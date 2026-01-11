Bush fires in Australia. Media claims they were started by temperatures… An Argentina wild fire is burning Patagonia with over 5500 hectares already destroyed… thousands evacuated. Temperature fire? No. Arson, lit by Israeli ‘tourists’. Israel’s military strategy involving the use of fire as a weapon is primarily documented in its use of incendiary weapons, including white phosphorus and the recent deployment of a trebuchet to start brush fires along the Lebanon border.

In August 2015, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published its first formal defense doctrine. One strategy of warfare is listed: “Use of fire that is effective, powerful and superior, accurate, multi-dimensional, in all theaters of war, at all times, and which includes the element of surprise.”

In 2012, Chile arrested an Israeli tourist for starting a wildfire that burned 11,000 Hectares of Patagonia Park. He was fined and sent back to Israel. In a February 2017 interview, the director of CONAF Magallanes stated that according to park statistics for the past five years, Israeli tourists accounted for almost two thirds of expulsions from Parque Nacional Torres del Paine, resulting in local hostels not taking in Israeli nationals.

ANDINIA PLAN: The Plan was first suggested in the pre-Bolshevik Revolution era of Russia by Maurice de Hirsch, a German Jewish financier. Patagonia was the destined colony. He founded the Jewish Colonization Association which targeted large agriculture colonies in Argentina, North America and Palestine. In 1891, Hirsch funded the American stable of the association with $2.4 million. The funds president was Myer Isaacs and the VP was Jacob Schiff. Their first colony was in New Jersey.

Isaacs son became the Borough President of Manhattan and chose as his confidential assistant, Si Gerson, leader of the Communist Party USA. Gerson later served as Black feminist, Angela Davis’, campaign manager for the 1980 presidential election. The task of the Jewish Colonization Association was the mass immigration of Russian Bolsheviks to Canada, US and Argentina. Through the JCA, Edmond de Rothschild was tasked with the colonization settlements in Palestine, while Romanian Jews were brought into Turkey.

On January 4, 1986, the Argentine news agency Diarios y Noticias (DYN) disseminated throughout Argentina a report that Israeli tourists, disguised as backpackers, were surveying the El Calafate region of Santa Cruz province in Patagonia for the possible settlement there of 10,000 Israelis over the next ten years. The report implied that the project had been approved by national and local government officials. It included confirmatory statements by Albert Levy.

The Andinia Plan was resurrected in the 1970’s. Starting fires in Patagonia leverages ‘mining’. December 2023, President Javier Milei opened land in Patagonia to increased foreign investment by revoking a previous law that restricted foreign ownership of rural land and by introducing a new incentive regime for large investments. In addition, Milei defunded the National Fire Management System by 81%. In 2024, 50,000 Hectares of land burned in Patagonia and Milei sent in the military to arrest the indigenous peoples of the area – The Mapuche and charge them for setting the fires. The Mapuche culture in Patagonia dates from 600 BC.

Plans of large-scale, multimillion dollar industrial and mining developments are underway in Río Negro and Chubut Provinces as Milei pushes his goals to create an ultra-open-market economy in Argentina. Three British companies, Pan American Gold (parent BP), Rio Tinto, and Patagonia Gold have invested to build gold and silver mines, oil pipelines and lithium mines in Patagonia under Milei’s ‘land sales’. The Mapuche people need to be relocated as the land will be ravaged. And the fires prepare the land for mining.

The CEO of Pan American Energy Group, Marcos Bulgheroni is a contributor to the World Economic Forum. The Bulgheroni family are of the Bourbon royalty dating from the Crusades.

Continental Resources is partnering with Pan American to ravage the land for shale production. Harold Hamm is the CEO of Continental and a very good friend of Donald Trump having donated to Trump and as a funding member of the WH Ballroom. Continental Resources also highlights its Sustainable Agenda within the WEF.

At an Israel/Argentina Forum in November 2025, it was announced that Israel will be opening an Economic Attache office in Buenos Aires. At the forum Israel announced plans to mine copper and is in the process of seizing Argentina’s ‘national water supply’ through Mekorot.

Milei was elected by the Zionists in order to colonize Argentina and rape the country of its resources. He converted to Judaism shortly after being elected. AntiSemitism was quite largess in Argentina until the Kirchner Regime was installed. Milei’s election was radically fraudulent. Chile has a large Palestinian contingent and antisemitism is largess as well. Israel and its vast Jewish NGO’s have proclaimed the President of Chile, Boric, responsible for antisemitism. He has served since 2022, beating out the projected winner, Daniel Jadue, an avowed communist. He considers Israel’s actions in Gaza as a War Crime.

Chile will be couped…