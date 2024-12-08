Here we are again back to the durge of wars upon wars upon War! Zelenskky gave a fitting Hollywood performance followed by the evil eye snarl as he demanded an audience with Trump to discuss peace only to refuse once again – peace. Syria has fallen and the liberals ‘hail mary’ this as a great accomplishment given ISIS/al Qaeda now control the entirety of the country. And despite a media imposed cease fire, Israel continues to gleefully murder children and women –

I conducted an experiment. There are literally now reams of photos of the pain and torture the Palestinian children are subjected to daily, hourly, every minute ticking as they wait for the next explosion. The next building and stones that might fall on you. The debris. Someone’s leg. And you are only four - years - old.

I posted more than a dozen of these photos individually with captions of how these children are viewed by Israelis. I was surprised. Actually, I was shocked. The only responses were from people declaring they should have bullet holes in them, they deserved what they got, they started the war, so what, yeah-yeah, etc… There was zero remorse. Children.

It is a massive hypnosis that extracts ‘Humanity’ from the very soul.

Various mainstream publications claim Syrians are joyfully dancing in the street – only the pictures and videos are all ‘shopped’. A BBC ‘reporter’ claims this is the first time she feels safe in Damascus while guns are blasting in the background and she ducks from the camera… Of course, the frame ‘Assad the Dictator’ is parlayed like a script across every media including Fox and The Gateway Pundit which fails to note in their praise of Israel bombing Syria that it is doing so in conjunction with ISIS.

All of which merely affirms the Conspiracy that the Mossad and CIA created and funded all the Terrorists; ISIS, al Qaeda, el Nusra, HTS, Free Syrian Army, etc… etc… etc… to maintain fear. Which maintains control. Which maintains a mountain of money laundered from war packages funded by Taxpayers. The UN has voiced their role by declaring that they will delist the HTS as a Terrorist Group if they behave themselves in Syria and do as they are told…

Israel has now bombed Damascus square, a few research buildings and a number of air bases to prevent Hezbollah from receiving any of these arms… from Syrian ‘rebels’. HTS is now being framed as ‘Freedom Fighters’ in anticipation of the delisting. WHAT? In addition, Israel has taken over the neutral free military zone between Syria and Israel – despite the UN agreement from 1978 declaring the zone persona non grata.

Nothing is complete until the West sets China on fire: WSJ ~ As Russia and China Rewrite Rules of War, NATO Adapts Its Game Plan: NATO was created to fight a shooting war against Moscow (really? First I’ve heard of that). Now Secretary-General Mark Rutte wants the alliance ready to fight unconventional battles against unseen enemies (unseen enemies? Aliens? What is an unseen enemy?).

Sabotage, hacking and terrorist-type attacks in the U.S. and Europe are escalating (according to the same intel that declared Hunter’s laptop was a Russia hoax), Western security officials say. Politicians and intelligence agencies finger Russia, China, Iran and the West’s other adversaries for most of the incidents, but attributing blame is often difficult (translation~ they have no idea who is doing the hacking). Responding can be even harder.

The Atlantic posting AI doctored images trying to portray Syrian people celebrating the fall of their secular and Druze Christian country to Sunni extremism is wholly unconscionable. There are over 500,000 Christians living in Syria trying to escape. Netanyahu has declared anyone trying to cross the Free Zone into Israel will be shot! Churches, politicians, Americans… silent.

As Humanity’s soul is forevermore LOST.