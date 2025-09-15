What is the Smith-Mundt Act?

The Act dealt with US Government propaganda and was the basis for the formation of Voice of America in 1947, a highly propagandized media outlet. VOA’s current Director is Michael Abramowitz of Lithuanian Jewish descent. Their purpose was to direct false information within other countries regarding America via State Department directives. The committee of 12 that formed the original Bloom Bill was purportedly labeled communist by committee Chairman Eugene Cox.

Cox publicly characterized the State Department in the day as "chock full of Reds" and "the lousiest outfit in town". Referring to the Bolshevik Soviet Union having infiltrated the Department of State. The Bloom Bill was quashed and the Smith-Mundt Bill was adopted which gave the State Department the legal authority to do what it was already doing – spreading propaganda.

The concept was borrowed from Hitler who used the media to foment a singular version of reality as portrayed by the government.

In the late 1980’s Senator Edward Zorinsky, the first Jewish person to be elected to a state office in Nebraska, effectively blocked taxpayer access to propaganda exploited by the US Information Agency, of which VOA was a subset. Even within the Freedom of Information Act.

The Act is still effective despite calls for it to be reinstated. Despite vigilantes calling for censorship of what is termed fake information, altered screenshots and AI Dissemination, this is no different than Biden’s Truth Tzar, Nina Jankowitz. Who decides what is propaganda? Would every publication on the internet be required to have their stories approved or purged? It is a nonsensical concept.

The problems with American society cannot be fixed with media censorship. It doesn’t change how a person thinks, it only radicalizes them further. The bigger problem is the use of Media, Hollywood, and Influencers to incite rage. To incite radicalized riots. Some of the more flagrant influencers are paid for by large entities with a political campaign agenda and scripts. We have witnessed time and again the ‘scripts’ within our Mainstream media. We have been propagandized by our governments use of VOA, CNN, WAPO, CBS, NBC etc… since the FDR, CIA and Dulles institutions

This is far more complex than banning words. It is an ideology. And it has been embedded for a century or more. Creating MORE government control will only fuel more propaganda. One of their more deliberate means of infusing false information is via ‘anonymous sources’. So, who is qualified to be the end terminator of disinformation? Certainly not AI given it is a manifestation of disinformation algorithms.

Apparently, the job has been given to who can lie the best without being discovered. Cue – “Unite The Right”! Tommy Robinson is a Zionist shill. The same Zionists who told the European leaders the must advance unlimited immigration from radical African countries, is now watching in real time, their success. Now they can replace radicalized Islam with Communist Zionism. And the people will ‘applaud’ they are FREE!

Only to find themselves enslaved by an ideology that believes goyims are cattle to be starved, beaten, tortured, and raped for funzies – by Zionists who are brought up to believe they are superior and thus everyone else is using up their global resources so they need to be depopulated. Exchanging radical Muslims for Communist/Marxist Jews is what our respective western governments will ultimately choose.

Because Starmer is Jewish by the fact that his wife is Jewish. Victoria Alexander was born to a Polish/Jewish father. The Starmer children are brought up Jewish and celebrate Shabbat while attending a Jewish Synagogue. Obviously Starmer is cultivating the Islam denunciation in order to observe the absorption of Israelis into government. Since 2000, there have been 33 Jewish Parliament members crossing Labour and Conservative parties. In addition there have been over 65 members of the House of Lords who were Jewish.

This same strategy is being used in the US via influencers such as Gabriel, Shapiro and Loomer who spike full frontage attack against ALL Muslims. Today, Qatar is meeting with Middle East countries to determine a form of retaliation for the Doha bombing. While Rubio is with Netanyahu in Israel kissing a wall and wearing a kippah, tomorrow he is scheduled to arrive in Qatar. Will he wear the kippah? He will beg for forgiveness and hope the Emir gives Trump the $1 trillion he pledged.

The disinformation campaign across Europe is complete. And Greater Israel is not drawn just throughout the Middle East – it is about Europe, Australia, Canada, South America, and America… Venezuela is not complying.

No worries Netanyahu, Trump has agreed to bomb inside Venezuela and destroy Maduro much like they destroyed Saddam. Trump announced the Navy took control of another drug cartel vessel in international waters – the “tuna boat with 3 fishermen”. Having confiscated the tuna, the sailors enjoyed a good free meal before arresting the fishermen. While Trump has officially declared WAR on Venezuela for fishing! Without Congress.

But Trump has much larger problems. The alliance of China and Russia impairs Israel’s world domination vision. The CIA remains in Ukraine. Deflecting the damage to Europe a simpleton tactic. Trump merely has to walk into the Kyiv Capitol and arrest the government en masse. Replace the government en masse, and voila! IF Trump was telling the Truth. But he is not.