Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Bouklas's avatar
Tom Bouklas
2h

And we could easily squeeze a few billion by auditing the millionaires in Congress. After the audit they can be deported with one way tickets (Coach) to Israel and have their citizenship revoked. Then we can audit the Goy-in-Chief. After the audit we can revoke his citizenship for breaking the original 13th Amendment. The last State needed was for ratification was Virginia and they cast their vote for it in 1819. Then it disappeared and Abraham Lincoln Esq. (Esquire is an English title of nobility) was illegally elected. It has all been downhill since then.

The 13th Amendment: “ If any citizen of the United States shall accept, claim, receive or retain any title of nobility or honor, or shall, without the consent of Congress, accept and retain any

present, pension office or emolument of any kind whatever from any emperor, king,

prince or foreign power, such person shall cease to be a citizen of the United States and

shall be incapable of holding any office or trust or profit under them, or either of them.”.

The Goy-in-Chief accepted the Israel Award from Benny (the Pollack) Net-and-Yahoo.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture