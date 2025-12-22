Helena’s Substack

Robert Welch
3h

So much work in trying to obfuscate....... pick your category. It just doesn't make any sense to me. Why not work at honesty, clarity, openness, towards truth ?

When watching crime movies, it becomes quite obvious that the criminals go to a whole lot of effort to garnish money or it's equivalent. More effort and risk than if they'd just put that same effort into something helpful for humanity and themselves. And what would come of that effort - prosperity, safety, no worries about being caught, etc.... And, without all the suffering and blood and guts that usually accomplishes their illegal efforts. Crazy logic......

One could say, " Well, they just grew up in an environment that offered no other options. It was normal to be a criminal. " Aha, now we're getting a bit closer to the issue and thus, how to come up with an answer to, " Why the crazy logic ? " And, to how to go about solving the problem - Provide an environment that isn't based on immorality, but of morality.

Yeshua Risen
3h

The Word points us to a more correct date, very likely September as it would follow God's holy days and not the ancient pagan unholidays. The festival of lights doesn't count. Jesus being born at the Feast of Trumpets would make more sense, especially since he's not a fictional character and The Word is not fiction. :) Then he passes at Passover, taking on all our sins by being the Lamb who's holy blood was shed -- part man, part God -- saving us from the destroyer (Exodus 12:23).

Santa is Satan by being a caricature of fallen angel (or nephilim) Odin who "mated with human women" as the rest did -- old one-eye just like Horus, who the Masons and Satanists of Unholywood generally acknowledge with hand signs over the eye. They love Santa, or whatever sky chariot god they can gather around, like Apollyon the destroyer (Rev 9:11). This holiday is an occult fav, if not as much as Samhain or even May Day/Beltane (see the first image):

https://open.substack.com/pub/yeshuarisen/p/ynagogue-of-aturn-part-10

It's a big golden cash calf anyway.

"One specific date frequently cited is Wednesday, September 11, 3 BC, determined by research from The Way International and documented in the book Jesus Christ Our Promised Seed by Victor Paul Wierwille. This date is supported by the alignment of several key factors: the Hebrew month of Tishri, which began on the evening of September 11, 3 BC, coinciding with the Feast of Trumpets; the priestly service of Zechariah, father of John the Baptist, which is believed to have occurred in mid-June 3 BC; and the subsequent timeline of Elizabeth’s pregnancy and Mary’s conception.

The argument for a September birth also considers the presence of shepherds in the fields at night, which is more plausible in late summer or early autumn than during the colder winter months of December. Additionally, the Roman census mentioned in Luke 2:1–4 is thought to have been more likely conducted during favorable weather conditions, which would have been in the fall rather than winter."

The only reason I'd agree with Sept 11 is they love to use anything inversely of the Bible and Jesus, especially major sacrifices while beseeching their fallen gods and nephilim demons for good (bad?) "luck". That's why the Vactican and DC need to be seen from the 1st heaven to appreciate what they're showing to "the gods", like the Nazca did and it's been shown the giants of N. America had. They still believe their old gods are up there with the other luminaries.

