When discussing our current transformation – whether technologically, morally, societally, or politically – as though this is something that has never happened before – it reeks of naiveté. My grandparents lived through recessions, poverty, WWI, the Dustbowl, the Great Depression, and technology that saw automobiles, planes, the nuclear bomb etc… I can’t imagine how they were supposed to absorb these monumental changes! But they Did!

The transition from Mythology to Popes. The transition from the Roman Empire to the burning of Rome. Of book burnings. Wars. The guillotine. The crucifixions. Killing newborn babies. We act like never before has a generation had to face what we face today. And yet – every generation has. The only difference is the time from chaos to knowledge of chaos.

We are stagnant beings. Stuck in a circular of mental reality stagnation while around us everything advances and changes. The BIGGER picture would encompass all of time. Instead, we look to a short fragment as our window. Just as we look to what hasn’t been done – instead of what has.

In four months MONTHS time, Trump has given us closed borders, a reduction in crime, direct evidentiary knowledge of the graft and corruption perpetrated against the American People, and $3 TRILLION in new investment. YET, we look instead at what hasn’t been accomplished. A microcosm of the technology world wherein everything MUST be immediate –

The World – she changes. Every Single Day. And dissatisfaction has completely replaced ‘appreciation’. The Saudis and Qatari’s MUST have a Zionist motivation! Really? Because that is what rhinos want you to believe. Because that has been our reality for decades. Even though it was complete propaganda hypnosis. So they show pictures of what Iran looked like under a coup imposed Shah as example of the corruption – because every country needs to look like America.

Which America? The America of television fantasies? The America of drugs and homelessness? Or the America of the 50’s?

America The Corporation: Stakeholders – first levied by the World Economic Forum to refer to the uber wealthy. A Great RESET – first levied by the World Economic Forum to refer to a Marxist global future. Trump has brought those stakeholders under his umbrella. We saw that at the Middle East trade summit. The purpose? To upend the WEF version, the liberal vise-grip, to flip them. The Great RESET has also been captured and rebranded by releasing Taxpayers from the ‘duty’ to give all their money to the government so they can dole it out to other countries and corrupt Cartels. He hijacked the Great RESET via DOGE.

Appreciation: Not only does it make the person so endowed, it makes the endower – Happy! By contrast, psychological dissatisfaction makes the endowed and endower bitter, angry, and unhappy. Four Years of casualties in America made a lot of us ‘bitter’. Now its time to join instead of pander disapproval – a behavioral phenomena.

Trump II is not a microcosym of Trump I. He learned right along with most of us just how ugly the Soros/Clinton Cartel can be. Politico: “In states, tariffs aren’t yet producing the surge of foreign investment Trump is promising”. How long have tariffs been in place? 1 ½ MONTHS. 150 countries want to negotiate. That’s how it starts. Maybe the writers of Project 2025 should come in and offer their negotiating services – free of charge… Advance their ideas with feet on the ground instead of words on paper. Put your money where your mouth is -

What happens to all the MAGA’s who glorified Israel and Netanyahu? Will they suddenly become rhinos or liberals because Israel is no longer running America? Four years we endured. Four years of degrading America. Embarrassed. While our unessential Congress did nothing then and nothing now – but argue. Trump ignores them because they are incapable of anything but arguing.

Someone on Twitter proclaimed that Congress needs to do their job and ‘make laws’. We have over 300,000 LAWS. How’s That Working Fer Ya?

Equality: The undoing of… The idea is that equality means that every person must be drawn down to the level of the lowest possible denominator in order for all to be the SAME. Because the lowest can’t rise, therefore, everyone must fall. Except those who have the power and money to be unique. Equality hasn’t existed simply because it’s antonym is distinctness. Everyone is distinct. That used to be considered of great VALUE.

NEOM. A Saudi city of extreme futuristic ideology.

Bin Salman created the Saudi vision of 2030 as follows:

our vision is our status as the heart of the Arab and Islamic worlds. our vision is our determination to become a global investment powerhouse. the third pillar is transforming our unique strategic location into a global hub connecting three continents, Asia, Europe and Africa. Our geographic position between key global waterways, makes the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia an epicenter of trade

This is nothing like the WEF. This is simply putting forth a treatise of what they strive for in the future and how to achieve those goals. What it is NOT – is a manifesto for global depopulation and power.

Experts: Within the microcosm of equality, the WEF began the Great RESET nonequal, nondiverse highlighting the status of ‘experts’. Listen to the experts because you are beneath their knowledge and thus wholly unequal. The WEF ‘stakeholders’ behind the ripe minds of declaration somehow always failed to follow the path of their own righteousness. Giving them the appearance of – hypocrisy with a tad bit of low IQ critical thinking tossed in for good measure.

Then we have experts in creating theoretical nontruth truthisms based on a nonevidence bearing hypothetical scenario in the Arctic… wherein a 5 billion year old carcass had its stomach pumped and it revealed a diet that didn’t exist until 1989. DANG. Those Experts!

In Buddhism, the concept of reincarnation is built on inequality. Some may be reincarnated as a rock – and others as a priest. Or monk. Your bad luck or good luck. Kenny Rogers – Know when to fold em. Those are your cards. You can’t change what is in your hand – you can change how you play the cards.

The entire purpose of going ‘against the grain’ is to whittle down the peasant brain ability to the point that it so requires obedience and becomes a – bot. Forcing a concept, equality, has simply been a distraction of focus while the global coup took force. The purpose of most MSM stations is to ‘distract’ from the reality. To create whatever illusion necessary to redirect focus.

Trump made 3 deals with Middle Eastern countries. Suddenly The Middle East is the bad guy because of Trump - 'Art of The Deal’. Biden brought Zero DEALS to the table. IF every country was held under a similar microscope, America’s fault lines would dominate the globe. Is there any country outside of the Western sphere that America has NOT bombed? Did Bin Salman bomb Yemen? Yes. Do you know why?

On 26 March 2015, Saudi Arabia, leading a coalition of nine countries from West Asia and North Africa, launched a military intervention in Yemen at the request of Yemeni president Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, who had been ousted from the capital, Sanaa, in September 2014 by Houthi insurgents during the Yemeni Civil War. Should the US have been involved? No. But that’s what we do – get involved in everyone’s business while destroying our own.

It has become a constant mind meld from a Spock episode on Star Trek. Turn on some ‘appreciation’ and be AMAZED!