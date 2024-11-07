Something is wrong. Something is in the air. We can feel it. It rumbles. They would NEVER just topple over like plastic toys. BE VIGILANT
Yep, I have been basically saying this in comments and posts all day! They are up to something and are not goi g to take this lying down! There are 74 days until Trump takes the Oath to be President of the United States. But it doesn’t mean we are off the hook. After two assassination attempts and people such as Pelosi and Biden and plenty others saying they want him dead, I have a genuine fear for hi. and his safety! The Deep State I’m sure will not let this go because they have too much to lose!
The treason from within is thick. Patton saw how infested it was. A list of qualified statesman who won't betray nation or fear Patton's end is paltry. Ron Paul is one