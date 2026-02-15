I’ve noticed an odd uptick in people using AI, GROK, CHAT, etc… to support their arguments. No longer is history, real people, books, philosophy or critical thinking the source of debate – but instead a pre-programmed machine. In essence, they are losing their ability to think at all. Gray matter will shrink. Gray matter is essential for processing information. The effect will be early dementa/Alzheimers.

While AI becomes more powerful, humans are becoming more docile. Like a vocalist whose octave range diminishes from three to two to one. Despite AI companies extolling the grand benefits of AI for humanity, the largess polluter of this power is the Pentagon. The mindset? WAR. The light in their eye? Death.

The ultimate outcome will be AI ruling The People on behalf of the Elite. Ai will be our landlords, our police, our punisher for less than perfect labor, they will report to their bosses and execute orders. And all the worst Hollywood D movies will come true. Because this vision has been in the minds of man for a millennium of time. They warned us. They showed us what would happen. We called it Science FICTION.

Anthropic is an AI company co-founded by 5 individuals who attempted to assert caveats in its use by the Pentagon. As a result the Pentagon is seeking AI companies that have no scruples, ethics, or morality. The reasoning? China is ahead. Everything, literally everything, is a race to be better, more powerful, more deadly. And the Zionists running The Pentagon don’t give a hoot how many die during their testing phases of weapon development.

Despite making this statement publicly, privately, in November 2024, Anthropic partnered with Palantir and Amazon Web Services to provide their “Claude model” to U.S. intelligence and defense agencies. Money is money. CEO Dario Amodei has predicted that AI would wipe out white-collar jobs, especially entry-level jobs in finance, law, medical and consulting fields. The means of programming data into Claude has caused a number of lawsuits – none of which seem to have materialized anything of importance. But information is the motive. Information includes reading every book, philosophy, legal script, textbook, etc… to create Big Daddy.

When micro-pundits on twitter attempt to enter dialogue, typically, GROK is mentioned as their source of information. Proudly, they display their GROK entry, and proudly block me when I prove GROK wrong. Such is the world of social media any longer. Memes. Gifs. And GROK.

From an economic standpoint, Robert Reich is concerned that AI is a stock bubble waiting to burst like the mortgage and dot.com bubbles of lore. Bubbles tend to burst via saturation and take the economy with them down a rabbit hole of recession or depression. For example, Anthropic was created in 2021, not even five years ago and is ‘worth’ $380 Billion. AI is something like a Black Hole, it sucks everything into it without producing much quantitative monetary benefit. Simultaneously, AI is taking electricity and water away from humans at a rate unsustainable to support life. As Steven Hawking despaired, tampering with black holes will find earth sucked into one. Why? Scientists have a common disdain for humanity – and science is thus more important. Even if in the pursuit of science, earth were to no longer exist. Hawking was vocally against CERN.

Hilariously, Google AI provides all the key advantages to AI without noting ANY disadvantages. Because it’s programming is biased. And even provides an un-mathematical projection that AI will contribute $15 trillion to global society… Without any support data. Just like humans in the White House.

While Reich concentrates on the bubble aspect of AI, there is a bigger picture at stake: AI applications could result in the elimination of the stock market given everyone would have access to AI gurus for stock buying eliminating the insider and elite dominance and control. Thus, making Wall Street unessential. The Stock market unessential. And the melting pot of elitism benign. But then their gray matter is also shrinking… as we see in their decision making, critical thinking, and intellectualism.

Musk thinks humanity will no longer work and everything will be – free. Musk also envisions a Jetson style city on the Moon. Suffice it to say, not terribly realistic.

At what point will humans have to forego water and power because it is ALL controlled by AI? Again, the mind of a scientist is not on civilization. It operates on making science fiction come true. Although science was historically a philosophy, a term which defines it much more accurately, in order to gain ‘expert’ status, during the 16th and 17th centuries it underwent a recalibration with the term ‘scientist’ created in 1833.

It is an interesting coincidence that the transition from philosophy to science in the 16th century corresponds to when nearly all Biblical texts, the texts of Plato, Aristotle, Pleny, etc.. were written with attributes to earlier history without ANY evidence.

Palantir Technologies: “In JRR Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings, a “palantir” is a seeing stone — something like a crystal ball — that can be used to spy on people and distort the truth. During the War of the Ring, a palantir falls under the control of the evil Sauron, who uses it to manipulate and deceive.” ~ Robert Reich.

Palantir is the Pentagon shadow government. CEO and co-founder, Alex Karp, is of Jewish heritage espousing Marxist ideologies. After earning a PhD in neoclassical social history, Karp worked for the Sigmund Freud Institute. His sphere of influence includes the Rothschilds. Despite his Marxist ideologies and socialist views, Karp is a firm supporter of Israel Genocide and Ukraine Nazism.

Trump demands no regulation on AI. Palantir complies. And All of Humanity is forced to sit in the janitor closet waiting for Armageddon.