Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

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Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
4h

" cooperation rather than conflict is the chief factor in the evolution of species. "

Cooperation equates to morality and conflict equates to immorality.

We aren't evolving because we live in a world run on immorality, in other words.

Living immorally is equivalent to our feeding off our selves, our being zombies if one

thinks about it. ( What else is cheating, lying, stealing but feeding off our fellow man/woman ? )

Something quite hopeful just happened :

Xi said roughly the following : It would be beneficial for both our nations, the US and China, if we cooperated instead of competed. He actually said that. Now, that's quite an amazing happening.

It would be beneficial for the World if all the nations started cooperating instead of competing.

We could create a heaven on Earth, Two doing so would be a good start.......

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
23m

Helena, this is your best and most daring piece to date; no small feat (doubling infinity) You are a rebel, iconoclast, genius and scholar. I learn something new every time I read your words. Trump is indeed a gangster; how people can't or won't see this is a complete mystery to me.

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