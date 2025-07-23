ONCE upon a time a person’s particular philosophy was a choice that might warrant a gentlemanly discussion, or a fervent argument over a glass of absinth followed by hearty laughing and the clapping of backs when all was said. For everyone had some sort of philosophy to which they held fervently – possibly changeable, with wisdom and years. Today, persons feel the need to discredit the person whose philosophy is not in alignment with their own. That discreditation often involves cutting words, curses, and a quivering upper lip waiting to snarl. If, these two have the unfortunate bad luck of being in each other’s physical presence, this can lead to violence. All because a philosophy is not shared.

I admit that to some extent I am guilty, but only when provoked into defensive mode. Given that I write a blog – the provocation is likely more often than for someone who did not write. It is an add anomaly given that when writing book reviews, this personal discreditation is not the focus of a commentary. Instead, the critique is of the content – typically with specifics and alternative evidence to support the comment.

NOT so in the world of blogosphere, the commentator somehow elevates their righteousness with personal insults. Some even go so far as to insult and then respond to the responding posture – “ while I Never insult”… Indeed. A strange abomination to be sure – but where did it root itself? From what source did people lose the ability to debate and converse – even if it was from different philosophies?

While some point the finger at particular generations, such as Millennials, Boomers, Gen-Z, Gen X, I don’t find that to be a true characteristic of a ‘generation’. And given I personally know quite a few within these labels, which I personally find abhorrent, I would surmise that the source is different. I would also surmise that it is a fairly recent phenomena that is born of lacking ‘respect’. This lacking would seem to have become quite a bane on society.

Yes I am older. But with age, I am also wiser. I respected my father. His mother. And I would have never asserted to be more qualified than either! I have spent twice the time on this earth as the ‘other labels’. And yet, I would dare to claim that this lack of respect was brought to us via Psychologists. Freud. Jung. Fromm. Piaget. Adler. Many of whom appear to have been – Khazarian Jews. But that wasn’t the original source.

Wilhelm Wundt is credited to be the first psychologist from 1879. Not that long ago. Credited with coming from Germany, as do most of the revered ‘psychologists’ who became the basis of the ‘theory’. It does not appear they were Khazars, but simply Germans with a concept which was later hijacked as a means of delineating the mind so as to control – the mind.

That ‘control’ was super-infused during WWII wherein Khazarian psychologists were brought to the US by the CIA to train Americans in the art of Deception and Control. Ultimately, MK Ultra under CIA Director Dulles. Dulles saw the benefit that such control could wield including controlling a person’s psyche to the extent that they could make then do or say what they were told, instead of via their brain. Breaking the barrier of morality, ethics, and law.

This psychological framework was then repurposed across entire societies via media. A media labeled, Subliminal Seduction.

Subliminal Seduction was commercialized in movie theatres whereby the cinema would interweave pictures of coca cola, popcorn, candy bars, etc…, into the fabric of the movie without it being visually apparent. Thus people would begin to crave these succulent sources of ‘pleasure’ and make a mad dash for the purchase, without knowing they were being manipulated.

What would you think is subliminally inserted in today’s media with the intention of seduction? From a psychological standpoint, it could be anger, hate, deviance, sex, porn, violence, killing, … it could be anything – and it likely is – everything. It could be your source of empathy with Zelenskky – a burlesque porn dancer. It could be your hatred of Putin and all person’s Russia. It could be child porn.

What it does is alter the brain’s very psyche. I recently read of a nine year old child who was addicted to violent porn via his phone. Nine. That is subliminal seduction that has progressed to the child’s reality. It is used to cause mass shootings. Rape. Torture. And all sorts of horrific psyche distortions. And it makes once respectful debate become a personal attack.

“Forgive them Father, they know not what they do”.

While many of the outpourings of these self declared psychology experts on the human psyche were not experts at all – many seem to have roots at the University of Heidelberg or Berlin. The same scientists who became the Nazi torturers. The same scientists whisked out of Germany post WWII to come to America courtesy of the CIA.

What psychology produced was disrespect, disassociation, and the inability to collectively contribute to ‘critical thinking’ given the mind had been hijacked. Thus, leading America down the Alice in Wonderland spiral of attack the person – not the topic. Hate the person, not the differential. Elevate violence instead of intellect. And destroy the value system of morality and ethics. In order to dummy down a person’s brain function to that of a peasant – controllable and malleable – like – clay.