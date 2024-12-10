The Atlantic Council has stated their objectives are to turn Moscow, Caracas, and Tehran into Damascus wherein al Qaeda terrorists rule. The reason these countries must fall is because they are ruled as autocracies. Autocracies are basically Dictatorships and Monarchies. IF that is the US/Israel motivation then Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Turkey, UAE, Kuwait and Oman are on the List as well – albeit in invisible ink.

The fact that there are numerous rebel groups taking over portions of Syria, is not being addressed. Each faction has a different ideology. Some are secular, some are radical Sharia, there are two factions of Kurds, half a million Druze, and millions of Syrians currently in refugee camps across Turkey, Jordan, and Germany. Divvying up the country among factions will benefit no one – especially Syrians.

Israel has already annexed Syria’s Golan Heights. Otherwise there is much wariness given Assad and Putin left rather abruptly and the military was told to surrender. As usual, the media is creating grandiose statements as facts with little knowledge of what is happening behind the scenes.

Was a deal made? Did Assad and Putin make a deal with HTS Leader, al Jolani?

Jolani’s family was from Syria’s Golan Heights. They were expelled by Israel and fled to Riyadh. His father became somewhat affluent working as an oil engineer and they moved back to Damascus. Al Jolani became a proponent of Palestinian rights was radicalized and ultimately joined al Qaeda in Iraq. He spent five years in American prisons across Iraq.

Sometime around 2017, HTS became the governance of Idlib in concert with Ahrar al-Sham, a militant Salafist organization similar to the Taliban. The US targeted Idlib for its bombing campaigns under Obama and Trump. Idlib was one of the hardest hit cities of the 2023 NE Turkey earthquake which fueled chaos. In March 2024, ‘protests erupted across Idlib calling for Jolani’s governance to be suspended’. Where there are protests – there is Soros.

The US, Turkey and Israel have been calculatingly fighting to gain control of Syria since 2017. The delicate balance was always who to support given the various factions which have over the last 7-8 years controlled regions. Pick a side any side – became the mantra. Perhaps Putin and Assad realized that the better solution to this current war was to allow the oppositions to take control instead of the West.

In allowing the opposition forces to take over the country, they consolidate against both Russian and Western interference. While the US has continued to steal Syria’s oil in the north and sell it in the black market to Iraq, Israel has been doing what Israel does best – carpet bomb everyone.

According to a UN report, every single faction operating in Syria was guilty of war crimes – including the US and Israel right alongside ISIS, al Qaeda, HTS, Russia, etc… The ten years of bombing initiated under the Obama Regime was a desolate decree of humanitarian disease only matched by Netanyahu’s target for a population free Gaza and West Bank.

The solution? Let the rebels take control. They have no great fondness for either Russia or the US. Which is why Iran offered condolences and a willingness to trade and support their governance.

Enter Andre Bank from the Giga Institute. The Giga Institute is the Berlin equivalent of NED, National Endowment for Democracy, proposing globalization, sustainability, and ‘peace’ thru regime change of autocracies. As an NGO, their funding comes from various offices within the German Federal Government as well as Bayer, Oxford, Fritz Thyssen Foundation, Alexandre von Humboldt Foundation and others with a common past – their support of the Wehrmacht and Hitler.

Their specialty – analysis of authoritarian regimes.

In March 2024, Andre Bank posted an article about the end of the Assad regime and how to divvy the spoils.

The Arab Spring began in 2011. The purpose was to destabilize countries which were growing in oil wealth threatening America’s monopoly of power. It was literally the same model used to incite WWI and WWII. By the same actors. The countries most effected were those of smaller wealth dominance: Morocco, Iraq, Algeria, Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman and Sudan. Something like Big Corporate killing small business competition. The Sunni’s were left unscathed.

The HTS has now opened itself to either a Western or Russian alliance. What’s on the table? Biden has insinuated that before his power is relinquished he may offer MONEY. Unfortunately, there is no time for Congress to approve that offer and the Trump administration is likely to refrain. Meaning the deal will be via Russia.

I add. Ascertaining what will happen in the future is always subject to change, given a tremendous surge of different ideologies, factions, and demands. While the rebels are NOT burlesque Zelenskky ‘until the last Ukrainian’ proponents, they will need money to rebuild after a decade of targeted bombing – the vast majority of which has come from Western Agents.