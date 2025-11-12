The American Enterprise Institute: Framed as a right wing conservative think tank originally organized in 1938, AEI is yet another political bipartisan NGO with a stated mission to improve American freedom and democrat capitalism via prolonged wars. Thought Leaders and Scholars are billed as saints and prophets whose words of wisdom must be absorbed without critical question as they guide the US thru an illusion of grandeur.

In reality, AEI is a conglomerate of every neoconservative war hawk to walk this earth. At the forefront of their research is the full blown rhetoric of China Bad and Putin is an Antisemite parlayed under the guise that they are Libertarian in their beliefs and motives. And from these very politically motivated two points they define the means of global disruption and nuclear war.

Funding includes such sources as; Bill Gates, Charles Koch Foundation, Sarah Scaife Foundation, The Carlyle Group, Bradley Foundation, Taiwan, David Frum, etc.. Working in alignment with the coup operatives National Endowment for Democracy and Center For Strategic and International Studies, AEI is simply another cog in the dementia world of coups, regime change, riots, and geoengineered weather wars. While funding Planned Parenthood, these prophets and scholars assert that intelligence is hereditary, therefore, eugenics is the answer and vaccines are the means. DNA derived bioweapons.

In 2003, AEI launched NGO Watch in collaboration with the Federalist Society For Law and Public Policy Studies. The purpose statements claims NGO Watch will provide greater transparency to bring accountability to the NGO sector. In went defunct in 2007 and was relaunched in 2009 with Jewish Zionist Jon Entine as its Editor. It goes without saying that NGOWatch was formed by two NGO’s… The wolf watching the chicken coup… (yes I am aware of the spelling).

In essence the NGO’s are a composite of neoconservative vs neoliberal with the common goal of micro-managing the White House. It is fair to say that since taking office, President Trump has not leaned on the libertarian policies as outlined in Project 2025 by the Heritage Foundation. The Project called for elimination of entire federal departments, merit based workers, defunding NIH, flat tax, smaller government, less, less. None of which happened.

Heritage president, Kevin Roberts, was recently forced to ‘apologize’ for defending Tucker Carlson’s interview with Nick Fuentes. After a series of resignations from the Heritage Foundation, condemnations from Jewish Republican figures, and a letter of demands from the National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, Kevin Roberts apologized for allowing Carlson and Fuentes Free Speech.

The Mises Institute, a Libertarian Movement, that holds to the last vestige of pure Libertarianism details the train wreck that became President Trump in his anti-Libertarian principles and policies. President of the Mises Institute, Thomas DiLorenzo, remains pure to the identity and is highly critical of the neoconservatism and military interventionism advocated for by AEI and its CSIS and NED affiliates. There are now over 1.5 million US NGO’s all exclaiming their expert scholarly status whether an adjunct to the right or the left.

Unfortunately, outside of Mises, the entity that was Libertarian no longer exists. The ideology has been hijacked by neoconservatives bent on War – in complete contrast to the most basic tenets of Libertarianism, and by the Jewish Money Changers supporting those wars. They wear masks, they carry big sticks, and they wield destruction as the solution to the New Age of the Georgia GuideStones. Every year they congregate at Sea Island, Georgia for their World Forum in private to plan their next attack on a sovereign nation.

Today, that attack would be the geoengineering of a severe drought in Iran. Regime Change in Venezuela. The genocide of Lebanon by Israel. And giving US tax dollars to grifters such as Zelenskky and Milei. In 2024, to prove their subservience to the Deep State, the AEI World Forum meeting was a roundtable of both Biden Democrats, Obama Democrats, Hillary Democrats, The Blackrock entourage and Bush/Zionist Republicans comprising the Uniparty.

The terms ‘conservative’ or ‘right leaning’, no longer direct a reality but instead use the terms to direct an illusion. Trump is not making America Great. He is not a conservative or Libertarian. He is making America a pariah nation along the lines of the Zionist Bolshevik conquest for death and constant CHAOS with support from neoconservative and Zionist NGO’s.