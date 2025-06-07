Trump is now calling for ‘sanctions’ against both Russia and Ukraine for not halting the war effort. An effort that is not between Russia and Ukraine, but Russia and the West to which Zelenskky does not belong. He’s The Messenger. Who has allowed his own people to become the sacrificial lambs. Trump failed because he never negotiated with those running the show. Primarily, Starmer, Macron and Merz. With the CIA and Mossad largess in the background. But then there is an interesting outlier – Susan Rice is/was still in the Pentagon on the Defense Policy Board making advisory decisions.

While Hegseth supposedly fired the entire Board in April, there was a caveat; “ The newly appointed Zionist Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg “may retain individual members on a case-by-case basis upon determination that the member is required for uninterrupted committee operations necessary for national security reasons.” The website is inoperable. Any DoD requests for information have been ignored.

Other Board Members who may or may not have been retained by Feinberg include: Jack Keane, Michele Flournoy, Eric Adelman, Richard Fontaine, Nina L. Hachigian, Kissinger, among others.

Feinberg co-founded Cerberus Capital – a Banker. In 2007, Feinberg became lead notable for the following statement: "If anyone at Cerberus has his picture in the paper and a picture of his apartment, we will do more than fire that person. We will kill him. The jail sentence will be worth it." Cerberus owned DynCorp, an elite mercenary operation sold to Amentum in 2020.

Michele Flournoy, a democrat, is co-founder of WestExec Advisory with Antony Blinken, and co-founder for Center For American Security – formerly led by Victoria Nuland of Ukraine fame. A spattering of its top donors include Open Society, Boeing, Lockheed, Northrup, etc… Her first political appointment was in the Clinton administration. In her bio, her affiliation with the Defense Policy Board is still listed in the ‘present tense’. General Flynn is definitely unhappy and the extent of deception is beginning to unravel already.

Under Trump’s tutelage, it would appear the Israeli coup of America has been finalized.

Netanyahu is now openly arming a group aligned with ISIS to take out Palestinians via Yassar Abu Shabaad, leader of a criminal militia known to ‘loot humanitarian aid’, run a smuggling cartel, and traffick in drugs. Bringing to evidentiary light that Israel operates as a criminal organization. Fully supported under the Trump administration. As has been abundantly clear for many years, Israel is ISIS.

Justifying the act of arming gangs with weapons provided by American Taxpayers via President Trump further ingratiates Trump as a proponent of the Mafia Cartel all while demonizing and ‘sanctioning’ a legitimate government, Putin, from protecting Russia from a Deep State power grab. The fact that Epstein’s Zionist lawyer who defended his pedophilia trafficking client of murdering young boys and girls – is hardly a viable pronouncement or endorsement of Trump’s innocence in the Epstein files. A claim by Musk that Trump has refused to address.

Unraveling.

The Youth Market of Millennials who believed Trump, voted for Trump, and endorsed his election policies are not fools. They like MAGA’s were deceived. And their memories are LONG. Destroying any chance of anyone in Trump’s administration to make a mark in 2028. Trump came in like a BULL – everyone was ecstatic! The Israel First Agenda is NOT shared.

Tucker sees the deception. Candace sees it. The Truth cannot be reimagined – and the nonZionist elites will side with Musk. To preserve their own wealth which stands to be eliminated as the Bankers need to be the soul authority over money in order to succeed at their stage play.

Full circle. Was Trump always hand picked by Soros to deceive? Were all the President's and President's Men?

In fact, it is much more likely a Zionist will run for US President in 2028. Officially pronouncing the final Act of the World Economic Forum. Another Deep State Cartel run by the Mossad at the behest of King Charles. How will the loyalists respond? Was Trump installed? Why did he threaten to raise taxes by 68% if the Big Beautiful Bill is not passed which he claims lowers taxes… a nonsensical variation on the Red Queen in Alice and Wonderland.