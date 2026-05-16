The Art of Peace: The concept wherein the individual expands their energy and harmony from the earth outward. Touching nature, bringing it inward, and letting it go, a continuum of motion. Tai Chi. I took Tai Chi many years ago. My Master asked me to include kick boxing. I told him I needed peace, not fighting. He understood and after some time asked if I would become his apprentice.

Videos abound of the mental and physical ‘dance’ that all Chinese children are taught to hone the execution in Harmony. A discipline. China’s homicide rate is .4 per 100,000. Property crime is rare. Economic crime, such as corruption and fraud are rigorously prosecuted. They produce great art, high-end tech, inexpensive manufactured goods, high level doctors, and boundaries.

The western world has focused almost exclusively on these ‘boundaries’ including dissent and criticism. And directed them under the dome of ‘communism’. The original structure of Communism was brought to Mao by the Bolsheviks after their Revolution in Russia imposing strident reforms. Those Bolshevik reforms led both Russia and China into a massive bloodshed of humanity. From the ashes ~ both China and Russia burned the Bolshevik ideologies at the stake. Both created a hybrid version of communist capitalism.

Central to this hybrid is The People. High intelligence. Low crime. And a drive for Peace.

The father of communism was not Karl Marx, it was Pyotr Kropotkin a Russian nobleman born in 1842 and exiled for his political views. Kropotkin was a political philosopher and writer who studied political history, economics, ethics, Darwin and geography. He returned to Russia from exile, only to find the Bolsheviks were destroying his country under a vague interpretation of communism. Bastardized. To fit an agenda built on Power and Punishment.

In today’s world, Pyotr would be called a Libertarian anarchist – the doctrine that all forms of government should be abolished. In 1902, he wrote; Mutual Aid, A Factor In Evolution, which is widely regarded as his masterpiece. He argued that, despite the Darwinian concept of the survival of the fittest, cooperation rather than conflict is the chief factor in the evolution of species.

The communism brought to Russia and China by the Bolsheviks was wholly built on Power and Control. Today we have been overtly mass sensitized to believe Communism Bad – Capitalism Good without ever examining what they each entail in reality. In the Bolshevik version, war and death are an absolute in order to assure a continuum of governing by fear. The same modality employed by Trump. He surrounds himself with Bolshevik Fear Power.

He believes that the way to gain respect is to threaten and kill. A mafia mentality.

The Art of Peace is a collection of teachings, poems, and calligraphy written by Morihei Ueshiba, the founder of Aikido, offering a nonviolent philosophy for life and conflict resolution. It acts as a guide for achieving personal harmony and expanding that throughout the world and universe. Themes include:

Self-improvement: The “Art of Peace” begins with working on oneself to refine the spirit and body.

Harmony and compassion: The path is rooted in love, compassion, and a connection with nature.

Spiritual enlightenment: It’s a guide to realizing one’s inner divinity and true self.

Unfortunately, many within the Evangelical doctrine of Christianity deny the concept of one’s ‘inner divinity’ as blasphemous. Only God can be held to divinity… Yet, the soul given to us BY GOD is from Him and thus divine in His image. Idol worship is Golden Statues and Ballrooms. Inner Divinity is exactly what God ordained. They are bound together and intertwined. Evangelicals tend to hold to Church Authority. And therein lies the misconception prevailed via mass hypnosis II.

Ueshiba was born the same year Karl Marx died – albeit thousands of physical miles away. In today’s world, Ueshiba would be called a communist – not of the Marx persuasion but of the Pyotr ideology. Where Marx failed was in his adherence to the Bolshevik class of Converso Jews. Conversion not for religious purposes but in order to appear to be assimilated while pretending to be Christian inside a Jewish hierarchy.

Marx’s mother’s family were prominent business entrepreneurs who founded Philips Electronics, and capitalized their fortune in tobacco and as Industrialists from Denmark who joined the Dutch Reformed Church for the purpose of assuring their empire as Jewish Money Changers.

This confusion in Communism reigns largess today. Adolf Hitler held intensely hostile views of Karl Marx who he believed divided racial unity in favor of class struggle. To this day, this form of communism ignores its true roots, ideologies, and philosophy. We have been systematically programmed to fear communism based on a false theory of its core belief system. Due exclusively to the Converso Jewish man, Karl Marx. Purposefully.

Ueshiba:

“When you bow deeply to the universe, it bows back; when you call out the name of God, it echoes inside you.”

“In Aikido we never attack. An attack is proof that one is out of control. – Redirect.”

So why was it so important to demonize communism and promote capitalism? Because the only means of creating an Elite Class was via a false premise disguised as Capitalism and The Republic. Created by our Founding Fathers in a disguised, bastardized version of a Monarchy of Wealth that would always be retained and coveted:

“The vast majority of the key Founding Fathers were wealthy, well-educated, and part of the colonial elite. Out of the 55 delegates who drafted the Constitution, almost all were significant landowners, merchants, or lawyers.”

America was built on a foundation of monetary wealth and power. To increase that wealth and power through a system of government called – capitalism which extended the wealth of the few and the poverty of the many. Which is why every congressional member, every President, was chosen according to their compliance with the ‘SYSTEM’.

For Example: Bernie Sanders doesn’t subscribe to the communism of Ueshiba or Pyotr, he subscribes to the Zionist Jewish Bolshevism version. He covets wealth and after his failed presidency bids took the $30 MILLIOn in remaining PAC money and deposited it in his own accounts. The same version as Lenin and Stalin and Mao. Deception. The same version that destroyed Russia and China before they were freed. The same version that Trump adheres to when he blows up HUMANS. Cuba – NEXT.

Trump’s threat against Cuba is based on ‘do as I say or I will kill you and all your citizens’. A direct correlation to Bolshevism. In Trump’s head, he needs to destroy Cuba for one reason – to make him look powerful. To ascribe FEAR. A power built on an irreverence to God, Nature, Life, Environment and The People. There is no God in Trump’s deliverance. There is greed, gluttony, coveting, pedophilia and False Witness. He has effectively BREECHED every Biblical Commandment. And still – Evangelicals declare his Kingship.

Thereby breaking apart Christianity. The number one goal of the Zionists, Bolsheviks and Conversos since their beginnings in asserting their right to ‘inheriting the earth’. In a civilizational cycle we would have never believed – we now look to Russia and China to SAVE US. America is not a republic. It is not a democracy. It is not capitalist. America is a a Bolshevik Marxist depravity of fascist totalitarian rule and Trump can’t wait to don a Royal King Robe and bejeweled Gold Crown while ruling by pronouncement surrounded by his courtiers, advisors and guardsmen while hurling insults and obscenities at the peasants who dare question – ANYTHING.

The Art of Peace begins with each individual. The en masse Energy Field this would create can defy Satan himself. Some refer to it as collective Godliness. One Voice. Rooted in The Ancients. The Forbidden Knowledge.