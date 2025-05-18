Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
6h

My fav so far........thank you.

( Appreciation is love based - a bringing together of a sort. Dissatisfaction is fear based - separation, complaining, isolating. Pushing appreciation is pushing for living in love, not fear. Bravo. )

And, once again, we live in fear on Planet Normal, not love. This represents the core reason for all of our "problems". Solution : Start living a love based life. ( The kingdom of Heaven is within us, as Jesus and Paul proclaimed. Our choice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elaine Farrell's avatar
Elaine Farrell
7h

Bless you, my friend! Trump uses diversions & odd stmts, to get where he's going but it IS in the Best Interest of Humanity, not just America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture