Treaties to establish their use. The same sort of Treaty ignored by NATO – Ukraine – and every Western country when applied to Russia, and the BRICS. USELESS.

Honor. A person’s word. Integrity. A person’s honesty. Don’t exist in the Military, the core source that used to hold to a Code of Ethics. Treaty’s, Agreements, Contracts – are worthless. They are simply pinky-swear, crossed fingers behind their back – evolutionary byproducts of humanity gone rogue.

While drones have been in use in warfare for some years now, a DNA or face recognition drone is an entirely different level of mass assassination. Humans are still war bots. The West is involved in the vast majority of coups, war incitement, and devastation. Always in the name of ‘security’.

Reality; when de-education, drugs and mass hypnosis recreates human brain waves the essence of barbarian or caveman mentality drives the ideology. We see it from politicians, Hollywooders, communists, and the elite whose function is driven purely by trafficking, money, deviant sex, rape and pedophilia. By contrast, when alliances and mutually affirmed ideologies are woven into governments, The People rise in intellectual pursuits.

THIS is why the BRICS are so popular while NATO has become the deviant pariah. Unfortunately, the West is so fractured in its desire to own and control – a narcissistic reaction – enemies have become more pronounced than allies. Eliminating enemies through friendship, thru respectful sovereignty, is exactly the strength of President Trump.

Demonizing comes from Jackals, bent on blood.

THE VIDEO: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/15bhSubCEZ/