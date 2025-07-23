Helena’s Substack

Tom Bouklas's avatar
Tom Bouklas
6h

Helena: Before I comment I need to know, do you have time to sleep and eat? You churn out the best articles which obviously require not only writing and thinking skills but also research. Hard work!🤯

Wilhelm Wundt. I have a picture in my mind of a German Professor with a black pinstriped suit and vest, pocket watch with fob, and crumbs and bits of sardine stuck in his beard from his afternoon snack. He was an “intellectual” who, with pipe in hand pondered the nature of mind and consciousness. Over a century later along comes Shunryu Suzuki, Zen Monk, who said “the moment you see something you intellectualize it, the moment you intellectualize it, it’s is no longer what you saw”. Simple, packed with meaning and no BS. Down South the great Thai monk, Ajahn Chah, in true Theravada tradition said “Do everything with a mind that lets go. Don’t accept praise or gain or anything else. If you let go a little you a will have a little peace; if you let go a lot you will have a lot of peace; if you let go completely you will have complete peace.” I say “Amen to that”.

Anyone interested in reading more about the Wundt, the brilliant wunderkind and World Destroyer, can head over to this link at the Internet Archive and download a free copy of Paolo Lionni’s The Lepzig Connection”. It’s a great book.

https://dn790002.ca.archive.org/0/items/TheLeipzigConnection/TheLeipzigConnection-pauloLionni.pdf

Jay Leone's avatar
Jay Leone
1h

That's a brilliant linkage you've made - between subliminal mind control and modern day cross triggering in the opinionsphere.

I've noticed this too, it goes beyond politics, it's a fundamental difference in processing styles. That is my magnum opus because I know why in context of neuroscience. I am not sharing it anymore on substack on this account because no one was reading it but when the books done I will put it in a new account.

Meantime, yes - no one can tolerate difference of processing styles (philosophy). One expresses, the other reacts to the expression by suppressing it and defeating it with their own style. As per Nietzsche's will to power. So what emerges is not the strongest but the most rigid. That's why the Chinese will trump in the end because they know that yielding is part of the better strategy.

