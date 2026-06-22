Is the use of Kirshner and Witkoff as negotiators legal? Under the US Constitution, the President of the United States has the sole authority to conduct diplomacy and negotiate on behalf of the nation. The Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed the President is the “sole organ” of the nation in external affairs, possessing the exclusive power to negotiate. The Constitution empowers the President to nominate and appoint ambassadors `and other senior politicians, who act as direct representatives in diplomatic settings.

On the US website for special envoys and representatives, Steve Witkoff and Massad Boulos are listed as special envoys to the Middle East. Witkoff is NOT an Ambassador, Boulos is - confirmed by the Senate. Kirshner is not mentioned in any capacity. Boulos is the Lebanese father of Tiffany Trump’s husband. He is the ‘senior advisor’ to President Trump for Middle East Affairs, however, to date his work has consisted solely of being ‘involved’ in African initiatives, in particular Sudan, Congo, Rwanda and Zambia. He owns and operates a trucking company in Nigeria where he lives with his wife.

His role is to find Trump Minerals deals in Africa. According to the Constitution, he has no authority to sign any deal which must pass thru Congress. June 19th a preliminary agreement with Kenya secures US access to Africa’s largest untapped rare earth and niobium deposits. The Kenyan government is mandating local mineral processing and strict environmental and financial criteria amidst frictions with the locals. The Hill is an actual forest sacred to the indigenous community.

The agreement came at the G7 meeting wherein leaders stated their goal of sidestepping China in favor of Africa. The extraction of reserves will no longer be the means of raping Africa, instead, Rute of Kenya has stated that approved investments are welcome but ownership remains with the country. “Africa is not a problem to be solved; it is an opportunity to be harnessed for global progress”. ~ Rute.

Thus, the US didn’t really secure a Deal, the US has been granted permission to invest in resources. China remains one of Kenya’s largest economic partners having invested in its infrastructure, agriculture, and manufacturing. Australian consortiums are also competing with the US for Mrina Hill. RareX is one such mining company with vast expertise in the mining business and a stellar team. Nothing has yet to be signed.

Another Special Envoy appointed by Trump is Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun as US Special Envoy To Monitor and Combat Antisemitism. He was born to a Chabad-Lubavitch family in Israel. In 2023 a lawsuit was filed against Kaploun stating he had an affair with a married woman he met at a synagogue. It was settled shortly before his appointment. His appointment was secured by Miriam Adelson.

Kaploun has expressed support for President Trump’s desire to remove accreditation and funding from educational institutions that do not sufficiently punish students who act in support of Palestinians… Trump is actively trying to transport all remaining Palestinians to Libya which is engaged in an ongoing conflict. The US is attempting to install a proxy government loyal to Israel.

Rabbi Kaploun is on record proclaiming that Armenia was their latest coup wherein they used gentle to harsh persuasion to affect change in the government. Armenia is and has been in wars and conflicts for decades. It’s current PM spent much of his young adult time in jail and rules somewhat like Trump. Rabbi Kaploun’s entire speech made after his confirmation was a declaration of victimhood as a result of his religion.

In an interesting twist to the Pakistan Minister seen trembling on camera during the Switzerland summit for the Peace Pause, Iran claims their intelligence informed them a trap had been set by the Americans in the hall prepared for the photo-op. It was for this reason the Iranian team left and Trump unleashed his terrorist threat that the delegation would not return to Iran alive. Itan claims the journalists were a trigger. Some of them included:

Barak Ravid for Axios is Jewish. Trey Yingst for Fox News reported in Gaza as an IDF companion. Sanam Mahoozi is an environmental journalist. Anniek Bao, a CNBC reporter focused on China.

Here is the problem: CNBC Bao reports – “A senior Pakistani official and an Iranian official, who were involved in the talks in Bürgenstock, have told MS NOW the talks went into the early hours and were “constructive but tense”. Reality: Iran left after 80 minutes and everyone flew home.

Before taking flight, a photograph emerged of the Qatari representative, Kushner and Witkoff staring at a laptop screen opened by Vance with someone else’s security ID card visible inside the computer – a woman. Opening the twalette world of US security to 2 non-US government citizens?

Vance still claims Hormuz is open while every news agency across the globe – outside of America – states it is closed. Gulf nations have stated that it takes 6-7 months for production and exports of crude to take place at levels before America initiated the war. Lying to Americans is not making Vance a potential candidate for any office much less President 2028. But it does reveal that they believe lying is necessary to keep Americans from initiating civil unrest.

The MOU does state that Iran will not charge a fee for transit during the 60 day Peace Pause. It makes no mention of fees after the 60 days – despite Trump’s Tantrum rant. While the White House is openly discussing confiscating Iran’s frozen and unfrozen assets for distribution to ‘farmers’??? Which of course is – illegal.

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