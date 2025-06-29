What’s in a Party. There really are no Party’s any longer. So, we have to add multiple adjectives to extend the understanding and distinguish one person; a neoliberal hawk environmentalist progressive New Deal midlevel Democrat with pro-labor tendencies. Ah! How many are in that party? The MAGA Party would be defined as worshipers who presumably hate all Muslims, and choose to be ruled by the elite billionaire group known as The Club. And yet the labels Republican and Democrat still used as distinctions no longer exist.

Der party of the Party’s is over. In Italy there are fourteen Party’s. In the UK thirteen. Any longer, people identifying as a particular party are no different than people identifying as animals wearing dog ears and panting while led around by a leash. There is NO PARTY.

EVERY Party is a useless graceless – distraction. Because Silicon Valley is surfacing faster than anyone realizes – and they are NOT coming from a place of The Helper, they are battling for the place of who will be the first anti-Christ. The Chosen One from Hell. Someone who can appear benevolent until his Truth is challenged, at which point he will destroy you. AI is the means.

Did Israel blow up the Evin Prison in Tehran? Some media sources claimed it was an AI fabrication. Others claim the attack killed 71. Yet if the enemy of enemy is to be interpreted as my friend, why would Israel target and murder Iranian prisoners? Breaking the ceasefire…

This, of course, is the future of AI. To Deceive. Trump even boasted about how his pretense at being a friend of Iran - negotiating peace was hilariously funny. He was proud of his Lies. Tricking them. Luring them like the wolf guarding the sheep. Now Trump claims America AI dominates. Is that a Lie too? The statement comes just as China claims it will release on open source, ERNIE.

“ERNIE X1 delivers performance on par with DeepSeek R1 at only half the price,” Baidu said of one of the new models. DeepSeek was also created by China. It is used in their military and intelligence divisions to gather and analyze data. By contrast, Silicon Valley is creating AI to replace humans in various sectors, finding new ways to mind deteriorate young children with games and entertainment, while advancing VirtualReality/Fakery and Holograms.

The US Military AI utilization is primarily geared toward surveillance of American citizens and censorship of social media in order to completely control the FEED of information. That FEED is a priority. Young children are targets in order to dummy-down their brain activity creating cattle. Iran's Evin Prison is an example of deepfake AI. The purpose of which is “fear creation”. Fear, more than any other emotion destroys the human mind. It alters the synapse and switches such as critical thinking, analysis, and ‘I saw it with my own eyes’ mechanisms. The Pandemic was built on Fear supported by Virtual Reality, Holograms and Fakes.

Project Maven was the brainchild of Robert O. Work and Google before Palantir took over Google’s contract. During the Obama administration, Work, was also CEO of The Center for New American Security (CNAS). Apparently The Pentagon is incapable of Security. The CIA and all 16 other federal agencies are worthless, so we need CNAS to tell us what to do.

Founded by hard hawk democrat Michele Flourney, who worked for Billy The Kid Clinton, funding is thru backdoors of the DoD, high Tech Silicon Valley billionaires, oil companies, and the Open Society Foundation. Once again revealing that our military industrial complex is betrothed to Soros.

The entire goal of CNAS is to enact war. Continually. Whether via cyber operations, bomb warfare, or the creation of mercenary independents such as al Qaeda, El Nusra, and ISIS. They are the weaponized deep fakes we are calling terrorists funded by the US in conjunction with the UK and Israel. Created to instill “Fear”. And unending wars. Using AI holograms, fake videos, and Project Maven’s ‘data fusion’.

Project Maven is now 100% controlled by Palantir. Not the DoD. Data fusion is about using AI to identify a target via satellite imagery to locate threats to be destroyed on the ground via a human actually pushing the death-button. It has been in used in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and for Ukraine. This is Trump’s deception with Putin – Palantir allows Ukraine to continue bombing missions while Trump yells about Putin not bringing ‘peace’…

It is AI, and subject to confusion. It is NOT 100% accurate and will inadvertently identify legitimate civilians which have been subsequently killed.

Maven was also used in the US DoD Operation humorously labeled, Iraqi Freedom, which ironically resulted in the deaths of 500,000 to 650,000 persons – who are now forever free… It was out of this war that ISIS emerged. The justification was that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction and the International Community didn’t like Saddam. Why didn’t they like Saddam? Because he was building a prosperous Iraq and wouldn’t allow the West to steal their resources.

Any country that rises from the ashes left by Western bombs and sanctions becomes a threat to Cartel sovereignty and is immediately targeted for destruction. Their leader assassinated. The riots currently ongoing in Armenia and Serbia? The take down of Iran? Formulated for regime change. Orchestrated for control.

In The Real World - China is Not The Enemy - We Are.