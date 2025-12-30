Silver is not the only metal rising, it is simply being given the scrutiny because it has been so heavily manipulated for decades until 2025. Gold, Palladium and Platinum have also seen a significant run graphed exactly the same with spikes and dips. All have various industrial uses – silver has simply been the lowest priced despite those uses. The AI industry is pushing markets in an array of directions including warehousing, data centers, chips, and grid demand. Trumps buy into metals and fusion energy is all good and dandy as long as the buy and all subsequent profits revert to taxpayers and not fraud…

But there is a sidelined aspect that is not being discussed nearly at all: large commercial bankruptcies. With 717 this year alone, these bankruptcies directly affect the banks who hold their loans and their numbers have hit a 15 year high. Big Write-off Losses. While Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan may have created the leverage to ‘enhance’ these losses, the purpose would be to either absorb or shut down the competition and consolidate banks.

Given currencies can be manipulated despite them having no intrinsic value (Bank of England), the idea that all stocks and assets are NOT manipulated is rather naïve at this point. Metals are a future value with limited resource potential. Neodymium is a rare earth mineral used to make magnets – it’s trajectory follows that of metals – up 150%.

We are witnessing the 4th Industrial Revolution. Massive shifts. The 3rd Industrial revolution incorporated baby steps in internet, 5G, robotics, 3D printing and renewable energy comparably. The 4th is about to change how we think, how we perceive, how we live. Musk has expressed his belief that AI will make ‘everyone wealthy’. An impossibility, simply because humans will always demand a class system.

The bankruptcies have been across multiple industry sections including auto, fintech, hospitality, genetic testing, airlines, trucking, retail, you name it. The largest share was Industrials. Each bankruptcy seemed to have one commonality – liabilities over $1 billion. Tariffs are the baseline cause. Real Inflation the secondary cause (not the fake numbers the WH gives us). Which create a decline in sales. Contrary to the ‘FEED”, Americans are pinching pennies for staple items. When the need for a new refrigerator of washer cut loose the price tag is a shock point that can derail any budget with prices triple what they were just a decade ago.

Example: The Second Industrial Revolution (roughly 1870–1914) was a period of significant economic volatility marked by frequent banking panics and major depressions, leading to high rates of business and personal bankruptcies.

People are not given the opportunity to re-train. Jobs become obsolete. The domino effect ripples thru economies and virtually no one is immune. Trump attempting to pretend that everything is grand and glorious only does more harm to an already precipitous climate. Feeding more money into Israel and wars further depletes the impetus that could be better spent fixing our economy which is virtually stagnant. Manufacturing down. America cannot compete. Sanctions significantly impair Americans who need to buy the cheaper item from China. Tariffs became the final push off the cliff. Passed on to prices, Americans pay more, buy less, triggering bankruptcies. An obvious to those who follow Economics 101.

One would think that knowing the history of three previous Industrial Revolutions, we would know how to mediate the Fall. But our government does not work for The People. They work for their stakeholders as decried by the World Economic Forum a decade ago when we didn’t listen…

Lesson Learned: AI is the future. Therefore, all industrial metals and minerals are the future. Mining – a brutal livelihood often relegated to slave labor. AI. Can you imagine answering to your boss who is a robot? Adding to the upcoming instability is an entire generation who have zero skillsets. Purposefully driven by the same stakeholder agenda which requires useful slaves.

King Leopold II of Belgium: Known as one of the most brutal slave lords in all of history, he owned Congo Free State from 1885 to 1908. He plundered the nation of its ivory and rubber utilizing punishments for slaves who did not meet their quotas. He was known for his torture, flogging and murder including amputation of hands and feet of men, women and children. The death toll is upwards of 15 million, as a low count.

Netanyahu and Trump have jointly decided that any Palestinians remaining in their land will become the slave laborers to build the New Gaza with American Taxpayer Funding. This would include men, women and children.

We are in the middle of a 4th Industrial Revolution and Reign of Psychopathic Brutality like we have never seen. We will become the Congo under our present administration which seems to be ruled by King Bibi. There are two choices…