The CIA has given up pretending that the terrorist organizations were always funded by – the CIA and Mossad. The current ‘Opposition Group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham’, fighting in Syria is comprised of: ISIS and al Qaeda, via the Syrian National Coalition. Ukrainian troops are helping to train the opposition using weapons provided by Antony Blinken. The purpose is to take over the entire country in a massive coup on behalf of the CIA/West which will control the region – much like Ukraine for a resource - gas.

Why?

Europe’s economic death march of sanctions against Russia has collapsed its manufacturing sector due to cutting off Russian oil and gas. Eliminating the China/Russia powerhouse alliance can be achieved via – oil & gas exports. Israel losing power in the Middle East could find themselves completely isolated. Turkey wanting a role in the power vacuum of oil and gas and willing to play both sides of the aisle to achieve it.

Two pipelines proposed. Natural Gas. 1) Turkstream is a project between Turkey and Russia for transporting gas from Russia to Turkey to be sold in eastern Europe. 2) Arab Gas Pipeline Project – from Syria, Iraq and Egypt to Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey – then to Europe. The Arab pipeline would take Russian gas out of the picture in Europe. Pitting US/EU interests against Russia. Iraq is considering aligning with Syria. Iran and Hezbollah are still weighing their options. Everyone wants to align with the ‘winner’.

Syria provides Russia and Iran with access to the Mediterranean – a vital port for Russian trade with Africa. Without Assad, Russia loses a tremendous trade route with Africa.

In the end – whoever aligns with Assad in Syria wins the gas game. Whoever wins the gas game maintains the BRICS power and the super alliance between Russia and China.

The theatre is claiming the opposition are freedom fighters… and suddenly western terrorists have become the CIA’s proxy. These are the same freedom fighters that butchered Christians in Syria. Backed by Israel – which butchered the Christians in Gaza.

THE INSANITY: In 2011, Erdogan’s War was to topple the western Gulen/CIA influence in Turkey, specifically, Soros and the Kurdistan Workers Party. He has effectively isolated himself from his former allies including; Iraq, Iran, Russia, Hungary, and Belarus as he congratulates the terrorist coup in Syria. His announcement solidifies his western allegiance despite the west considering him a pariah. It also caused Putin to make a choice. As such, Erdogan stands to lose largess should Assad prevail.

Cartel Media Manipulation: Following the U.S. killing of al-Qa`ida’s leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, in late July 2022, the Taliban claimed this did not happen. Which leads back to the bizarre accounts of the death of al Qaeda’s, Osama Bin Laden. There is no proof he was killed. Which leads back to Hitler. In Argentina. Which opens the Pandora Box of The Artificial Creation of War and Enemies and Terrorists in order for War to become endless.

As long as there are enemies and contrived terrorists – War can be sustained indefinitely. The machine that creates death for the purpose of profit. It’s part of the mechanics of the western world. The classic descriptive is ‘dictatorship’; Assad is a dictator. Putin is a dictator. Trump is a dictator. The word point is to justify extreme reactions – such as what is happening in Syria.

The opposite word spectrum also exists. Al Qaeda is now The Freedom Fighters. Zelenskky is Churchill. Biden is god. Netanyahu is liberating Palestine. And Erdogan becomes a CIA proxy – or they will create another earthquake to turn all of Turkey into rubble.

THE PLAY: Responding to a fresh U.S. crackdown on China’s chip industry, Beijing countered by imposing an outright ban of exports of gallium, germanium and antimony to the United States. Critical minerals used for semiconductors, solar panels, weapons and certain types of graphite - a key component in EV batteries. China produces 85% to 98% of these minerals globally.

China outplayed the US and the EU. Placing China as the manufacturing GIANT.

THE TWIST: Soros Human Rights Watch has declared that Erdogan is responsible for kidnappings, torture, sexual violence, and war crimes. In reality – that would be Israel. Russia’s alliance with Turkey was tenuous well before today after Erdogan shot down a Russian plane in 2015 near the Syrian border. The Pentagon in northern Syria stealing their oil, is now fighting the CIA backed al Qaeda in Syria.

ERDOGAN’S RESPONSE: “We had called Assad. We said, let's determine the future of Syria together. We did not receive a positive response. So we sent al Qaeda.” Backed by the US, UK and Israel.