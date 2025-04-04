TIME to pull out the crystal ball for the Economy:

The US Economy has been running on deficits and debt for literally decades. Band-aides after the 2008 crisis didn’t Fix the source and instead capped the bleeding temporarily. The Banks caused the recession and Taxpayers were then told to pay for the Bank’s Reparations. So they could do it all over again. When super-imposed on a picture of a household, the concept seems so easily understood, yet ostriches will be ostriches and burying our head in the sand is what we do best.

Borrowing to pay off debt was the mainstay of the Construction/Real Estate Development business in the 1980’s. I know because I lived it. Contrary to mainstream economists, the Federal Reserve has since its inception created the extreme of troughs and highs that they were tasked with modulating. Jerome Powell has no intention of mitigating those errors and will bully the markets into another trough.

HISTORY: Throughout the 1800’s ‘Panics’ were a direct result of wartime boom/busts. Artificial economies. Economies built on government unadulterated spending and bank credit. The previous economic turmoil was post Revolutionary War thirty years prior led by British Bankers. The Bankers of the 1819 crisis included: Astor, Parish, Girard, Barker, and Calhoun. They came from Germany, France and Britain and financed American wars – profiting quite nicely.

EVERY economic crash can be traced to the actions of Bankers. As a result, The US decided that bankers were the best source from which to manage the economy for the past 250 years. Logical.

The markets are looking to Jerome Powell to stabilize the fallout of Tariffs. Powell has no interest nor incentive. Thus the markets are reacting. President Trump via Project 2025 knew that their tariff policy would have economic consequences. There was no alternative – maintaining an economy running on debt would lead to the complete collapse of the dollar and an inflationary economy similar to Germany in the early 20th century. Only, it would be worse given our banknotes are not backed by Gold – they are backed by a bankrupt government.

Therefore, the only way out – is a controlled depression. And it won’t be FUN.

But it is necessary.

The $1.598 question is how do you reorganize the government to remove the boom/bust cycle? Because returning to the credit and banking usury makes a depression another band-aide with no clear solution. The alternative would have to be an economy built on evolutionary production. Creation. Checking ‘ego’ at the proverbial door. Replacing every effort toward war with expansion. Including restructuring our infrastructure along the lines of magnetic power, flying cars, water resource development, food production within traditional means, and the reintroduction of values of honor, respect and wisdom.

The toll that the Liberal sexual predator mentality has taken on our souls is much more vast than we can absorb. The Rabbi Shmuley’s of the world need to descend back into their caves and indwelling away from society. The Nephilim. Once destroyed in Ninevah. The darkness that dissolves souls into a mental abyss we see in the faces of McConnell et al. Empty shells of human debris. No Light. No bright stars. No passion.

As the West continues its antics as the Hare, Russia has become the Tortoise who’s wealth in agriculture, oil and gas and rare earths become a pivotal realization within Trump’s inner circle. Instead of seeing the benefits this alliance could bring to all Americans, his naysayers continue their diatribe of Russia Bad. And will sacrifice to the last American before they let go of their personal ego’s. WHY?

Look at the Names: Musk, Wiles, Miller, Witkoff, Homan, Thiel, Vought, Vance, Rubio, Trump, jr, Hegseth, Bessent, Bondi, Patel, McMahon, Kushner, Kennedy, White, Andreesen, Sacks, Epshteyn, and a rash of Hedge Fund Billionaires. 100% Israel First. An agenda of psychosis that cannot see beyond themselves – what is good for them – not Americans. Their priorities; Israel, destroy all goy humanity, Money, and Power. All of which would be sacrificed should a Russian or China Power be ‘shared’.

The misnomer within the shared power of US, Russia and China is that America First must be the pen name of all nations, not just America. China must put America first. Russia must put America first. And suddenly, the ideology is no longer a shared global commitment to absolution, but simply another Empirical demeanor. Globalization failed miserably because it became a tool for trade blackmail, colonization, coups, destabilization, subjugation, and chaos.

Empires Always Fall. Sovereignty is the only means of assuring prosperity. Nonintervention. Independence within a sphere of mutual respect. This is where Putin has far surpassed his contemporaries across the Western hemispheres. Unfortunately, the Barbarians still outnumber the Wise.