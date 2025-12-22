Sol Invictus was elevated to supreme deity by Aurelian during the 2nd and 3rd centuries AD. They were a religious cult who worshiped the Sun during the Roman Empire. The Sun was the giver of all Life and Light in its abundance in agriculture, weather, rain, and healing powers. Aurelius was a Roman Emperor and Warrior who defeated the Goths, Vandals, Sarmatians, Carpi and Juthungi rebuilding what had become a decimated empire. Aurelian’s intention was to provide the populace with a single deity without eliminating their own lesser gods.

Sol was depicted with a radiating crown. A temple was built in Rome honoring Sol. A board of priests were introduced and December 25 was established as the birthday of the invincible Sun celebrated with chariot races. In addition, every four years The Games were held. In contrast to the Greeks Pythian Games focusing on honor, music, equestrian events and individual talent, the Roman games focused on the gladiators in conquest, and political influence. Not the first of what became our Olympics, the earliest predecessor would be the Minoans in 2500 BC, but the first for the Roman Empire was in 270 AD.

In the early 3rd century, Christians began competing with Sol Invictus for dominance. The Sun became the Son. The Light became the Light of Christ. The birth was December 25th and both viewed a solitary supreme being as opposed to ‘the gods’ of mythology. Sources like the Historia Augusta and the Chronograph of 354 document Aurelius’ vision beginning in 270 AD as a means of unifying the pagans to counter rising Christianity.

Chronograph of 354 (Calendar of Philocalus): This 4th-century Roman calendar marks December 25th (VIII Kal. Jan.) as “Natalis Invicti” (Birthday of the Invincible), alongside early Christian notations for Christ’s birth, indicating the date’s significance for both. ~ University of Chicago.

The date of Jesus’ birth, December 25th, evolved, with monk Dionysius Exiguus in the 6th century formalizing the A.D. (Anno Domini) system and placing it in the Roman year 753 (which became year 1 A.D.), influencing the Christmas date, though earlier figures like Hippolytus linked it to the winter solstice, and it became widely accepted through figures like the Venerable Bede in the 8th century.

The Roman Calendar was initially created by the mythological, Romulus, as a 10 month 30 day, 8 day week wherein January and February did not exist. The year began with March which was the month of Mars. It was created to coincide with lunar cycles. In 46 BC, Caesar reformed the calendar making a year 446 days aligning with the Sun until eventually the 365.25 Julian calendar was created with priestly input. Yet even this is argued by ‘experts’ and translationists who can never agree.

What it does reveal is that it is nearly impossible to ‘date historical events’ to compare ‘dates’ or to confirm dates given calendars changed rapidly. However, I will note that my previous blog regarding Nostradamus 2026 predictions – “When Mars rules his path among the stars, human blood will sprinkle the sanctuary.” Mars the god. Mars the planet. Mars the month. The Gregorian calendar was not introduced until 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII based on the rotation around the Sun.

Pope Gregory was responsible for the creation of The Index Librorum Prohibitorum - Index of Forbidden Books. Censorship. The Index was active from 1560 to 1966. It banned thousands of book titles and blacklisted publications, including the works of Europe’s intellectual elites. Astrologers and philosophers were pointedly determined to be egregiously verboten! The control of printing presses was implemented by the Popes in collaboration with governments and monarchies. But the ultimate power resided with the Pope.

In the 1660’s Descartes was placed on the list of undesirables. Heretics were given the death penalty and burned alive. It is widely believed that Descartes was given arsenic by a priest leading to his immediate death. As a result of this ‘censorship’, global history was preserved based on what Popes and Kings decreed was reality – an infinite power play that is challenged to this day. Botanists and doctors of Medicine were censored – and Alchemy virtually died.

Pope Leo submit a grading system of all authors for censorship, sometimes purging portions of books rather than the entire book. Other notable authors censored included; Voltaire, Sartre, Rousseau, Kant, Milton, Locke, Bacon, etc… The Index was abandoned only because it was determined there were simply too many books to keep up.

But it does bring to Light once again, that our history is highly distorted as a direct result of Vatican influence. Leading us back to the irreligious concept of Mythology from both Greek and Roman historical writings might actually have historical relevance and even religious relevance which the Vatican considers ‘protectorate’ knowledge.