Sol Invictus vs Christianity - Power of The Vatican
Sol Invictus was elevated to supreme deity by Aurelian during the 2nd and 3rd centuries AD. They were a religious cult who worshiped the Sun during the Roman Empire. The Sun was the giver of all Life and Light in its abundance in agriculture, weather, rain, and healing powers. Aurelius was a Roman Emperor and Warrior who defeated the Goths, Vandals, Sarmatians, Carpi and Juthungi rebuilding what had become a decimated empire. Aurelian’s intention was to provide the populace with a single deity without eliminating their own lesser gods.
Sol was depicted with a radiating crown. A temple was built in Rome honoring Sol. A board of priests were introduced and December 25 was established as the birthday of the invincible Sun celebrated with chariot races. In addition, every four years The Games were held. In contrast to the Greeks Pythian Games focusing on honor, music, equestrian events and individual talent, the Roman games focused on the gladiators in conquest, and political influence. Not the first of what became our Olympics, the earliest predecessor would be the Minoans in 2500 BC, but the first for the Roman Empire was in 270 AD.
In the early 3rd century, Christians began competing with Sol Invictus for dominance. The Sun became the Son. The Light became the Light of Christ. The birth was December 25th and both viewed a solitary supreme being as opposed to ‘the gods’ of mythology. Sources like the Historia Augusta and the Chronograph of 354 document Aurelius’ vision beginning in 270 AD as a means of unifying the pagans to counter rising Christianity.
Chronograph of 354 (Calendar of Philocalus): This 4th-century Roman calendar marks December 25th (VIII Kal. Jan.) as “Natalis Invicti” (Birthday of the Invincible), alongside early Christian notations for Christ’s birth, indicating the date’s significance for both. ~ University of Chicago.
The date of Jesus’ birth, December 25th, evolved, with monk Dionysius Exiguus in the 6th century formalizing the A.D. (Anno Domini) system and placing it in the Roman year 753 (which became year 1 A.D.), influencing the Christmas date, though earlier figures like Hippolytus linked it to the winter solstice, and it became widely accepted through figures like the Venerable Bede in the 8th century.
The Roman Calendar was initially created by the mythological, Romulus, as a 10 month 30 day, 8 day week wherein January and February did not exist. The year began with March which was the month of Mars. It was created to coincide with lunar cycles. In 46 BC, Caesar reformed the calendar making a year 446 days aligning with the Sun until eventually the 365.25 Julian calendar was created with priestly input. Yet even this is argued by ‘experts’ and translationists who can never agree.
What it does reveal is that it is nearly impossible to ‘date historical events’ to compare ‘dates’ or to confirm dates given calendars changed rapidly. However, I will note that my previous blog regarding Nostradamus 2026 predictions – “When Mars rules his path among the stars, human blood will sprinkle the sanctuary.” Mars the god. Mars the planet. Mars the month. The Gregorian calendar was not introduced until 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII based on the rotation around the Sun.
Pope Gregory was responsible for the creation of The Index Librorum Prohibitorum - Index of Forbidden Books. Censorship. The Index was active from 1560 to 1966. It banned thousands of book titles and blacklisted publications, including the works of Europe’s intellectual elites. Astrologers and philosophers were pointedly determined to be egregiously verboten! The control of printing presses was implemented by the Popes in collaboration with governments and monarchies. But the ultimate power resided with the Pope.
In the 1660’s Descartes was placed on the list of undesirables. Heretics were given the death penalty and burned alive. It is widely believed that Descartes was given arsenic by a priest leading to his immediate death. As a result of this ‘censorship’, global history was preserved based on what Popes and Kings decreed was reality – an infinite power play that is challenged to this day. Botanists and doctors of Medicine were censored – and Alchemy virtually died.
Pope Leo submit a grading system of all authors for censorship, sometimes purging portions of books rather than the entire book. Other notable authors censored included; Voltaire, Sartre, Rousseau, Kant, Milton, Locke, Bacon, etc… The Index was abandoned only because it was determined there were simply too many books to keep up.
But it does bring to Light once again, that our history is highly distorted as a direct result of Vatican influence. Leading us back to the irreligious concept of Mythology from both Greek and Roman historical writings might actually have historical relevance and even religious relevance which the Vatican considers ‘protectorate’ knowledge.
So much work in trying to obfuscate....... pick your category. It just doesn't make any sense to me. Why not work at honesty, clarity, openness, towards truth ?
When watching crime movies, it becomes quite obvious that the criminals go to a whole lot of effort to garnish money or it's equivalent. More effort and risk than if they'd just put that same effort into something helpful for humanity and themselves. And what would come of that effort - prosperity, safety, no worries about being caught, etc.... And, without all the suffering and blood and guts that usually accomplishes their illegal efforts. Crazy logic......
One could say, " Well, they just grew up in an environment that offered no other options. It was normal to be a criminal. " Aha, now we're getting a bit closer to the issue and thus, how to come up with an answer to, " Why the crazy logic ? " And, to how to go about solving the problem - Provide an environment that isn't based on immorality, but of morality.
The Word points us to a more correct date, very likely September as it would follow God's holy days and not the ancient pagan unholidays. The festival of lights doesn't count. Jesus being born at the Feast of Trumpets would make more sense, especially since he's not a fictional character and The Word is not fiction. :) Then he passes at Passover, taking on all our sins by being the Lamb who's holy blood was shed -- part man, part God -- saving us from the destroyer (Exodus 12:23).
Santa is Satan by being a caricature of fallen angel (or nephilim) Odin who "mated with human women" as the rest did -- old one-eye just like Horus, who the Masons and Satanists of Unholywood generally acknowledge with hand signs over the eye. They love Santa, or whatever sky chariot god they can gather around, like Apollyon the destroyer (Rev 9:11). This holiday is an occult fav, if not as much as Samhain or even May Day/Beltane (see the first image):
https://open.substack.com/pub/yeshuarisen/p/ynagogue-of-aturn-part-10
It's a big golden cash calf anyway.
"One specific date frequently cited is Wednesday, September 11, 3 BC, determined by research from The Way International and documented in the book Jesus Christ Our Promised Seed by Victor Paul Wierwille. This date is supported by the alignment of several key factors: the Hebrew month of Tishri, which began on the evening of September 11, 3 BC, coinciding with the Feast of Trumpets; the priestly service of Zechariah, father of John the Baptist, which is believed to have occurred in mid-June 3 BC; and the subsequent timeline of Elizabeth’s pregnancy and Mary’s conception.
The argument for a September birth also considers the presence of shepherds in the fields at night, which is more plausible in late summer or early autumn than during the colder winter months of December. Additionally, the Roman census mentioned in Luke 2:1–4 is thought to have been more likely conducted during favorable weather conditions, which would have been in the fall rather than winter."
The only reason I'd agree with Sept 11 is they love to use anything inversely of the Bible and Jesus, especially major sacrifices while beseeching their fallen gods and nephilim demons for good (bad?) "luck". That's why the Vactican and DC need to be seen from the 1st heaven to appreciate what they're showing to "the gods", like the Nazca did and it's been shown the giants of N. America had. They still believe their old gods are up there with the other luminaries.