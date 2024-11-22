The US has over 41,600 Defense Contractors, including the branch divisions of the Military. Russia has six. Despite 41,600 defense contractors, the US is the last to develop a hypersonic missile successfully after China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. Just as the US finally had a successful launch this past June, Russia secretly developed the Oreshnik (translates to Hazel Tree), capable of holding 3-6 warheads and due to its speed cannot be intercepted.

Defense Contractors are rightfully embarrassed. The Pentagon was notified of the recent launch by Putin on Ukraine before Oreshnik was fired. The Pentagon was also notified that next time - countries supporting Ukraine with weapons will be the target. While the Oreshnik can be loaded with nuclear warheads, Russia chose to send a warning instead.

As a result of this new information, The Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, has advised US companies providing support to Ukraine to “enhance their vigilance and security efforts” to caution against sabotage. The NI agency said that Russia and its proxies have planned and directed sabotage attacks over the past year, targeting European military installations, foreign defense companies, logistics facilities and public utilities.

Those sabotage efforts have included: 1. An arson attack on a Ukraine business in London, and 2. Plotting arson in Poland. ARSON. Really? Poland refuses to identify the four persons arrested and the London sabotage was done by ‘Britons’. I imagine that if Russia intended sabotage it would be directed at government and military inventory. Slice and dice. Arson? Not their style.

It is all about reinforcing Western ego.

The intel that the attacks were Russian sourced is attributed to the Associated Press – not the 18 Intel Agencies of the US government – not the 100’s of intel NGO’s paid for with taxpayer funds. Our Intel is now derived via unnamed reporters and the exact same story is now published by Newsweek, The Seattle Times, NY Times, Business Insider, CNN, LA Daily, Mint, etc…

ELON MUSK! More worthless agencies spewing false stories to ramp up a Russia Did It pathological obsession that is an old, tired, mantra that needs new spark plugs and a $29.95 Earl Scheib paint job. Instead, we give them $100 Billion+ while losing $4 trillion since 2000.

It is notable that Avril Haines was complicit in US torture of ‘suspected terrorists' and extrajudicial drone killings – as in assassinations of political opponents, and dissidents which expanded exponentially under Bush and Obama. “According to analysis by Reprieve, 874 people were killed, including 142 children, in drone strikes in Pakistan that targeted 24 people successfully and unsuccessfully, and, in numerous failed attempts to kill Ayman al-Zawahri, 76 children and 29 adults were killed.”

America operates with the same impunity as the IDF and Mossad. Definition of 'suspected': maybe. don't know. could be. have a feeling. possible.... justifying assassinations.

The first recorded terrorists were the Zealots in the 1st century AD led by Josephus, a Jewish member of the Sicarii who assassinated leaders of the Roman Empire. (Technically, there is no evidence Josephus existed). There were 3 recognized Jewish, aka Hebrew, sects of the time of the Zealots; the Sadducees, Essenes, and the Pharisees. According to Josephus whose earliest surviving manuscripts are dated 1463 AD, Judas, the betrayer, is claimed to have been the founder of the Sicarii Zealots.

1700 years later, the second use of terrorism in history gave rise to the Jacobins – of the French Revolution in 1789. Shortly after, in 1858 the Irish Republican Brotherhood carried out attacks on England. Narodnya Volya was founded in Russia in 1879 for the purpose of over-throwing the Tzar of Russia supporting anarchy and a communist ideology. They became Lenin’s Bolsheviks.

Today there are 46 terrorist organizations according to the US (not including Maga), 25 were designated by the US, and 14 by the EU. Eleven terrorist groups are Israeli. Terrorism is big business in today’s world. WHY?

When a country is couped, and opponents to the coup fight back, they become a designated terrorist group. Today 95% of coups are orchestrated by the US/CIA. IF Musk and Ramaswamy can disassemble the CIA terrorism will fade into the sunset. Without the authority of the US Government to protect their coups – they become a designated terrorist organization where they can languish at Guantanamo along with 52 Generals.