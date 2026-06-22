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Brown paper bag's avatar
Brown paper bag
4h

By mutual consent.

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1 reply by Helena Glass
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
3h

From Encyclopedia Britannica (1973), Vol 12, Pg.1054: “The findings of physical

Anthropology shows that contrary to popular view, there is no Jewish race.”

But isn’t that disputed? Encyclopedia Britannica

goes on to say the facts of this story are “undisputed

and unparalleled in the history of central Eurasia.”

Then what race are they? They are the Khazarian

Ashkenazi Jews who have zero genetic ties to the 12

tribes of Israel. Remember, anyone can convert to

Judaism and call themselves a Jew, as in...

Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan,

which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie.”

Revelation 3:9

Source: revelation1823.net

Thank you, Helena!

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