Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
12h

"No longer is history, real people, books, philosophy or critical thinking the source of debate – but instead a pre-programmed machine."

I'm sure it's a coincidence....

DARPA created mRNA technology back in 2012

DARPA stated, "The brain would be the 21st century battlefield."

The FDA wanted to postpone the C-19 vaccine effects for 75 years.

The first published report on the side effects was the deletion of the 1P36 gene, you know...

The one responsible for cognitive function!

Which = What's the answer, AI?

Like I said...I'm sure it's a coincidence!

Thank you, Helena,

Reply
Share
Ulysses "Lyss" Bonner's avatar
Ulysses "Lyss" Bonner
5h

Antidotes against "crooked" AI and its programmers:

1.) sanction members of associations of lies, liars, manipulators and conspirators for lies and their AI with the death penalty, subject to specialized supreme courts

2.) create specialized AI to hunt for lie-based and liar-created AI

3.) establish that communism and fascism are false and murderous government religions, punishable by death

4.) Punish vote fraud by death

5.) treat money lending based on non-existing funds as a crime against humanity, punishable by death

6.) treat any form of government corruption as worthy of the death penalty

7.) elevate truthfulness to be the highest ideal of humanity

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture