Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JB's avatar
JB
10h

Helena,

I have been reading your substack articles for about 6-8 months or so. I am not a "paid subscription", but someone who wanted to see/read what ya have to say before i paid anything.

I am starting to wonder about some of the things you are going on about.

I am not affiliated with any certain political ideology, but like to be informed about events across the whole spectrum of the political info folks share on the internet.

Lately it seems that your articles/opinions/observations have been leaning into a , what I would call, less than "open minded" viewpoint & becoming a bit slanted towards possibly some sort of agenda.

I will continue to read your articles/column for a bit longer... Perhaps until the end of 2025.

If I do not see any improvement, and still get the impression you are pushing an agenda, I will hav to cancel your substack.

I don't want to un-subscribe, but I am after facts ( BTW, facts WITH substantiation. Be it internet links of a valued & reputable source, or a source in written form that would be easily accessible to anyone.)

I hope you take the time to read this comment, and I will hope that you do not think it is some derogatory attack on your work.

You get to decide whether I stay or go with reading your material.

;-)

I am just, "Calling 'em like I see 'em", and telling ya my thoughts. I hope you can understand without any angst.

Take care, GOD Bless~!

JB

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture