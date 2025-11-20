Will Trump’s 28 point plan for Ukraine have as much basis in reality as Gaza’s? Every day another 100 or so are killed. Every day more die of starvation. Look in their eyes. See the emptiness and desolation. America is supposed to be the humanitarian lead of the world. And our government has become so self-absorbed in their pockets of $Money$ they avert their eyes. Refuse to look at the horror. Christians united in a death cult.

Bin Salman asked Trump to stop the war in Sudan. Why? Because it is fueled by our government. 9.5 million people displaced. Thousands dead. Massive resources include gold, oil and agriculture land. Two factions; Rapid Support Forces (RSF) vs Sudanese Army. Pick a side.

National Endowment For Democracy (NED) continues to support Sudanese democrats both in exile and in the country to end the war, document human rights abuses, provide reliable media, and restore hope for democracy. Translation: NED initiated the chaos and works to maintain chaos on a daily basis.

Support Group for Democratic Transition in Sudan, redirects to - Institute For Integrated Transitions (IFIT) – 10 years of ‘peacebuilding’ through coups and forced transitions: That peacebuilding is also achieved in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Colombia, Venezuela, Nepal, etc… Look no further for a conflict and its source mechanism than ‘peacebuilding’. Founder and Executive Director, Mark Freeman, a lawyer. Funded by the Karl Popper Foundation (George Soros mentor), Ford Foundation, USAID, The Netherlands, Rockefeller Brothers, Luminate, etc… The Law and Peace Practice Group within IFIT is directed by Ahmand Nadery, a lawyer formerly with Open Society.

Westminster Foundation For Democracy (WFD) empowering women and supporting climate change agendas across 50 countries. Funded by the UK Parliament. They too support democracy in Sudan even if it means millions die to achieve that goal.

Peacebuilding is a racket. It is a coalition of Mafia pundits siphoning $Trillions from western coffers under a fake ideology for the sole purpose of keeping Africa in chaos. While engulfed in said chaos, western nations rape their resources to elevate finances of the Elite/Black Nobility which requires Taxpayer tithes in the realm of 50% to maintain this NGO anarchy tapestry functioning.

And Trump is not going to dismantle this NGO because he is a part of it and relies on them for Gaza dismantling.

But Trump has now made a contingent promise to Saudi Arabia’s Bin Salman. Trump must end the US involvement in Sudan. How? In a perfect world, he would simply lift all government funding, eliminate CIA involvement in fomenting these crises, and revoke NGO status for any involved. Should Trump fail to perform as per the MBS instructions, the $600 investment pledge becomes null and void. A rather largess stigma for a man who leans heavily on ego and narcissism to define his legend.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia was Sudan’s third-largest export partner, importing a significant amount of livestock (sheep and goats) and other goods such as gold and agriculture products. The two countries also have a strategic relationship in the Red Sea region, which includes humanitarian aid and political cooperation.

Other countries upholding trade with Sudan include China, Egypt, the UAE and India. The US is upending those relationships through their creation of wars, riots and instability dating from 2018 when the powers that be sent in their rioters to demand the toppling of the ‘dictator’ president via the coup of Omar al-Bashir. As a part of the civil war, Sudan transitioned from Islam to ‘secular’ despite 97% of the population identifying as Sunni Islamic.

The Coup makers have saved Sudan from al Bashir by displacing 9.5 million people and installing as PM, Abdalla Hamdok, at the behest of Trump’s first term. Hamdok attended Manchester University, worked for the UN, and was a supporter of the RSF which is now accused of killing Christians. His two sons live in London and the US.

As a direct result of western intervention, over 150,000 civilians have died, starvation is prevalent, and diseases are widespread given 70% of the hospitals have been destroyed.

PEACEBUILDING… at its finest.